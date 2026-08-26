FPL Gameweek 2: Best clean sheet odds

The 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with Gameweek 2, which kicks off on Friday.

Each week, we’ll be using the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances. The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

Below, we rank all 20 teams by their projected Gameweek 2 clean sheet probability, before picking out the main talking points.

GAMEWEEK 2: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

Manchester United lead the way this week with a 48% clean-sheet probability. Michael Carrick’s side will hope to bounce back after an embarrassing opening-day defeat to newly promoted Hull City. This time, they face another former Championship side in Ipswich Town, but with home advantage.

The only other side to reach the 40% mark are Coventry City. They host Hull after making a positive start against Man United in Gameweek 1. However, the Sky Blues will need to avoid underestimating a side that has already shown it can cause problems.

Liverpool and Arsenal aren’t far behind. Liverpool drew their opener 2-2, so they’ll be searching for their first clean sheet of the campaign against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, last season’s best defence, Arsenal, travel to an Aston Villa side that looked toothlesss in Gameweek 1. The Gunners have the chance to make it back-to-back league shutouts.

Five other teams exceed 30%: Chelsea, Manchester City, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

Further down the projections, Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace all have less than a 20% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Brighton were the only one of those sides to record a shutout in the opening round. However, a meeting with a Chelsea attack that looked sharp in Gameweek 1 presents a much tougher test.

LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

Having a look at the ticker over the coming six Gameweeks, it’s Arsenal – surprise, surprise – who top the pile.

Liverpool are behind only the Gunners for the next three Gameweeks. They don’t drop below 38% in any of those weeks.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have shut-out odds over 30% in five of the next six. We’ll need to see a vast improvement on what went in Gameweek 1, of course…

Sunderland and Brentford join the promoted trio in the bottom five: