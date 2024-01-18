Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) is the second most-owned player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but has only one goal and two assists in his last seven appearances.

The former Brentford man still resides in 56.2% of squads, but owners are facing something of a dilemma, with his recent poor form failing to justify his outlay.

For those still unsure about what to do, we’ll provide an overview of the current situation in this member’s article.

Watkins has been in formidable form this season. With nine goals and 11 assists, he is one of just two players to have already reached 20 attacking returns, along with Mohamed Salah (£13.1m).

However, his Fantasy output has dried up of late, having mustered just 25 points in the last seven Gameweeks, averaging only 3.6 per match.

In that time, Watkins has had his moments, scoring at Brentford in Gameweek 17 and providing two assists at home to Burnley in Gameweek 20, but it’s been a barren spell, given his previous.

Aston Villa’s recent wobble hasn’t helped, with performances below par.

They have done well to keep picking up points, but the absences of key players such as Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Pau Torres (£4.7m), who are vital to Villa’s build-up structure, has hurt.

UNDERLYING NUMBERS: GW1-14 v GW15-21