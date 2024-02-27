305
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Solanke rested or injured?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Unsure but was told he didn't travel so might be injured

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I was misinformed. He did travel, but only fit enough to see them lose from the stands.

        50/50 rest/injury

    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Idk but I would say injured

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Rested if you ask me ; very much a B team outing.

  2. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is pep just flexing with KDB?

    Bean Man U without him?

    Was weird he didn’t come on earlier against Bournemouth when game was far from won

    1. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah KDB still a huge liability

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      How many years has Pep been in the PL? And still you try to apply logic. There is no logic. Only Pep

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Tis true. No bloody idea what to do with him now

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He had injury issues. A niggle

  3. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    KDB plays at the weekend and rested then for the CL game next week - already 3-1 up

  4. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Luton would've been better off sticking a traffic bollard in goal tonight

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      How about a no entry sign ?

  5. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sold KDB last week and now I’m sweating

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      why is it Luton after all?

      I love their fighting spirit. but it is Luton.

      They have lost to Sheff Utd, Man Utd, a 4-4 v Newcastle, beat Newcastle (their biggest win was against Everton probably) and drew against Butnley. They had a great run before Christmas. The winter break hasn't done them any good at all.

      I hope they stay up BTW, they are a credit to the PL!

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah some true words here have to agree!

  6. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Haaland TC no brainer? Seeing his form at the moment… the wait for a juicy City DGW begins

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Form? I mean the last 77 minutes before being subbed yes, but I don't think he's been at his usual form prior to K.O. tonight

      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        His finishing wasn't even good this evening, any half decent goalie keeps 2 or 3 of those out

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Lol

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          I'd take "not good finishing" if it gets 5 goals....

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            He must be trolling

          2. Scratch
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Did you watch the match? Krul was utterly terrible.

            Haaland's movement is absolutely brilliant and with the players around him he gets chances every match even during his recent dry patch but the problem has been converting, and the finishing tonight didn't look any better, he's flattering to deceive

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              I can’t take you seriously. Sorry! 🙂

              1. Scratch
                • 14 Years
                just now

                I'll try not to lose too much sleep over this

  7. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would be great if Leic and Bha could win...
    Id almost be close to having to bench a player in bgw29!

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    This Jarred Gillett proved to be a hopeless VAR showing he's a worse ref in real time.

    Can't spot obvious handballs or recognise fair tackles ...

    Send him back

    He's hopeless.

    No game play or any understanding of a competitive game.

    Horrendous official.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's obstructing the ball now

      What a plonker

    2. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      He's the best a man can get though?

      1. Free Hat
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Smooth one

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Honestly, I realise this isn't the PL, but how can we claim to have the best league in the world with these utter turds for referees

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wenger was right all those years ago

  9. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Seeing the leicester set up, pretty impressive result (so far)

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    So Haaland Cap if KDB plays, otherwise Saka C

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Considering City play on sunday, we probably won't know that before deadline. (to the joy of all who hate leaks)

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      thats what i did last week. I see Arsenal smashing Sheff Utd 6-0 tbh

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saka for me.

    4. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      This is the way

  11. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    So that's either Doughty or Garnacho confirmed for 29 then. Getting there slowly

    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Newcastle & Bournemouth get knocked out
      We will be potentially looking at max 7 games in 29

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      The way Luton are conceding we would probably be better off without him

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Given the choice I'd much rather have Garnacho at home to SHU.

  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why is there replay till round 4? But now extra time and penalties?

    Why not do away with replays from the beginning then?

    If they want smaller teams to play at their home, they can do like in Germany or spain. Let lower division teams play at home till a certain round like round 5 or 6

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Then they don’t get a big payday from the gate at a bigger stadium

  13. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    The 3 promoted teams this season are the worst i ever seen. From the start it was clear none of them would survive. Luton had a few moments but that's it.

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Luton are 4 points behind Forest and 5 behind Brentford with a game in hand.

      Man for man they dont have much quality but much to be admired about what that manager gets out of what is a championship team bar flashes of prem from Barkley and doughty,

      The other two are garbage though

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Luton still have a wee chance to survive. Brentford are in freefall.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      next year will be much better with leicester leeds + 1 possible southampton

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just the 8 shots on target conceded by full strength Newcastle tonight against a team 16th in the Championship. I hope no-one is benching Hwang this GW!

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Has to shoot first says bitter guy that started him against Sheff

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Worth noting these are all low xG chances

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Starts if Solanke is out.

  15. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can’t see Brighton win with their injuries - think wolves put a strong team out. Brighton have Europe to deal with

