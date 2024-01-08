This Members article series explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

We also look at the top expected goal involvement (xGI) performers.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

Liverpool were at their attacking best in Gameweek 20, breaking the record for the highest xG in a Premier League match.

They scored four goals against Newcastle United yet can justifiably feel short-changed, having racked up an xG total of 7.11.

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) walked away with two goals and an assist in that match and there is no question the Reds face a challenge in coping without him while he is at AFCON.

Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at the Emirates suggests they will be able to find goals in his absence, but the upcoming fixtures pose a significant test, with Bournemouth and Arsenal ranked highly for xGC (see below).

LIVERPOOL’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES

GW20 (NEW) GW19 (bur) GW18 (ARS) GW17 (MUN) GW16 (cry) GW15 (shu) xG 7.11 1.82 0.97 2.38 1.25 1.69

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion’s attacks are both trending in the right direction again.

As for Arsenal, they have underperformed their xG by a weighty 3.15, having fired blanks against West Ham United and Aston Villa in the last six.

They ended Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool with an xG figure of 2.74 but had nothing to show for it once more, leaving Mikel Arteta with problems to solve ahead of Gameweek 21.

Another club underachieving in front of goal is Brentford (-2.78) but they do at least have Ivan Toney (£7.9m) coming back, who geared up for his return with a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the weekend.

Luton Town have remarkably racked up 11 goals from just 5.72 xG, meanwhile.

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

