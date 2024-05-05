Liverpool play host to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s 16:30 BST kick-off, with both clubs aiming to bring poor runs of form to an end.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to win five of their last six Premier League games, while Spurs arrive at Anfield on a run of three consecutive defeats, losing 4-0 to Newcastle United before losses to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah is named in Liverpool’s starting XI after his touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk, who was an injury doubt, also starts, while Ryan Gravenberch drops to the bench.

Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez are named among the substitutes.

As for Tottenham, it’s one change from the defeat at Chelsea on Thursday, as Rodrigo Bentancur comes in for Richarlison.

James Maddison is benched once again, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Darwin, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Kelleher, Bradley

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, E Royal, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Richarlison, Maddison, Gil, Lo Celso, Austin, Moore

