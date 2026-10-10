Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Spurs team news: Amad starts, Marmoush benched

10 October 2026 340 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

One more Premier League to come today: it’s Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Amad Diallo makes his first start of the season for United after recovering from an ankle injury.

He comes in for the benched Marcus Rashford, while Leny Yoro replaces Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Carlos Baleba is among the substitutes once again for the hosts.

Roberto De Zerbi has made a whopping six changes to the Spurs side beaten by Aston Villa in Gameweek 5.

Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson are absent, while Micky van de Ven, Mateus Fernandes, Rodrigo Bentancur and Omar Marmoush drop to the bench.

Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, Marcos Senesi, Conor Gallagher and Lucas Bergvall come in to the side.

So does Mohammed Kudus, getting his first Premier League start since January.

James Maddison has to make do with substitute duty once again, having had a minor setback over the break.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Tielemans, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Subs: Darlow, Dalot, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee, Andrey Santos, Baleba, Heaven, Lacey.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, Senesi, Udogie, Gallagher, Tonali, Savio, Bergvall, Kudus, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Adarabioyo, Maddison, Tel, Mateus Fernandes, Marmoush, Bentancur, Davies, van de Ven.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Amad

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

340 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Carrick just doesn't learn with this Maguire-Licha horseshite setup.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      It’s awful

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Only conceded 1 goal some MU fans will say in defence to him.

        But reality is, MU should've conceded at least 3. Defence, specially Maguire and Licha, where constantly asleep and making mistakes.

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Lucky to get a point

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah De Zerbi is lucky alright

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          How? Spurs dominated

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            They were still losing at the 92nd minute. So I had to assume naturally that they were still the lucky team to get the point

            Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      100% the academy kids could do better job with more energy

      Open Controls
  2. Thanos
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    DZB and MC neck to neck on who gets the first sack!

    Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Fini

    Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Perfect result for non owners XXX

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Except if you own Mbeumo.

      Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can I get my money back? And wasn’t even at the game…

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sky Sports should offer that

      Open Controls
  6. OverTinker
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    United fans started singing Down with the City song right after scoring lolzzzz

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Scheduling for the Championship will be easier when they are both down

      Open Controls
    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      About their own team? Only one team was playing the football this evening

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Can we have another international break please

    Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bruno 1 pt lol , the gift that keeps on giving

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      11.9 gift

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Still 37% owned too, what are these fpl managers doing?

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          losing

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            FLOL

            Open Controls
  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    So happy I did not get either Saka or Bruno!

    Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Man U are too funny. No matter how bad Spurs are, you just know its always going to be a hard game for Man U. The fact that Solanke, who is a literal donkey, can find the net with 10 men in 90+2 is hilarious.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Its beautiful

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Should've found the net 3 times

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        I didn't watch, was busy. But wow, they made Solanke look good?

        Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Haalnd just needs quiet game now, Saka C 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      I missed the second half earlier, how was Saka then? Worth keeping, potentially on WC, or nah?

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        was clean through one on one vs keeper and managed to put it wide with the last kick of the match, the only two players in the final 40 yards of the pitch,why on earth he didnt go round him and slot it into an empty net just beggars belief,an 18 point whine maybe from me ,but thats what happened,im keeping ,nowhere else to spend the coins

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 14 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ah feck, wish I didn’t ask. Had him cap as well 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Keeping for now, his coming in on his left foot was off target today.

            Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    wait baleba hit defcon in 30 mins. 7 of united's players did wow

    Open Controls
  13. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    That looked like 2 points dropped for 10 man Spurs at the end

    Open Controls
  14. Jacquet or chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chat gpt tells me that six points is the worst ever start to a premier league season, for United, after the first six games.

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      That's correct. They had 7 points in 13/14, 20/21, 24/25, and 25/26.

      Open Controls
  15. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    it's twice united have provoked the other team into a red card and twice been punished for it. Probably should just stick to football next time. You love to see it

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Teams seem to be doing alright so far this season with ten men. Is that the third or fourth time now a team went down to 10 and managed to draw or win. Brighton did it today, and as you said, City did it vs Man U as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        brighton were at least winning already. with united, theyve gone a goal behind each time theyve tried these off the ball antics

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm pretty sure no team has lost with 10 men either so far this season. Happened 3 times afaik, and those are what I said.

        Open Controls
  16. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    That's 6 captain fails in a row. Using FH and capping Haaland next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      WCing and getting Mbeumo, MGW, Wissa, KDH among others out. Need the Chelsea lads back. Don’t know what to do about Brighton though

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Maybe Saka out too, not sure

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Chelsea mids & fwd worth 3 slots, Pedro, Rogers, need Palmer.

          Saka’s on watch

          Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Surely not, that’s unbelievable

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Truth. I consider Palmer TC 5 points a fail

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      you don't want to just buy haaland?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        No I'm committed to just getting him for the Ipswich game for now. Takes too many transfers to get him permanently

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          fair enough

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Please don’t I’m using TC

      Open Controls
    5. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm glad Gross got something as my captain, But bit disappointed. Had it on Rogers all week. Gross was on max baps at one point too I think. But yea, 12 can't be sniffed at.

      Hoping for a Belloumi haul, he is my cover for Isak, and the only player left who can turn an average week into a relatively good one.

      Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is bruno.now taking the p@ss?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      took Bruno Fernandes 23 minutes to complete his first pass against Tottenham Hotspur — that's the longest he has ever had to wait to find a teammate in his Premier League caree

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Omg kept him on wc and captained

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ouch

          Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      looks like his lost half a yard to me,could be the beginning of the end

      Open Controls
      1. Jacquet or chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Half a yard ? More than that.

        Open Controls
  18. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Did Bruno have high cap%?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not sure what, but yea it was pretty high, more than Saka I believe, and quite a lot capped him.

      Open Controls
  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rogers(c) doesn't seem to bad now

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Still crazy value vs Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah man, I own, Palmer, Rogers and Pedro though

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Full house 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If we need to lose one out of Palmer, Rogers and Pedro at some point. Its surely Palmer. Even with pens, he no way justifies the price over Rogers.

      Open Controls
  20. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good day to be alive, sir.

    Open Controls
  21. F4L
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    van hecke loves to get 9 DCs, at least hes staying on my bench for now

    Open Controls
  22. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best mid to replace bruno?
    A) cherki b) semenyo c) saka d) mbeumo e) palmer. Xheers

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Like city boys but guess could b rested

        Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well I’m thinking of taking Mbeumo and Saka out on WC!

      You have Rogers already I presume?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeh otjetwise go palmer. Cherki / semenyo seem risky with CL

        Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      saka

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  23. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Benched Pedro so can't be even happy with my Mbeumo (c) points, never again...

    Open Controls
  24. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Rough and smooth

    Rough Pedro bench
    Smooth , Rogers(c) 9pt Green arrow, Hall, Szoboszlai, Cherki, Haaland and Wissa to go

    Open Controls
  25. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 mins ago

    there is a bloke in my league with six ones
    ampadu
    rashford
    bruno
    yalcoure
    lavia
    kostoulas

    cant imagine the misery

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  26. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ignoring De Cuyper has been pretty sad. I considered him ages ago, but in GW3 or whenever it was I played my WC, I got Konsa, Calafiori, and Gvard. So I thought, when will I ever be able to play him? I therefore passed on him.

    I'm happy with my defence for now, and not interested in 4 at the back, so I guess just keep ignoring him? How much longer till he is not on the wing anymore?

    Leif and Thomas are my back-up defenders.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I used WC in gw5 and news was that Mitoma wasn’t far off. 21 points in 2 gw’s since…

      Open Controls
  27. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sell Gabriel? Dropping tonight… been telling myself for weeks that De Cuyper would be a minutes risk soon but he keeps hauling. Go for him or Vuskovic?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes enjoy the 3M bonus

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bullet header confirmed vs Forest no doubt

        Open Controls
  28. F4L
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    if you couldnt afford muha, is bogle a decent alternative with the attacking positions he picks up? i dont know if justin will ever go back to rwb, like if rodon comes back in?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      *or does rodon come in for elvedi? or bogle just not worth the headache?

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        *ah christ just ignore me, for some reason i thought rodon was back soon. bogle a good option then?

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shh Bogle’s a cheat code plays in front 3

      Open Controls
  29. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm thinking Schade -> Semenyo (assuming Semenyo is fit tomorrow).

    That seems decent right? I already have Saka, Rogers, Gross (and Janelt for 1st bench with almost guaranteed 10+ DC points).

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeh but CL games upcoming could mean rested?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.