Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face the armband equivalent of a coin flip with captain heavyweights Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) in red-hot form and boasting favourable Gameweek 14 fixtures.

Apart from the usual due diligence to check if this coin is biased, we run the rule over a whole host of able alternatives and differentials from Brentford, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah produced a subdued performance in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium but supplied the key pass as a late Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m) strike earned a vital point.

It was a performance bereft of goal threat, with the right-winger failing to muster a single goal attempt against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Salah’s assist was this season’s 15th attacking return for FPL’s leading scorer. The Egyptian is backed by just over four-tenths of our users to find his shooting boots when Liverpool host Fulham.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland registered the match’s highest expected goals (xG) tally of 0.73, with five efforts in the box and two big chances both leading totals.

The Norwegian opened the scoring – his 50th Man City goal in 48 games – splitting Liverpool’s defence before finding the bottom corner with ease.

Haaland tops the goalscoring charts with 14 but looks relatively differential, according to the Captain Poll. He’s backed by just under one-third of the electorate to put Spurs to the sword.

Bukayo Saka (£8.8m) occupies third place with 8.8%, followed closely by Bryan Mbeumo (£7.0m). Further back is Gabriel Martinelli (£7.8m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES