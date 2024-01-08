20
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    KdB didn’t make it at Chelsea, did ok at Man City.
    Salah didn’t make it at Chelsea, did ok at Liverpool.
    Werner didn’t make it at Chelsea…

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      did ok at Spurs

      Am I rite?!

    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      KDB and Salah did ok at the teams inbetween…

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      KDB & Salah didn't make it at Chelsea becuase they were not given a fair chance & wanted out.

      Werner was given every chance under the rainbow and was offside for 80% of them.

  2. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Salah >
    A) Jota
    B) Diaz
    C) Gross
    D) Foden

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      D

    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      D

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      D

  3. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Rest in Peace Der Kaiser Franz Beckenbauer.

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    On WC, preferred option here??

    A- Gross and Trippier
    Or
    B- Jota and 5.3 defender, whom??

    I’m on A currently

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      B with Estupinan

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Thankyou mate !!

      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This I like

  5. Heiro
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hi all,

    If you had none of these players, what order of priority would you put them in? I have Salah and Son and 2x FT

    A: Foden
    B: Bowen
    C: Jota
    D: Richarleson
    E: Neto

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      ADBCE

      given Bowen is fit

      1. Heiro
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Interesting.
        Appreciate Newcastle are having a tough time of it but they are the same team as when they were keeping cleanies for fun.

        Bowen Vs SHU seems much more attractive!

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          If we are sure fit then agree but no West Ham press conference pre deadline

  6. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gonna play Leno over Pickford. expect both to concede but Leno to get more save points. If Everton spawn a cleanie vs Villa I won't be happy ha.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Everton shouldn't

  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Have this team. Planning to do Salah to Gross this week and Alvarez to Haaland next week. Benching Son. Does it make sense?

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel
    Saka Foden Palmer Salah*
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Taylor Cash Son*

    Thanks!

