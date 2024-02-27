This Members article series takes a look at the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

We also reveal the top expected goal involvement (xGI) performers.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

Arsenal are picking up the pace, having won six straight Premier League games.

Previous worries over their ability to create and score have been put to bed, with the Gunners finding the net 25 times between Gameweeks 21 and 26. In that period, they’ve thrashed West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace, racking up over 2.3 xG on five occasions.

Meanwhile, the two corner goals Arsenal scored against Newcastle United on Saturday took their tally to 13 from such situations this term. And 3.32 of the 16.7 xG total in the sample used here arrived from set-pieces.

Sometimes things just click and that is exactly what is happening at Arsenal right now.

Manchester City have taken seven points from Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth in their last three games, but have scored just three goals from 6.78 xG.

As for Nottingham Forest, they have scored in every game under Nuno Espirito Santo so far, with 17 goals in nine outings. Maybe that Liverpool clean sheet isn’t quite as secure as we’d like to think in Gameweek 27.

Further down, Everton have had their points deduction reduced from ten points to six but they’ve struggled to put away their chances all season. In fact, they are the biggest xG underperformers in the top-flight (-10.83 xG).

Elsewhere, Burnley look devoid of confidence and failed to muster a single shot on target in Gameweek 26. For those looking at a Bournemouth defender, now is the time to move.

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

