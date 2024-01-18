116
  1. HelmutCool
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Oh the irony if Egypt is out already after group stage and then Salah if uncertain to play...
    The constant injury updates people demand 😀

  2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Nearly the dearest keeper, defender, midfielder and forward all injured. Spoiled by Becker.

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Salah > Kevin (c) -4 last week a MASTERPIECE! OHHH KEVIN DE BRUYNEEE

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Egypt playing better without Salah

  5. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    OMG, just seen THE news on the BBC website. Salah keepers seeeeeeeeeeeeeeeething!

  6. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I guess everyone and everyone is KDB. Tidal wave transfer and captain.

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Why? The guy himself literally said he can’t play more than 25-30 minutes at the moment. What are you expecting

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Got like 2 weeks to sort himself out

  7. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    are egypt out?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No, weirdly four best 3rd placers can go through

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Quick maths, I think if they hold on for this point and Cape Verde beat Mozambique in the other game, they're highly likely to finish 3rd at least because Mozambique and Ghana play each other in the final game and can't both finish above Egypt unless they draw with each other and Egypt lose by a few to Cape Verde. Something like that. Also Cape Verde would have already won the group in that scenario so likely to rest players for final game.

  8. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Minutes after Egypt equalise the best Mohammed in the PL puts Ghana back in front!

    KUDUSSSS

  9. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    egypt equalized minute later kudus scorees again 2-1

  10. Dead Balls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Kudos brace 2 -1 Ghana

  11. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Mo FPL chaos but kudos to Kudus

  12. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Egypt equalise......again

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Love a nice Desmond

  13. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Looking forward to the article tomorrow on Bukayo Saka. 62.6% owned, mustered just 28 points in his last 7, averaging only 4pts per match. We could probably do this about anyone couldn't we and just choose a timeframe to suit? In all seriousness as an owner I hope people sell Watkins by the boatload because he's that sort of FPL asset who will troll sellers.

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Toney double trap is firmly set in my brain. New betting scandal incoming as soon as I bring him in.

  14. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    2-2

  15. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Lol! It is on like Donkey Kong, baby!

  16. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    If I watch BBC Iplayer will that trigger a letter from the TV licence loonies?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's on BBC3

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Straight to prison

    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      VPN.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Straight to prison for whoever lives at the postcode you registered iPlayer with.

        1. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          Straight to prison for a Mr B B C Complaints in the DL3 0UR region

    4. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      If you don't want to pay for a public service broadaster, don't use their services. Pretty simple.

  17. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    So Mo might be back? Scenes. Early transfer Son to Bowen. Another Early Transfer Salah to KDB.

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      If he comes back, presumably it would be because he has an interest injury that would keep him out for the duration of the tournament? So he shouldn’t be back playing in the league until Egypt are out in any case

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      His team might go out, but he's picked up a knock

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        booked out until Egypt complete games

  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Salah certainly doesn't look bad. Saving himself for the playoffs.

  19. HelmutCool
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    They speculate Maddison would be back next gw.
    Too early to jump on that before seeing him start first?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      FWIW. I jumped on Kevin last week and captained him. Depends on your ambitions, OR etc etc

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      we know what we'll get

    3. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should see him in the FA Cup v MCI first

  20. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Efan Ekoku in the BBC feed reckons it's only a mild injury for Salah, one of those slight twinges where he's trying to make sure he's fit if they get something out of it.

    As a seller of Salah, I'd love more price drops, final score 2-2 in that game, I'm still 90% sure Egypt will progress based on two two going through and third best places multiple teams as well. He's missing three games minimum which is what I always believed.

    Son on the other hand I think makes the final, can see them smashing it and perhaps a final vs Japan if it aligns that way.

    Haaland I'm pretty sure is gonna miss yet another game, Pep said he's (Haaland) a big man and it's not gonna stop hurting quickly because he's such a big powerful heavy lad. I'd love to bring him in but just gonna keep that money so I can in one move for perhaps 23 maybe 24 at this rate considering gw23 is the midweek after 24.

    That leaves KDB, who I hadn't considered whatsoever beforehand. With the 'safe picks' Saka & Watkins being kinda just steady eddies with the exceptions of Brighton with Watkins and Saka when he's just giving penalties away, I think the money could be there for KDB, especially now he's got a confirmed DGW.

    Just wanted to mention that Newcastle and Wolves have an absolutely stellar home rotation between 23-32, with them being so much better at home I think the strategy with Palmer being untouchable abd what that means in relation to budget, I think that makes Gordon + a Wolves asset a great rotation pair, with the added ability to make your 4th or 5th defender Botman also.

    Sorry for the essay just wanted to share my rational thoughts and see if anyone has come to a similar conclusion. I don't mind taking the odd -4 if it's gonna get me ahead of the game.

    Pras just about to go live with Flapjack on YouTube live, gonna be really interesting to see whst conclusions they have drawn!

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pras and flappy 25 mins in and stlll chatting afcon
      turned it orff

  21. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah should be down to 13.0 shortly

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland is still at 13.9, I wouldn't hold my breath.

  22. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    As a stubborn Salah and Haaland keeper, don't know what to do now.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Stall hand

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Might as well keep them in preparation for next season now

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        This is what I’m doing!

  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Egypt coach Rui Vitoria on Mo Salah injury: "We don’t know yet what the problem is - hope it’s not a big [one]. It's early to see something but I think it’s not dangerous."

    https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1748111202457182365?t=44NXGTT8ZnSJTpQp9UZMog&s=19

  24. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who has got your armband for GW 22?

