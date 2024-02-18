447
  1. Sun Jihai
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    This GW is crazy
    Adebayo in warmup
    Jota, Darwin injuries
    Estu 1 pointer in a 5-0 etc
    Haaland blank with 2 xG
    Etc

    1. Sun Jihai
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Like it's conspired to punish anyone who planned for the DGW

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      It’s largely a game of luck

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's luck when you're doing badly. Skill, when you're winning.

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Think of lamptey owners. lol

    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Don’t forget Trent, Porro and Udogie all injured too

  2. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Injured during warm up?

  3. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone know likelihood of wolves having a gw29 fixture? Thinking of HWANG and Neto for -4 after seeing Sheff United play and following fixtures pretty good and they have the form

    1. The Mentaculus
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Only on if Leicester beat Bournemouth & Brighton beat Wolves (in FA Cup)

    2. Sun Jihai
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Will blank if BOU beat LEI or WOL beat BHA
      85% odds of that according to Crellin's spreadsheet

    3. potatoace
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not too high

      WOL need to lose BHA and BOU to LEI

  4. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    I hope Barkley does a number on Man U 😛

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      2

    2. potatoace
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hope not.
      Can't be having people buying him in their droves for a BGW , like Salah

  5. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    What to do defensively next week? Likely to use ft on darwin to solanke....thanks

    A....no hit play estu v everton
    B...no hit play taylor at palace
    C....estu to saliba - 4 (blanks in 29)
    D....estu to pau - 4 (also plays bgw29)

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Probably A

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers

  6. TheSteel
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anyone else have Bruno? First of all, why? Second, i think today is our day!

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bruno has 1 goal in the last 18. Not even dead teams own him.

    2. Luggy10
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I could have transferred Bruno out this week for KDB but I think Bruno 180 minutes over the next 2 fixtures will be much the same as KDB gets over his 3 games, plus it's more enjoyable to watch a differential hopefully get a haul.

  7. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any suggestions for this?

    Areola
    Trippier, Andersen, Estupinan
    Palmer*, KDB, Foden, Gordon
    Watkins, Haaland, Darwin*

    (Dub, Jota*, Udogie*, VVD*) 2FT, £0.6m

    Looking to have somewhat of a GW29 team, without killing my team in the lead up.

    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Darwin to solanke?

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Think I'm doing that in GW27

      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        My original plan was
        GW26: VVD, Jota > Villa players
        GW27: Darwin > Solanke

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Jota to Bailey maybe, and wait on the cup games to give you the full picture for 29. Be a shame to do Virg to Pau or Reggie only to find that Forest beat United in the cup and you could have Shaw or Dalot against SHU instead.
          The striker swap in 27 is good. Will be a popular one.

  8. The Night Trunker.
      33 mins ago

      ADTOBEYOU ffs!

    • wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      8 points from Gross and it feels like 30.

    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      OMG hojlund

    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Salah is going to go mental v this Luton defence

    • The Reptile
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bell you Knob - Doughty clean sheet gone

    • Jensen Luiz Coleman
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haaland to Hojlund for a hit?

    • Sun Jihai
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Luton DGW was a trap, surprise surprise

    • Jensen Luiz Coleman
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Happy with Morris...so far

