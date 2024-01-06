79
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Royston Drenthe

  2. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    Chelsea goal
    Palmer assist

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    One cold Palmer please

  4. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Timo werner on loan to spurs.

    I really think Werner could be a big hit with spurs, despite his spell at Chelsea.

    This highlights video has got me excited. Yes it's just highlights/the best bits, but he doesn't just score a few tap ins in a hugely inferior league, has has pace, skill and a great shot and has scored all manner of goals. I don't see him just as back up to our front three, I can see him playing a big part.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fqkovN9bAno&t=176s&pp=ygUMdGltbyB3ZXJuZXIg

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fqkovN9bAno&t=176s&pp=ygUMdGltbyB3ZXJuZXIg

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yea I don't mind Werner coming to Spurs. If Ange wants him, I trust his judgement. Werner is a nice guy and pretty funny, good to have around anyway.

      1. Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Funny hiw qe'e so quickly got to this "in ange we trust" mentality! If conte wanted Werner I would be far more sceptical!

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          does remind me of Brendan Rodgers buying Balotelli lol

        2. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Because Conte didn't play attacking football so you'd question why does he want Werner. You know that Ange is going to at least attempt to utilise him in the manner that put him on the map in the first place

  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Would you bench any of these for Gross this GW?

    Solanke (Liv home)
    Alvarez (New away)
    Watkins (Eve away)
    Richarlison (MU away)

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Sol

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Solanke

    3. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Gross should start imo. Any one of those have a good chance of blanking, you'll just have to be lucky in picking the right one lol. If pushed, maybe Rich.

    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'd bench Richarlison

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you rather have Estu or Pedro for Brighton's run?

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Gross

  7. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Werner to Spurs putting me off bringing in Rich.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Why?

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Game time

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I wouldn't get Rich even without Werner, get Gross or Jota.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yep Gross is appealing as enables Alvarez to Haaland for GW22

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          yea good option. Wont be hauling but should tick along, and those fixtures.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      No reason to, se what Werner did(n’t) at Chelsea

    4. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I went through the same issue in my group chat with the boys around the time you posted this funnily enough. So;

      vs Burnley last night;
      Kulu Lo Celso Johnson
      Richar

      vs Bournemouth GW20;
      Johnson Richarlison Son
      (Kulu suspended)

      vs Brighton GW19;
      Johnson Kulu Son
      Richarlison

      vs Everton GW18;
      Johnson Kulu Son
      Richarlison

      Minutes for the last five GWs (recent to old);
      Richar - 81, 64, 62, 71, 72
      Johnson - 81, 69, 90, 31, 85
      Kulu - 0, 90, 90, 90, 90
      Son - 90, 90, 90, 87, 90

      Son is leaving until approximately GW24/GW25.

      Ange plays all four of these attackers week in, week out, with Richarlison already the lowest minutes. Werner will replace Son and either play LW (Richarlison stays ST) or ST (Richarlison goes back to LW). Richarlison's minutes won't be affected until Son returns from AFC or Maddison comes back from injury. Maddison is expected back GW22, he hasn't played in months, and probably won't be "back" until GW24 earliest, just like Son.

      Does anyone really plan on having Richarlison once Maddison and Son are back? He's still a viable short-term punt.

  8. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Werner's record for Chelsea wasn't that bad. He was overhyped before he came in and a lot was expected of him. 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games for Chelsea. Some forwards would be praised for that record. I think big Ange will get a tune out of him. It could be a shrewd move!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      he was used out of position mainly at Chelsea. His best success has come being paired up front.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Unfortunately for him though, there aren't too many big clubs that play two up front anymore.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          true, and spurs will no doubt play him wherever. But, as you hinted at, could be a great move. There's no downside really, 6 month loan, paying wages, no obligation to buy.

          I think he will do better than he did at Chelsea. Spurs fans will like him.

          1. Derbz87
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I think time has been very kind on everyone's memory. Timo was one of the worst imports the PL has ever seen. If he wasn't offside he was making Nic Jackson look like Pele with his finishing.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Lol, I remember. We are blessed with Darwin, Jesus and Werner this season xD

              You cant fault his work ethic, that's the main thing, should suit the system well. Even if he doesnt directly rewarded for it.

              1. Derbz87
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Polar opposite to Richarlison in the work ethic dept

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      10 in 56 in the PL over two seasons. Nothing to write home about, particularly as this was CL qualifying Chelsea not mid-table Chelsea.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Yeah, of course it's nothing to write home about. I'm not saying he's going to light up the league like a lot of people expected when he signed for Chelsea, just that he could do well for Spurs.

        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          I think he'll suit what Ange wants in that he'll work hard and all that but its not an exciting signing if I was a Spurs fan, feels very Daniel Levy solving a problem in his own way.

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Maybe but there are not many top quality forwards around these days and if they are top quality, clubs with have to use up most of their transfer budget to bring them in.

    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      He arrived as Turbo Timo. He left as Bawbag Timo. 'nuff said.

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      There was a lot of hype surrounding Werner before his Chelsea move and a lot was expected of him. Didn't work out but he's one of many hyped and in form strikers who signed for West London Blue after the turn of the century only to underwhelm massively. He's in a club with Shevchenko, Crespo, Fernando Torres, Lukaku, Falcao, Higuain, and to an extent Morata.

      Don't have high expectations for Werner at Spurs but it's a low risk move which Spurs have no obligation to pursue after 6 months and it fills a gap now which Spurs desperately need cover. I think it may turn out to be one of the better January transfers this year.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agreed, and well put!

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Think someone needs to balance the 'hype' and 'overhype' memories here by saying he was scoring amazingly in prior to his transfer, and everyone wanted to sign him.

          I won't list the numbers but they're widely available – very, very decent.

  9. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I don't do drunk transfers...

    Also me... Estupinan in before the price rise because I have exact money...

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I think he's a good pick. He won't win you many clean sheets, particularly if Van Hecke and the like do what they did today but he's one of the few attacking options who hasn't gone to a silly price (yet) and he's put a run of a few games together now to prove his fitness.

      1. Andrew D48
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        He’s an explosive pick defensively Brighton poor but he’s v similar to Porro on the other side

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOBtqhR91A8&ab_channel=TopOfThePopsRedubbed

    3. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I once captained Mahrez on Xmas day years ago thinking as he doesn’t celebrate Xmas as a Muslim he’d be a good pick one point later never drunk again picking!

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah says hello.

    4. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      So tempted to -4 Estupinian in.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Is he rising?

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          looking like it. I'm not gonna do it.

    5. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He won't be playing Stoke next week.

  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Spurs again reinforcing in the wrong areas, they are clearly suspect at the back and their defenders are always at high risk for cards and suspensions with the way they play. Think if they get a couple of good backups at the defence they could push for the title again

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      they are trying to buy a CB

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      It's a shot to nothing for them. They aren't blowing their whole transfer budget on him or anything.

    3. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Push for the title?

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      They are also after a defender this transfer window and there is more cover in defence than up top for Spurs.

      They've only got Son (away for a month on international duty and has been carrying a niggling injury for a while), Richarlison (who's been hit and miss and not overly reliable), Veliz (youngster brought in from Argentina this summer who was never likely to break near the first team this year and currently injured anyway) and Scarlett (recently returned from a loan spell at Ipswich after scoring a grand total of zero goals this season)

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Álvarez, Solanke, Pedro, or Cunha?

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pedro is the ahead of the pack pick.

  12. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Well Nkunku, it was a short stay in the team. I'll get you next season. Hello Erling...(soon)

  13. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Jordan Henderson, 33, wants to return to the Premier League from Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq and will seriously consider any offers the club receive this month. Hahahaha! #QuickbuckHendo

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Seriously missing a cold pint imo.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s lost all the respect he ever had.

  14. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    RMWC FRONT EIGHT....

    Bowenssential. Netossential, Sakassential, Palmerssential. Fodenssential

    Solankessential, Watkinssential, Pedrossential

    BENCHING HEADACHE?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Hauland?

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      I've got 4 on mine, not to bad

    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sakassential.

      LOL.

  15. Manani
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    do we think Timo will eat into Richarlison game time? Or mainly just there as backup

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  16. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Current team
    Areola
    Taa Porro gab Saliba
    Gordon Saka Palmer
    Watkins Alvarez Nunez

    Dub Tark Salah Son
    0.5 itb 1ft

    Best moves ?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could actually just roll the transfer this week and play that starting XI. There will be better options to replace Son/Salah in GW22 - a lot of midfield replacements don't have great fixtures next gameweek (Rich, Foden, Olise) plus KDB and Maddison will be nearer to full fitness by the time GW22 starts at the end of January.

      Or you could just do Son to Bowen but will mean benching one of Gordon, Darwin or Alvarez most likely.

      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Appreciate the help

        Son to Bowen for free sounds good to me, would likely bench Gordon over Alvarez (only just)

        Rolling is also really tempting as we will have better information about haaland kdb Maddison and maybe double blanks

  17. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Please hope it is not just me who struggled with the kit clash in Sun v New? Never seen anything like it before. Maybe just my age!! I watched the socks to determine which team was playing, lol

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nope, it was extremely annoying. Many here stopped watching it.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        That's reassuring!! Cheers pal.

  18. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Estu worth a hit?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Defenders very rarely are worth taking a hit for (unless you literally have no playing defenders or looking to bring in a defender who has a double with two nice fixtures)

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        True, except if you have serious damage to repair, with hits needed, and then a hit now frees up a free one next week.

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Will hold, got Trent, Porro, Saliba, Konsa, Colwill

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Right call i think

        2. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Have 4 of those 5 and wouldn't take a hit to bring the Perv in. Current back 3 for next week is Porro, Saliba, Colwill which I'm okay with.

          Funnily the main move I'm considering this week is bringing in Trent for Udogie (will bench Solanke if I do this) and could well have the same back 5 as you!

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just looking atbthat sea of green fixtures & he likes a banger

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he is an amazing option. As i said, it depends on the rest of your squad. If you need to make loads of changes then a hit now is a no brainer, to free up future transfers. But if not, given your squad, from a 1 week perspective (only), probably not worth it

