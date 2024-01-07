287
287 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Paqueta back in the 11 today. Positive for Bowen from a FPL perspective

    https://twitter.com/WestHam/status/1743980860951474417?t=FBEBeICrH82CfGu3iHsQbA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      And now injured again

      Open Controls
  2. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    No Haaland in squad

    Alvarez to Haaland -4

    Yes or no???

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Joking 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Wait till gw22

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      If he’s training all week, yes.

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Mixed reports on Nkunku.

    Reported he is out for 3 weeks with a hip issue
    https://twitter.com/iamrahmanosman/status/1743919248395706870?t=kzdiw7w_YX-_PNkNc2qH3w&s=19

    Hip issue is minor and likely available for Middlesbrough or Fulham next week
    https://twitter.com/FabriceHawkins/status/1743965662307905609?t=zOlAFEOC7ykjH6BAMS_oHQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Huh, the latter gives me hope, would be a big help to see him on the bench v Middlesbrough

      Open Controls
  4. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone know if the 2pm FA cup kick offs are on any TV channels ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      City v Huddersfield is on BBC iPlayer

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Legend

        Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      On ESPN+ with VPN or in the US

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Legend

        Open Controls
    3. Fast Hands Phil The Keeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Shrewsbury v Wrexham is on S4C

      Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    watching Fa cup highlights its apparent that playing out from the back akin to some kind of cult now, its so beaten into players to such an extent that they genuinely cant convince their brains to send it long even when theres no other option. its filtered down into ecvery league. just kick the ******* ball away from the goal! its just hard to have any sympathy for them when it goes wrong, particularly goalies.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I know especially when there's players/GKs clearly not capable of playing it out the back

      Just hoof it up & get it into the opposition half!

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mate how I relate to your post. Its incredible, mindset is always back, back, back, keep the ball, keep the ball, keep the ball. Even when there's a player totally unmarked in a dangerous position upfront. It's ridiculous.

      Open Controls
  6. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    In zophars article recommendation is when get Salah back for it not to be at expense of TAA.

    But for me I plan on keeping Son benched & play 3-4-3 Or 442 during Afcon/Asia Cup GWs

    For me to get Salah back either I sell Son or sacrifice Saka/Haaland

    Cant have TAA, Son, Saka, Salah & Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      My mid term plan is to bench Son too. But to get Salah back will have to sacrifice one of Son, Saka and TAA. Good time to monitor if Saka picks up form, how Wernse slots in, and if TAA keeps it uo

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Werner*

        Open Controls
  7. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I’m guessing majority won’t get Haaland back this week? I’m holding Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      No think best is starts on bench so will see for GW22

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Already took a -4 so no

      GW22 - Nkunku to Haaland

      Open Controls
    4. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Didn't even make the squad. Not ideal is it? Imagine the scenes if he doesnt make Newcastle and its sweating on that Burnley game.

      Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm getting him in, no other transfer that interests me anyway might as well get ahead of the curve, if he doesn't play I have bench cover.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have you got rid of Son and Salah yet. Some bench those 3 for GW21

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep I did. Son the GW before last and now I have 2 FT to ship Salah out and get Haaland in.

          Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best 6.4 or below mid:

    A) Gross
    B) Luiz
    C) Garnacho
    D) Gordon
    E) Neto
    F) Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A and B consistent but Neto a punt superb for me earlier in season

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm going for neto mainly because I don't want double Brighton with estupinan

      But from that list I think gross is best

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A & E are my buys this week

      Open Controls
    4. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Anyone but C. Man Utd just dont score goals

      Open Controls
  9. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Who do you feel will win today in FA Cup

    a. Arsenal

    or

    b. Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      A draw just to make the calendar even more congested

      Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m going to the game, it better be A or all sorts of meltdowns will happen.

      Open Controls
    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. Liverpool prioritise League Cup I reckon

      Open Controls
  10. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Fully expecting to take out Alvarez by the start of the next GW, only a mega haul will make me buckle, been wanting to get rid for a while.

    KDB back, Foden in good form, Haaland returning soon, time to thank him for half the season and move on.

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Its not. Its too early for that talk. KDB and Haaland might pick up injuries again. Look at Nkunku

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        They might but his time is almost up and I’m on my WC and I’ll play with that spot until Haaland is back.

        Toney then Haaland appeals more than holding someone I only kept because I had more pressing fires to put out.

        Open Controls
        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Toney?? He's good but Brentford are probably the worst side in the league currently. One to monitor

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes, I want to catch the first couple of weeks of his adrenaline, he’s going to come out with too much pent up frustration to unload against a Forest defence decimated by the AFCON.

            Open Controls
            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Big Ivan banging in a brace at the minimum.

              Open Controls
              1. Derbz87
                • 9 Years
                just now

                He'll have to do it all on his own at the minute. Its a significant upgrade on Neal Mopy mind

                Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    For me, Haaland not in the squad today does not rule him out for Newcastle.

    Factor in the level of opposition today, the number of full team training session he took part this week and another 6 days until a tough away fixture against Newcastle, I think he will be in the squad. Question is will he be match fit to start the Newcastle game.

    Open Controls
    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Its a strong team today. For me it says hes not fit enough for today, might be for Newcastle, might not.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doesn't rule out some mins v Newcastle but for me it certainly rules out any question of buying him for that game

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Guess may be on bench but surely wait gw22

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The good news is, we will probably get some team leak of sorts that he's traveled/starting.

      Open Controls
  12. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    No Haaland in the squad

    Haaland -> Oscar Bobb for -8 done.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      -12 or nothing imo

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bobb is no joke mate. Serious talent

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I actually wanted to buy him for the last round of UCL fantasy but he was still unlisted in the game

        Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Douglas luiz best mid up to 5.6?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Actually I would add Palmer (Chelsea) - personal choice for yourself

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sorry should have said own palmer

          Open Controls
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Also Palmer & Neto

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Villa lool like easier fixtures than wolves

        Open Controls
  14. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bowen!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Paqueta assist

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes, hopefully bodes well for an uplift for Bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          What does that sentence mean?

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            That with Paqueta back, Bowen might score goals. Obviously if Paqueta is injured, that optimism was short lived

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              He is playing a League One side, just remember.

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              ... and optimising dead

              Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bowen could haul gw21&22

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sheff Utd looks great on paper but if there's no Paqueta and we know no Kudus thats a big ask for Bowen to break down that back 5 sit in, take a 0-0 Wilder setup. Not even like they're bad at defending set pieces

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Careful with the FDR coding. SHU performing like a midtable defence since Wilder took over. Bournemouth 3rd fewest goals conceded in the league in the same timeframe (5 from 5)

        Open Controls
  15. Andrew D48
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Interesting mixed replies I can see merit to getting him and not thanks for the informative responses

    Open Controls
  16. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Paqueta OFF

    Open Controls
  17. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Paqueta injured

    Open Controls
  18. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Akanji 0-1 Huddersfield

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haha

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Plenty of time for the Terriers to bite the legs of the rest of the City squad

        Open Controls
  19. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I can see why they kept Songs Of Praise on and put this behind the red button. Fair play to 'Uddersfield 25 mins in and its been a good chess game

    Open Controls
  20. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    G2G for now? 0FTs, 7.7 itb

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Bowen Palmer Saka Foden
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Subs: Areola Gusto Son* Lamptey*

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  21. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Yes, Phil.

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep your feet up for another coupla weeks Erling....

      Open Controls
  22. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    1FT, 1.3m ITB... early thinking is maybe just Salah to Bowen this week?

    Can then perhaps look to sell Son next week when it isn't for a hit and have had another week to assess options, and/or replace Udogie with Estupinan. Thoughts / comments appreciated! 🙂

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Trent Saliba Porro Branthwaite (Udogie)
    Saka Foden Palmer (Salah** Son**)
    Solanke Watkins Archer

    Open Controls
  23. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden captain next GW

    Open Controls
  24. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Foden is becoming essential to City

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Key in turning the Alvarez goal – assisting the assister. Go, on Phil!

      Open Controls
  25. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Alvarez goal

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      And assist earlier!

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Full time ref...

      Open Controls
  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Boo all the goals for FPL players in the cups...

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Haha, yeah. Keep your heads down, lads!

      Open Controls
  27. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone put off rich with Werner signing?

    Open Controls
  28. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Tough decision for Pep if he wants to give KDB / Doku mins today with the challenges Huddersfield have been putting in.

    Open Controls
  29. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Which one to trade out first

    A) Salah
    B) Son

    Open Controls
  30. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    No way KDB comes in if Im Pep

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.