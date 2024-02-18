Sheffield United host Brighton and Hove Albion in the first of two Premier League matches taking place today.

The Blades are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time this season, having run out 3-1 winners over Luton Town last week, while Brighton lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Chris Wilder makes two changes to his starting XI, with Yasser Larouci and William Osula coming in for Rhys Norrington-Davies and Cameron Archer, who failed a fitness test yesterday.

As for Brighton, Simon Adingra is back from Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty and starts, replacing Adam Lallana.

However, Pervis Estupinan is only a substitute, with Adam Webster coming in. Bart Verbruggen is preferred to Jason Steele in goal, meanwhile.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 14:00 GMT.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Osborn, Larouci, McAtee, Osula

Subs: Grbic, Trusty, Brewster, McBurnie, Norwood, Davies, Arblaster, Brooks, Blacker

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Webster, Buonanotte, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Julio, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Fati, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey

