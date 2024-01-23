34
  1. Ovidiu Lucian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

  2. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    It might be worth noting Steele on wildcards with his run of fixtures and seemingly solidified back between the sticks alongside Areola?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      They were a little lucky at times yesterday, definitely look much better defensively now than in recent months but still a bit wary of them, better touches / less wastefulness from Cunha in particular (and maybe Neto too) and could have been very different), but tbf he should be decent for save pts

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I haven't actually watched the highlights yet but at 4.2M can't be much worse than Areola/Dubravka at that price point was what I was saying. Wouldn't use a FT on it but if on WC and want two playing GKs that aren't X & Turner he's slowly making himself viable

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I would be wary with Verbruggen getting a run of starts, no clear #1 GK imo.

      At 4.2m and decent backup in Areola/Dubravka then it might be worth the punt but it would be Estupinan only from Brighton defence for me. Leave the two other spots open for their attackers.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Definitely no room for two Brighton attackers. JP at most.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Depends how many premiums you want to fit in. May need some cheap enablers

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            No Brighton asset is better than Gordon/Palmer/Hwang

  3. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    G2G? I know it's a week away, but as it stands

    Areola
    Trent^, Porro, Estupinan
    KDB(vc), Bowen, Richar, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland^(c), Watkins

    Dubravka, Doughty, Gusto^, Semenyo*

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1FT, 3.1ITB.
      Easy roll, right?

  4. boc610
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    benzema wants of the saudi league as well with lyon the favourites to get him...how bad must it be if they are forgoing all that cash ? make Ronaldo's recent statement that its better than the French league even more laughable.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does anyone actually listen to anything Ronaldo says these days with seriousness? He said he was better than Haaland because he scored more goals than him last year

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        its a bit like the episode of Seinfeld where kramer was dominating his under 12's karate dojo

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      He might have a better time if he didn't keep beefing with managers and going AWOL. Bloke's a prat.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Does anyone even watch the Saudi league? It doesn't seem available on any of the UK broadcasters

    4. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guy should be in prison.

  5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Estupiñan(C) punt ended going up OK, didn't have anyone else that scored more than him and made this prolonged GW end on a high note

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Always a positive thing for decision making when you captain highest scoring player in your team

    2. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nice!

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great call that Nate - much better than my gamble on Cunha

    4. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like the play it your way attitude.

  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bench one from:

    A) TAA (CHE)
    B) Gross (lut)
    C) Solanke (whu)

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      See if TAA appears tomorrow or at the weekend first, if not then I'm reluctant to chance starting him, but if he's good then I think you have to play him. Might have to say Solanke, I know he was very unlucky v Spurs but I'm wondering if Bournemouth are going through a bit of a blip after their good run (haven't seen enough of them to know though)

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Is it a blip or a return to the norm with their "good run" being the blip?

  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    I've had a great run, from 5.5m to 2.1m in six weeks. And yet there is still a dead team 20 points ahead of me in my mini-league ha ha. He's screwed though on Haaland(c) Salah(vc) so I will get him soon. Seems odd to have been doing so well and then giving up!?

  8. Modest Bob
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Little tip to brag about your OR..

    Go into small businesses like for example the little hardware store I've just been into. Get chatting with them and you'll find they will say anything to get a bit of custom. Just been congratulated big time off an old lady called Doris, pretty sure she had no clue at all what an OR is but she wished me well for the future and said my family must be proud.

    Anyone interested in buying Makita brushless cordless screwdriver? :/

    Bob

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lemme guess your OR is the same as her age?

    2. ryskal
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks Bob! This made me laugh. Thanks for your time 🙂

  9. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Saka - Bowen - Richarlison - Palmer - Foden
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Palmer. Even with 30 minutes to play, Haaland could do damage to Burnley

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Solanke

  10. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    After a disappointing game week (42 points LOL) this morning I've been trying to work out my best chip strategy. I've watched various so called experts but as yet I haven't seen anyone come up with what are currently my thoughts.
    For the double in 25, presuming Liverpool and Man City both double with Brentford and Luton I feel the free hit chip will best suit my team - 3 x Liverpool, 3 x Man City, Toney and 4 others.
    I can then keep my 2 x Spurs players and Palmer without having to many headaches for the blank in 25.
    Dead end my team into the big blank in 29 (I think) then wild card.
    Any thoughts?

  11. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Early thoughts.. 1ft and 10.6itb. Just roll or sell Semenyo?

    Ederson*
    TAA* Saliba Porro
    Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer Garnacho
    Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka; Konsa, Colwill, Semenyo*

  12. Junks
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Am i panicking for no reason or do i need dramatic changes? As it feels like it. Awful week saw me double my OR.

    1FT 4.0ITB
    Areola Turner
    TAA Porro Saliba Gusto Taylor
    Salah Saka Palmer Foden Garnacho
    Solanke Alvarez Watkins

