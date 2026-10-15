Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 24: Team reveals

The Eliteserien Fantasy returns with Gameweek 24, and our contributors are here to share their thoughts ahead of the upcoming deadline.

In this article, they reveal their teams, along with their captaincy choices, potential chip strategies, and the players they believe can make the biggest impact this week.

We’ll get Bodø/Glimt’s starting XI before the deadline this round, which could make a big difference. They face Dortmund on Wednesday, Hamarkameratene on Saturday and Napoli on Tuesday. With such a demanding schedule, I expect some rotation. Andreas Helmersen and Fredrik Bjørkan have both had rests during busy periods before. Both started against Dortmund, so I think they could miss out against Hamarkameratene.

and have both had rests during busy periods before. Both started against Dortmund, so I think they could miss out against Hamarkameratene. Regardless of the Bodø/Glimt lineup, I’m almost certain to make one transfer. Molde have pushed Emil Breivik further forward in their last two matches, which makes him close to a must-have against Start. Eirik Hestad remains injured, so I think it’s finally time to sell him. I’ll bring in Breivik and give him the captain’s armband.

further forward in their last two matches, which makes him close to a must-have against Start. remains injured, so I think it’s finally time to sell him. I’ll bring in Breivik and give him the captain’s armband. I need another 0.2m to afford Breivik, so I’ll have to make a second transfer. Fortunately, I have two free transfers available. Isak Dahlqvist looks like the obvious player to sell. He has clearly fallen out of favour at Tromsø, and I’ve only kept him because other transfers have taken priority.

looks like the obvious player to sell. He has clearly fallen out of favour at Tromsø, and I’ve only kept him because other transfers have taken priority. I’ll most likely replace Dahlqvist with Uba Nwokoma , who has produced some encouraging attacking numbers recently. I don’t expect many clean sheets from Aalesund, but I like their chances against Kristiansund. After that, I can use him as my fourth or fifth defender.

, who has produced some encouraging attacking numbers recently. I don’t expect many clean sheets from Aalesund, but I like their chances against Kristiansund. After that, I can use him as my fourth or fifth defender. I’m also concerned about Claus Niyukuri , who lost his starting spot last time out. I’m not sure why, but Eirik Wichne impressed in his place. I think Wichne could keep his spot, so I’ll leave Niyukuri on my bench unless both Bjørkan and Fredrik Sjøvold miss out.

, who lost his starting spot last time out. I’m not sure why, but impressed in his place. I think Wichne could keep his spot, so I’ll leave Niyukuri on my bench unless both Bjørkan and miss out. Even if Helmersen doesn’t start, I’d rather play him than Niyukuri. He’s shown several times this season that he can make an impact off the bench. He could therefore still deliver attacking returns.

If Bjørkan and Helmersen miss out while Sjøvold starts, I’ll bench Niyukuri, Bjørkan and Amin Chiakha. Chiakha must sit out this round because of his suspension.

I’ve used just one free transfer this week, my first in a while. I still have three available and hopefully won’t need to use any more for now.

Emil Breivik comes in for Sondre Sørli , which feels like a no-brainer. Breivik’s new attacking role and excellent fixture make him a particularly appealing option. I’ll also give him the captain’s armband this week.

comes in for , which feels like a no-brainer. Breivik’s new attacking role and excellent fixture make him a particularly appealing option. I’ll also give him the captain’s armband this week. Injury news on Zlatko Tripić and Bodø/Glimt’s starting lineup could still influence my benching decisions. It’s a very close call, but I currently favour Alexander Warneryd and Reed over Adrian Pereira . There’s very little between them, though.

and Bodø/Glimt’s starting lineup could still influence my benching decisions. It’s a very close call, but I currently favour and over . There’s very little between them, though. I’ve climbed to 507th in the world and want to keep pushing up the rankings. I may take a few gambles over the coming weeks, but I’m happy with my team for now.

I’ve finally broken comfortably into the top 100, climbing to 62nd in the world! My team looks strong heading into this round, and I have two free transfers available.

The plan is to sell Marius Ceïde and bring in Emil Breivik . The Molde midfielder has taken up a more advanced role recently, which makes him an appealing option. Meanwhile, Sverre Granås has started playing deeper, which could become a problem. However, he has a good fixture this week, so I’ll keep him for now and reassess later.

and bring in . The Molde midfielder has taken up a more advanced role recently, which makes him an appealing option. Meanwhile, has started playing deeper, which could become a problem. However, he has a good fixture this week, so I’ll keep him for now and reassess later. Zlatko Tripić picked up a minor rib injury in the Champions League, so I’ll wait for further updates before making my final captaincy decision. For now, Breivik has the armband.