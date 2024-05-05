268
268 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tommy93
      3 mins ago

      Anyone think Gusto will get straight back in the Chelsea team for the 37DGW? Become a bit of mine field now they are getting some players back, would only have 4.4m to work with.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        He could do but may only play one from the doubles

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's great so if fully ready may come back in, but always gotta be with returns from injury.

        Three really good performances without him. Chalobah has done a great job in the last couple.

        I'd say 1 start but you never know.

        Open Controls
    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Played Son over Jackson .
      What a dumb decision.

      Open Controls
      1. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Indeed

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        It felt so damn weird benching Son but I had to, just way off it, unfortunately my rival so did the same.

        Open Controls
    • DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Porro and Vicario double up has been painful

      Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Richy goal

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bj assist

        Open Controls
    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good news is that whatever happens in the first part of DGW37, City Vs Spurs will be competitive (in the sense that City needs to win). I suspect Haaland (c) (and the golden boot) are pretty locked Vs this defence

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.