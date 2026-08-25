Moving Target

Can Savinho be a good FPL buy at Spurs?

25 August 2026 86 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Fresh from a miserable Gameweek 1 defeat at Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur have secured the eventual signing of inside-forward Savinho (£6.5m) – someone who’d now like to be known as Savio.

Manchester City will receive an eye-watering fee of £75m, rising to £85m, as Spurs continue their high-spending summer.

So, have they wasted money on the 22-year-old, or can he become a good FPL asset?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

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CAREER SO FAR

­­­FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: Ndiaye, Paqueta + Savinho 1

Savio Moreira de Oliveira’s professional Atletico Mineiro debut arrived in September 2020 when aged 16. He became their youngest-ever league player in doing so.

A Copa Libertadores goal in May 2022 got supporters excited, yet a month later, he had gone. His destination: French club Troyes.

However, while they were getting relegated to Ligue 2, Savinho was on loan at PSV Eindhoven. The teenager struggled for game time, but things really took off once he returned to Troyes and moved to fellow City Football Group side Girona.

STARTS (SUB)GOALSASSISTSFPL POINTS
2025/26Manchester CityPremier League7 (17)1243
2024/25Manchester CityPremier League21 (8)111106
2023/24Girona (loan)La Liga35 (2)910

Incredibly, the minnows led La Liga after Gameweek 17 and were still at the dizzying heights of second place after beating Barcelona in Gameweek 34. Savinho grabbed 19 attacking returns on his way to inclusion in the league’s official Team of the Season.

By finishing third, the Catalan outfit achieved their first-ever European qualification, reaching the top-tier Champions League.

At that point, Savio graduated to Man City, meaning Troyes’ biggest signing and record £30.8m sale never actually played for them.

He was a fairly regular starter in 2024/25, though league appearances averaged just 61.9 minutes. It peaked in Gameweeks 19 and 20, following 14 points versus Leicester City with three assists against West Ham United.

In fact, the 13-cap Brazilian international then set up a goal in each of his next three matches, ending the FPL season joint-fourth for them overall (11). Impressive, considering his lack of minutes.

What let Savio down was his finishing. Scoring only once, despite 5.01 expected goals (xG, below), made him 2024/25’s biggest underachiever.

Last season, he barely featured, starting merely three league games from Gameweek 10 onwards. Antoine Semenyo‘s (£8.5m) January arrival didn’t exactly help.

REASONS FOR OPTIMISM?

So this move is Savio’s chance to become a key Premier League player, instead of a bit-part one.

He feels wanted at Spurs, who’ve chased him for a while but failed to complete a deal last summer. And the two-footer is exactly what they need: an outstanding dribbler who can bamboozle full-backs in tight spaces.

Is Savinho about to become a good FPL asset at Spurs?

Above: Team set-piece stats for 2025/26

His acceleration and quick feet when cutting inside often wins fouls. In the last campaign, Spurs ranked joint-third for set-piece goals (19), so usual taker Pedro Porro (£5.5m) could benefit massively. Down the right, these two could cause damage to opponents.

“Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.” – Roberto De Zerbi

In our 2024 ‘new signing’ article, we pointed out that a favoured trick of Savio’s is to completely slow down, bring the full-back to a standstill, before bursting past him with his rapid pace and inevitably creating a chance.

WHERE SAVIO FITS IN AT SPURS

Spurs appoint De Zerbi as new head coach 1

Although his brilliant Girona season came from the left wing, Savio prefers being on the right.

Decimated by injuries over the last year or so, Spurs had to put Mikey Moore (£5.0m) out there at Brentford. The teenager earned his place by netting twice in the Hoffenheim friendly, but Savio will likely go straight into the Spurs XI.

Once Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) is ready to start – he’s close – there’ll be some competition for that spot, especially with no European football workload to split. But the Ghanaian has been injured since January, so he shouldn’t be a short-term worry.

 “In terms of one-to-one, he’s one of the best players. He can play in the right side, in the left side. I know him from a long time, in Brighton, I spoke with him before he went to City. He’s a big player for us, a big signing.” – Roberto De Zerbi

SHOULD SAVIO BE AN FPL TARGET?

Two Premier League goals in two years isn’t great, and we’ve already mentioned his poor finishing data. So, if Savio learns how to aim shots into the corners and away from goalkeepers, he could become of interest to FPL managers.

FPL 2026/27 - Tottenham: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

But until Spurs’ attack becomes convincing, it’s easy to file him under ‘wait and see’.

Perhaps an answer will become clear by Gameweek 7, when fixtures swing positively.

New FPL Stats Centre: Find the best picks, differentials + DefCon stars 2

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

86 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    A) Sangare + 1m ITB
    B) Ndiaye + 0.5m ITB
    C) Hinshelwood + 0.5m ITB
    D) Other?

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Gabriel and Gibbs-White to Nico O'Reilly and Saka a good idea?!

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I can’t pick a squad without Gabriel despite really wanting NOR.

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      1. HellasLEAF
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Have NOR, but early sub is a worry. Don't think he start up there again either will be Cherki. It's not looking worth the 1.0 over Gvardiol or even .5 over Guehi ATM but you know, could probably score next game..

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  3. Danstoke82
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Evening all

    Le Fee > Sangare 1FT

    Yay or Nay?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yay

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      1. Danstoke82
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Much appreciated. Many thanks

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  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    My new squadron

    Trafford Kelleher

    Gabriel Calafiori Kayode Justin De Cuyper

    Palmer Szoboszlai Hinshelwood Ndiaye Sangare

    Pedro Haaland Gonzalo

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Like it

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    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Play this years game not last, dont chase points is my first advice

      Two 5mil keepers is a huge no no

      Gabriel not worth it yet until rotation comes.

      Kayode will be outscored by Ajer Rodon and hull/coventry defcon players, his goal was a random low probality unlikely to repeat , defcons are consistent

      De cupyer is a no longterm (im selling on WC), mitoma coming back europe, poor fixtures after week 3

      Hinshelwood is a wait and see, could be good, could be destroyed by europe and a thin squad

      Prefer wissa over Gonzalo,

      You also have no route to a city mid/rogers/ mbeumo

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    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      I like it overall, but Gonzalo Garcia not sure he's a good option for right now, and Hinshelwood screams flash in the pan as he will be playing Chelsea away next game, and won't be up against a decimated Aston Villa every week...

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    4. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      I’d look to downgrade one of the 5m keeper and reinvest the 1m into the defence for example

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    5. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I kind of agree it seems a bit GW1 points chasing.

      If you’ve already BB’d GW1, I just don’t see the point of the double 5m keepers. Pick one and run with them. They rotate well, but it’s too much money and you’ll inevitably get the rotation wrong a lot of the time and be annoyed!

      Gabriel is expensive. You could have a better 3rd def. Kayode isn’t gonna haul every week. Could also give you a better 3rd mid. Tzolis really looks good and no city mid will hurt. Cherki should be great value.

      3rd fwd is a coin toss. Gonzalo looked good, but need to see more of Fulham.

      GL though. Will certainly be interesting to see how the likes of Sangare, De Cuyper, Kayode, Hinshelwood and Gonzalo go in GW2.

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    6. Absolutely Muñozed
      5 mins ago

      you want to get all the points from GW1 scorers? But you can't

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  5. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC 2 draft?
    FH3 in mind

    Raya
    VVD, Calafiori, Thiaw
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Szobo, Tzolis, Sangaré
    Haaland, JP

    Steele, Muharemovic, Thomas, Walle Egali

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    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Similar to mine, dont think you need Raya, Trafford a decent 1mil cheaper keeper in very defensive leeds team.

      Ditto VVD is in a very open Liverpool defence, dont think he is worth the money. Whats your plan week 3? Just play the 5 guys in your Arse - Chelsea match?

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Free hit in 3 for Liverpool and City assets

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        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          think FH is best in 4. dont fancy Liverpool away to Ipswich as much as home to Fulham,

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          1. thetommy14
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Tempted to triple captain Palmer against Hull in 4

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Decent mids/fwds. Would like to see another week of Mbeumo, but suppose he’s an easy switch to a city mid for example.
      I wouldn’t go Raya or VVD and not sure why the Thiaw pick?
      Jacquet could possibly get close to matching VVD for 1.5m less but I wouldn’t be touching Liverpool defence yet.

      Dropping Rays to a Kelleher/Trafford and Thiaw to an attacking 4.5m def would get you a better 8th bench attacker

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Raya and VVD set and forget, Thiaw good DEFCON and fixtures now that Liverpool is out of the way

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  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Celtic are embarrassing!

    4-1 on aggregate at HT, 4-4 after 90 minutes and now LASK are winning with 12 minutes to go.

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Embarrassing haha

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      8 mins ago

      Scottish football is utter sh!te yet Celtic & Rangers fans turn up in their 50/60 thousands every second weekend to watch total p!sh!

      I'd rather go to Ikea with the missus than pay top dollar to watch that mince.

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      1. pjomara
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doesn't their mince have horsemeat in it though?

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  7. KLOPPTOMANIA
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Buendia to Sangare?

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    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

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  8. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Schade to Sangare before price rise?

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    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Asking similar below.
      I want Sangare but not sure whether to double up on Brentford attack for a week or so or keep Le Fee.
      Ideally want Sangare before price rise.

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Schade is a good footballer with high xG but in the end not involved in the many goals they score…

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        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I think for you, if there's no question of who to bring him in for then I'd do Schade to Sangare.
          Seeing Anthony bagged 3 assists tonight concerns me a little for Schades minutes too.
          Would you keep Le Fee or Schade in my shoes?

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          1. thetommy14
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I would keep Schade, Le Fee and Sunderland in general did not look sharp.

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Tempted to go Sangare myself but is he really going to contribute offence consistently? I get he can pick up Defcon..

      There are other quality picks at that price Sanagare good but how good is the question.

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      1. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        He is playing further up the pitch and assisted again tonight as a sub and DEFCON will tick over nicely

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      2. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        He was quality at Lens last season when they won the French Cup and came 2nd in the League behind PSG. Great all-round player, just wish Sage had brought him with him instead 🙁

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      3. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Other quality picks at 5.5? Plenty at 6 but not sure once you dip below that bracket.

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  9. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Sangare in for
    A) Le Fee
    B) Schade
    C) Roll transfer

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C easy

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  10. RamboRN
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Maguire white calafiori
    Bruno mbeumo tzolis ndiaye
    Haaland jp dcl

    Subs verb Davis rodon gomez

    I think i will wc gw3 so does it make sense to do rodon to Decuyper now to catch the prize rise and bench him as I plan to get him on wc anyway and dont want to be stuck 0.1m short

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  11. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Would you go with Mbeumo this week or Semenyo??

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    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mbuemo

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cherki

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  12. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    James Justin is unbelievable. He returns when he plays. 4.5m as well. Scored again tonight. Going a bit unnoticed with all the de Cuyper love

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Did you see the goal…

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      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes but points are points! Plus defcon and CS with how strong Leeds look this year

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  13. Radulfo28773
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Came back from two weeks of no-internet holidays on the day the PL started and stupidly chose Gyokeres and Watkins for my team. Should I Wildcard or manage with 1-2 transfers?

    Raya Dubravka
    Calafiori Konsa Tarkowski Diop Konsa
    Szlobo Semenyo BrunoF Gross GibbsW
    JPedro Gyokeres Watkins

    Thanks

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    1. Radulfo28773
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Second Konsa is Senesi

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Unfortunate Wc unless you take -8

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    3. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think you’d have to consider a WC with that, but you could easily survive a week and see how things pan out.
      Gyokeres & Watkins - 1 or both should get minutes this week. Watkins has to play and was rumoured to be training. Gyokeres just a bad pick unfortunately.

      MGW injured and Konsa prob won’t play, but you can field a half decent XI there assuming Watkins plays.

      Maybe shift Gyokeres or MGW to a better option in their position and GTG

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      1. tutankamun
        • 17 Years
        26 mins ago

        MGW has a ‘slight injury’ and hopeful to play this weekend.

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        1. Boberella
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Fair enough. Could play then. Though I think there’s better mid options for upto 8m than someone coming off an injury away to Liverpool.

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          1. tutankamun
            • 17 Years
            16 mins ago

            True. But in this guys case the priority issues are Watkins / Gyokeres

            Could probably get away with playing this team/

            Raya
            Calafiori Senesi Tarkowski
            Szlobo Semenyo BrunoF Gross GibbsW
            JPedro

            Plus a forward of their choice. Wissa / Thiago / Brobbey etc

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  14. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Gros out now and for whom????

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    1. pjomara
      • 16 Years
      42 mins ago

      In same boat, thinking of for Sangare, but thought he was def mid?

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Gross to Sangare will be a very popular move.

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Jsut keep. Surely you bought him for more than one game?

      Unlucky not to get a pen. With pens and set pieces you should play him every week.

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    4. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'll keep for now. At least he played a full 90.

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  15. FPL_trail_runner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Brentford seem to be the form team , a crazy wc targeting there players would be interesting, but their results perhaps not super viable longterm

    Trafford
    NOR Calafiori Collins
    mBuemo Palmer Sangare Szob
    Haaland (c) Thiago Pedro

    4mil Slater , O Shea , Egan

    Collins seems to be the main target of all set pieces, and team is built to feed Thiago, maybe they are where the real value is, but too early to tell.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Looks solid.

      I like Collins. Obviously I prefer Ajer in the short-term, but for a season-long WC, Collins is great. I think prefer Gvardiol at that price point, but Collins probably gets more starts over a season, so who knows...

      Thiago is solid. Not sure he's the better value over midfielders, but you can't really go wrong with him. I like a 352 long-term personally. The choice of mids is incredible.

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  16. Clintymints
    • 17 Years
    55 mins ago

    Who would you rather have

    Ajer or Rodon? Rotational kinda pick at the back longest term

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Long-term Rodon

      But Ajer is incredible until Bergie is back. His defcon rate when playing as a CB in a back 4 is almost Senesi level. And Brentfrd have levelled up this year...

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    2. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rodon

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  17. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Tzolis or Ode if you had to choose one?

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Tzolis.

      He is the fittest player in Arsenal's squad, gaining the nickname "Leonidas" from the fitness coaches. Odegaard I imagine will be prone to early substitions. But needless to say, what Arsenal do in the window is paramount. If a top LW comes in for Martinelli, Tzolis has problems.

      Atm though, Tzolis.

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Both solid options but I like Tzolis as he’s exciting to watch and could do well down that side vs Villa.

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    3. MGMT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tzolis

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  18. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    If you had your BB out the way, how much money do you like on your bench for the long-term?

    A. 0.0m - Two 4.0m defcon defenders is all I need as cover. Get the money on the pitch!
    B. 0.5m - A tad more depth as either a 2nd keeper, a 5.0m mid, or 4.5m defender
    C. 1.0m - A 5.5m mid/forward, or a 5.0m defender, to cover for short-term injuries or bad fixtures.
    D. 1.5m+ - A good level of depth, maybe an 5.5m attacker plus 4.5m defender, but nothing too commital.
    E. 2.0m+ - Modern FPL is all about a robust squad, capable of benching injured players for multiple weeks, and filling in for bad fixtures.

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    1. Khalico
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      C

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    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ultimately a 4m GK, a 4.5m def and a 4m def.
      8th attacker I like to keep flexible

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Boberella likes the D for sure

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        1. Boberella
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Like the E too 🙂

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    3. pjomara
      • 16 Years
      20 mins ago

      B. Good 4.5 gk options.
      Good few 4.0 def options to sub in.

      After that C.
      2nd 4.5 GK and a 5.0 mid if you've 3 decent strikers.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Interesting.

        I think most B players would spend the 0.5m on a mid/def. So interesting to see GK believer.

        This bench question is fundementality the main diffence between FPL styles imo.

        I'm an A myself. Maybe that's the chess player in me, trying to develop all my pieces from the back and get them in the centre of the board, affecting the game. It's a rare play style these days, a little old school... But defcon has made the 4.0m solid options, often scoring 3pts, even when losing 3-0.

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  19. Clintymints
    • 17 Years
    42 mins ago

    Verbruggen + O'Reilly
    or
    Raya and Gvard?

    Also 2 best 4.5 defenders if you had to pick. Not including De Cuyper

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  20. Alli
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Maguire > De Cuyper
    B) Aina > De Cuyper
    C) Gross > Sangaré
    D) Save FT

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori - Maguire - Hume
    Bruno F. - Szoboszlai - Mbuemo - Ndiaye
    Haaland - DCL - J.Pedro

    Kinsky - Gross - Aina - Diop

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    1. tutankamun
      • 17 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

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  21. pjomara
    • 16 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which 5.5 def to get?
    James, White or Porro?

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    1. tutankamun
      • 17 Years
      just now

      White obviously

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  22. Khalico
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Just was wondering is Gabriel worth to have or best to split across the backline.

    I’m into looking at DefCon CBs at 4.5/5m and there’s plenty of good options there but want an Arsenal defender preferably a CB such as Gabriel

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      He just costs too much.

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  23. zanetalv
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    playing a 12 team draft, would you do this trade:
    ballard x konsa
    ndoye x bruno g
    mateta x rodrigues (bournE) ?

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  24. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Repost

    Who do we think will be more valuable here folks??

    A- Wissa in 3-4-3
    Or
    B- VVD/NOR in a 4-4-2 and 3-5-2

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

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  25. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    What are people doing with Kadioglu now that he is heavily linked with Manchester United?

    (Asking for myself also)

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