Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38 team reveals. Port Vale are involved in the first and last Triple Gameweek of the season, whilst other teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

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In goal, I’ve gone with Joe Gauci . He should start all three matches and feels like a safe pick for the Triple Gameweek. His clean-sheet potential is not amazing, but he should still tick along nicely with save points and appearance points.,

. He should start all three matches and feels like a safe pick for the Triple Gameweek. His clean-sheet potential is not amazing, but he should still tick along nicely with save points and appearance points., At the back, Connor Hall is in because he should also start all three. He has good bonus potential and, again, benefits from the extra fixture. Nat Phillips joins him. He is strong for bonus, too, and carries some aerial threat in an improving defence that still has everything to play for.

is in because he should also start all three. He has good bonus potential and, again, benefits from the extra fixture. joins him. He is strong for bonus, too, and carries some aerial threat in an improving defence that still has everything to play for. In midfield, Oliver Norwood is a lock as always. He just keeps ticking along. Isaac Hutchinson gets the armband because he has a big upside and plenty of routes to points, and I’m hoping he can keep his form going. The last spot is still a little open. Isaac Price is there for now, but that could still change.

is a lock as always. He just keeps ticking along. gets the armband because he has a big upside and plenty of routes to points, and I’m hoping he can keep his form going. The last spot is still a little open. is there for now, but that could still change. Up front, I’ve gone with Lorent Tolaj . He is playing in one of the stronger attacking sides in the league, and he has a particularly strong first fixture in which he should do very well.

. He is playing in one of the stronger attacking sides in the league, and he has a particularly strong first fixture in which he should do very well. For the team picks, I’ve gone with Coventry City and Cardiff City. Both should do very well. I did consider Port Vale, but I don’t really trust them for wins this week.

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Joe Gauci is in goal for his three games this week.

is in goal for his three games this week. In defence, I’ve gone with Connor Hall to double up on the Port Vale backline. Jake Cooper lines up alongside him, as I like the fixtures and Millwall are still pushing for promotion and the play-offs.

to double up on the Port Vale backline. lines up alongside him, as I like the fixtures and Millwall are still pushing for promotion and the play-offs. In midfield, Isaac Hutchinson is impossible to ignore after his recent form, which has been superb. Oliver Norwood is in too, as he is also in great form and offers plenty of routes to points. Cameron Brannagan completes the trio, as he is strong for interceptions and can also chip in with goal contributions.

is impossible to ignore after his recent form, which has been superb. is in too, as he is also in great form and offers plenty of routes to points. completes the trio, as he is strong for interceptions and can also chip in with goal contributions. Up front, Lorent Tolaj is currently my centre-forward. Plymouth Argyle are a very attacking side, and they have must-win games if they want to secure that play-off spot.

is currently my centre-forward. Plymouth Argyle are a very attacking side, and they have must-win games if they want to secure that play-off spot. For the team selections, I’ve gone with Cardiff City , who are still fighting for promotion, and Coventry City , who are in the same boat and also have decent fixtures.

, who are still fighting for promotion, and , who are in the same boat and also have decent fixtures. My skipper this week is Isaac Hutchinson.

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A Triple Gameweek means I’ll be going for Joe Gauci . I’m not completely convinced Vale will pick up clean sheets, but three matches and save-point potential should provide a safe floor for him.

. I’m not completely convinced Vale will pick up clean sheets, but three matches and save-point potential should provide a safe floor for him. I’ll be doubling up on the Port Vale defence with Connor Hall . I think he’ll pick up at least one clean sheet and probably do well for defensive action points. He’ll join Taylor-Harwood Bellis . Southampton have been excellent defensively as of late, and he’s also got goal threat.

. I think he’ll pick up at least one clean sheet and probably do well for defensive action points. He’ll join . Southampton have been excellent defensively as of late, and he’s also got goal threat. Isaac Hutchinson takes the armband; he’s the standout this week. He’ll join a favourite of mine, Oliver Norwood , who has been consistent for most of the season. I also think Luton Town’s Jordan Clark offers a safe floor. I was tempted by two forwards, but that never seems to go well for me.

takes the armband; he’s the standout this week. He’ll join a favourite of mine, , who has been consistent for most of the season. I also think Luton Town’s offers a safe floor. I was tempted by two forwards, but that never seems to go well for me. Up front, Lorent Tolaj can’t stop scoring. He seems to be the best forward option to go with this week.

can’t stop scoring. He seems to be the best forward option to go with this week. I haven’t used Coventry City much, and it might be the last best time to use them as a team pick. I think they’ll win at least one, if not both. The same goes for Hull City. I think they have two winnable fixtures as they try to secure a play-off spot.

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