Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 38: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38 team reveals. Port Vale are involved in the first and last Triple Gameweek of the season, whilst other teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice.
Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.
- READ MORE: Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 38 Scout Squad
- READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 38: Scout Picks
@FPL_Jack15
NOTES
- In goal, I’ve gone with Joe Gauci. He should start all three matches and feels like a safe pick for the Triple Gameweek. His clean-sheet potential is not amazing, but he should still tick along nicely with save points and appearance points.,
- At the back, Connor Hall is in because he should also start all three. He has good bonus potential and, again, benefits from the extra fixture. Nat Phillips joins him. He is strong for bonus, too, and carries some aerial threat in an improving defence that still has everything to play for.
- In midfield, Oliver Norwood is a lock as always. He just keeps ticking along. Isaac Hutchinson gets the armband because he has a big upside and plenty of routes to points, and I’m hoping he can keep his form going. The last spot is still a little open. Isaac Price is there for now, but that could still change.
- Up front, I’ve gone with Lorent Tolaj. He is playing in one of the stronger attacking sides in the league, and he has a particularly strong first fixture in which he should do very well.
- For the team picks, I’ve gone with Coventry City and Cardiff City. Both should do very well. I did consider Port Vale, but I don’t really trust them for wins this week.
@DGriffiths99
NOTES
- Joe Gauci is in goal for his three games this week.
- In defence, I’ve gone with Connor Hall to double up on the Port Vale backline. Jake Cooper lines up alongside him, as I like the fixtures and Millwall are still pushing for promotion and the play-offs.
- In midfield, Isaac Hutchinson is impossible to ignore after his recent form, which has been superb. Oliver Norwood is in too, as he is also in great form and offers plenty of routes to points. Cameron Brannagan completes the trio, as he is strong for interceptions and can also chip in with goal contributions.
- Up front, Lorent Tolaj is currently my centre-forward. Plymouth Argyle are a very attacking side, and they have must-win games if they want to secure that play-off spot.
- For the team selections, I’ve gone with Cardiff City, who are still fighting for promotion, and Coventry City, who are in the same boat and also have decent fixtures.
- My skipper this week is Isaac Hutchinson.
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- A Triple Gameweek means I’ll be going for Joe Gauci. I’m not completely convinced Vale will pick up clean sheets, but three matches and save-point potential should provide a safe floor for him.
- I’ll be doubling up on the Port Vale defence with Connor Hall. I think he’ll pick up at least one clean sheet and probably do well for defensive action points. He’ll join Taylor-Harwood Bellis. Southampton have been excellent defensively as of late, and he’s also got goal threat.
- Isaac Hutchinson takes the armband; he’s the standout this week. He’ll join a favourite of mine, Oliver Norwood, who has been consistent for most of the season. I also think Luton Town’s Jordan Clark offers a safe floor. I was tempted by two forwards, but that never seems to go well for me.
- Up front, Lorent Tolaj can’t stop scoring. He seems to be the best forward option to go with this week.
- I haven’t used Coventry City much, and it might be the last best time to use them as a team pick. I think they’ll win at least one, if not both. The same goes for Hull City. I think they have two winnable fixtures as they try to secure a play-off spot.
@Fantasy_Feetzz
NOTES
- Formation: 2-2-2
- Captain: Zan Vipotnik
- Team Picks: Luton Town & Hull City
- Rank: 1,007
- After a decent week last time out with 123 points, I’m feeling pretty good heading into Gameweek 38. I’m now only 100 points outside the top 400, so there is still plenty to play for. Here’s how I’m set up for this week.
- In goal, I’ve gone with Joe Gauci. He comes into Gameweek 38 off the back of consecutive clean sheets and even saved a penalty in his last match. With a Triple Gameweek ahead, he has the chance to add to his 10 clean sheets, and he should also pick up save points along the way.
- In defence, I’ve gone with Connor Hall and Milan van Ewijk. Because of Port Vale’s Triple Gameweek, I’m doubling up on their defence with Hall. There is a slight minutes concern after his recent return from injury, but he managed a full 90 minutes in his last game. He should be busy across the week, so I like him mainly for bonus potential, with the hope of at least one clean sheet as well. Milan van Ewijk also looks a strong pick, with Coventry City facing two of the weaker attacking sides in Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth. That gives him solid clean-sheet potential, and when you add in his attacking threat for assists, he feels like an easy selection.
- In midfield, Oliver Norwood and Isaac Hutchinson get the nod. Stockport County are dealing with a defensive injury crisis at the moment, so I expect Oliver Norwood to pick up a few interceptions over the double. Add in his multiple routes to points and his set-piece role, and he is a straightforward pick. Isaac Hutchinson racked up an outstanding 22 points in Gameweek 27 during his double, scoring in both matches. He is Cheltenham Town’s main attacking outlet right now, is in strong form, and faces weak defences in Newport County and Tranmere Rovers, both at home.
- Up front, I’ve gone with Zan Vipotnik and Lorent Tolaj. Zan Vipotnik heads into this week with four goals in his last three appearances and faces a Southampton side that has been conceding too many away from home, along with a Queens Park Rangers side that also gives chances away on its own ground. For that reason, the Championship top scorer gets the armband for me this week. Lorent Tolaj is only just back to full fitness, but he has still managed two goals and one assist in his last two games. Plymouth Argyle are the top scorers in League One, and Lorent Tolaj is averaging 0.88 goal involvements per 90 minutes.
- For the team picks, I’ve gone with Luton Town and Hull City. Both are right in the play-off mix, with Luton just outside and Hull just inside in their respective leagues, so the motivation should be high for both.