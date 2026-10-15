WSL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveal for Matchweek 6

With five rounds of WSL Fantasy complete, attention now turns to Matchweek 6.

Our expert Joe is back to reveal his latest squad, sharing his planned transfers, key selection decisions and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

Fantasy WSL returns this Saturday following the first international break of the season. Leg 1 ended brilliantly for my team, with a triple-digit score giving me a sizeable green arrow into the top 50!

The start of Leg 2 brings unlimited transfers, and with no WSL2 fixtures this week or in Matchweek 8, here’s how my team is currently shaping up.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

On paper, Misa Rodríguez (5.0m) and Hannah Hampton (5.5m) offer the best goalkeeper rotation for this leg. They play on different days in five of the six Matchweeks, while Chelsea face Charlton in the one week they don’t rotate.

Unfortunately, Renée Slegers doesn’t have an outright first-choice goalkeeper, so Misa isn’t guaranteed to start every game. However, Arsenal play on Saturday in the next two Matchweeks, which makes the risk more appealing. Hampton also provides excellent cover, having conceded just one WSL goal this season.

Another advantage is that we’ll see Arsenal’s starting XI before Saturday’s deadline. That means I can select whichever goalkeeper starts between Misa and Anneke Borbe (4.5m).

Courtney Brosnan (5.0m) and Sophie Baggaley (4.5m) are also under consideration, particularly if I need to free up funds elsewhere.

DEFENDERS

Ellie Carpenter (7.0m) is an easy selection for me. Chelsea have conceded less than half the xG of any other WSL side this season. Meanwhile, no player has created more big chances than Carpenter. Her 0.82 xG+xA per 90 also highlights just how threatening she’s been going forward.

I’ve currently doubled up on Manchester United with Maya Le Tissier (6.0m) and Andrea Medina (5.5m). United face Charlton, who have scored the fewest goals and produced the lowest xG in the league. They also play the only Saturday fixture in Matchweek 8, making them appealing options despite a difficult Manchester derby in between.

Unless any injury concerns emerge, Medina is locked into my team. She’s started the season playing on the left wing and showed her potential for big hauls in Matchweek 4. Le Tissier could make way for a cheaper United defender if I need an extra 0.5m. However, she’s excellent for defensive actions and should also be on penalties, although spot-kicks have been relatively rare in the WSL this calendar year.

Natalia Ramos (5.0m) is a pick I’m particularly excited about. Despite being listed as a defender, she’s been playing in an advanced midfield role for Liverpool. The Spain international is averaging 0.30 xG+xA and has already registered three goal involvements in all competitions.

There’s also the potential for attacking actions points. I’d be surprised if Ramos isn’t in my final squad, although her starting security remains a slight concern when everyone is fit.

Ruby Mace (5.5m) completes my defence. Like Ramos, she’s been playing in midfield despite being classified as a defender. Everton have also looked fairly solid, with only Chelsea conceding fewer goals across the opening five Matchweeks.

Mace’s 20-point haul in Matchweek 5 demonstrated the potential of an out-of-position defender. Everton’s Leg 2 fixtures aren’t particularly appealing, but I think the attacking upside could justify the gamble.

If I need funds elsewhere, Gabby George (4.0m) and Isa Kardinaal (4.0m) are potential alternatives.

MIDFIELDERS

Océane Hurtré (6.0m) has arguably been the biggest surprise of the season. No player has scored more Fantasy WSL points so far.

Birmingham face a difficult trip to Arsenal in Matchweek 6, but it’s the only Saturday fixture this week. That makes Hurtré an appealing risk, particularly with the safety of substitutions. Birmingham also face Charlton in the following Matchweek.

It’s a similar situation with Lisa Baum (6.5m). I’m slightly concerned about Slegers regularly substituting her shortly after the hour mark. However, the ability to make Fantasy substitutions over the next two weeks makes her an attractive option.

Baum leads Arsenal for xG+xA per 90 in the WSL and has really impressed me, despite the team’s difficult start to the season.

I’ve been saying it since pre-season, but Daniëlle van de Donk (4.5m) offers incredible value. Only Bunny Shaw recorded more xG during Leg 1, while Van de Donk produced a huge haul against Tottenham last Matchweek, registering one goal and two assists.

At just 4.5m, I can’t see any reason to overlook her. I’m actually quite disappointed that I can no longer pair her with Alexia Putellas.

Despite featuring in only four of Manchester City’s matches, Lauren Hemp (8.0m) is second only to Hurtré for Fantasy points. She continued her outstanding form against Arsenal, scoring twice and assisting another goal. That was already her second 19-point haul of the season.

Somehow, her ownership remains below 45%! Even with tougher fixtures during this leg, Hemp is the first name in my squad and will remain a regular captaincy option.

Lauren James (7.5m) completes my midfield. Minutes are certainly a concern, with James featuring in just three of Chelsea’s five WSL matches. However, her potential when she’s on the pitch makes that risk worthwhile.

Like Hemp, she’s excellent for attacking actions and has impressive underlying numbers. She’s simply not someone I want to bet against.

Overall, my midfield feels fairly settled, although Fran Kirby (6.0m) remains a tempting alternative.

FORWARDS

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw (12.5m) is another straightforward selection. After just five Matchweeks and four starts, the Manchester City striker has already accumulated 2.1 more xG than any other WSL player.

Brighton have been relatively solid defensively, with only two teams conceding less xG. However, Shaw’s consistent goal threat makes her an excellent Sunday captaincy option.

My third Arsenal player, and current Saturday captain, is Alessia Russo (11.5m). Arsenal haven’t enjoyed the easiest start to the season, but their Saturday fixtures over the next two Matchweeks make their players particularly useful.

Russo ranks fourth in the WSL for xG, so I’m confident the goals will come. Birmingham have also conceded the third-highest xG in the league, making this a promising opportunity for her to get on the scoresheet.

Olivia Garcia (4.0m) is the differential I’ve settled on for now. Her minutes have been inconsistent, with just one start so far, but she’s impressed whenever given an opportunity.

Garcia leads the WSL for xG+xA per 90 and was named player of the match in her only league start. Manchester City away isn’t an appealing fixture, so she’ll start at the bottom of my bench. I’ll only need her if all my Saturday players blank.

However, Brighton play on Saturday in Matchweek 7, which makes her an interesting short-term gamble. I can also transfer her out in Matchweek 8 if necessary.

If I decide Garcia is too risky, Martha Thomas (5.0m) and Vivien Endemann (6.0m) are alternatives. Thomas has no fixture in Matchweeks 6 or 8, though, while either move would require me to free up money elsewhere.

Best of luck for Matchweek 6 and Leg 2, everyone!