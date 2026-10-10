Man Utd v Spurs team news: Amad starts, Marmoush benched

One more Premier League to come today: it’s Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Amad Diallo makes his first start of the season for United after recovering from an ankle injury.

He comes in for the benched Marcus Rashford, while Leny Yoro replaces Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Carlos Baleba is among the substitutes once again for the hosts.

Roberto De Zerbi has made a whopping six changes to the Spurs side beaten by Aston Villa in Gameweek 5.

Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson are absent, while Micky van de Ven, Mateus Fernandes, Rodrigo Bentancur and Omar Marmoush drop to the bench.

Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, Marcos Senesi, Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall come in to the side.

So does Mohammed Kudus, getting his first Premier League start since January.

James Maddison has to make do with substitute duty once again, having had a minor setback over the break.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Tielemans, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Subs: Darlow, Dalot, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee, Andrey Santos, Baleba, Heaven, Lacey.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie, Gallagher, Tonali, Savio, Bergvall, Kudus, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Adarabioyo, Maddison, Tel, Mateus Fernandes, Marmoush, Bentancur, Davies, van de Ven.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.