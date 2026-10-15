Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 6 team reveals

The 2026/27 Fantasy Bundesliga season continues with Matchday 6.

Ahead of the deadline, our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams and talk through their transfers, star-player selections and plans for the upcoming round.

NOTES

I’m sticking with my three premium strikers this week, despite their disappointing returns last time out. Harry Kane , in particular, needs to rediscover his Bundesliga form. His recent performances haven’t justified the amount of value he keeps losing.

, in particular, needs to rediscover his Bundesliga form. His recent performances haven’t justified the amount of value he keeps losing. My three star players this week are Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Elias Curda.

NOTES

Goalkeepers: I’m sticking with Loris Karius and Alexander Schwolow this week. Having two starting goalkeepers hasn’t paid off so far, but I still believe it’s the right strategy. Fortunately, Robin Zentner isn’t expected back this weekend, so Schwolow should remain a cheap starting option. That also saves me a transfer.

I’m sticking with and this week. Having two starting goalkeepers hasn’t paid off so far, but I still believe it’s the right strategy. Fortunately, isn’t expected back this weekend, so Schwolow should remain a cheap starting option. That also saves me a transfer. Defenders: Considering their prices, I’m happy with how my defenders have performed. Jordy Makengo , Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Lukas Pinckert should all keep their places, provided Makengo comes through his Europa League match unscathed. Unfortunately, Maximilian Mittelstädt is struggling with a heel injury and looks unlikely to start. I’ll therefore replace him with Miguel Gutiérrez , who has impressed this season, particularly at home. The Spaniard also gets my defensive star.

Considering their prices, I’m happy with how my defenders have performed. , and should all keep their places, provided Makengo comes through his Europa League match unscathed. Unfortunately, is struggling with a heel injury and looks unlikely to start. I’ll therefore replace him with , who has impressed this season, particularly at home. The Spaniard also gets my defensive star. Midfielders: Michael Olise gets my midfield star again this week. His Champions League red card means he’ll miss the Arsenal match next week, which should reduce the risk of rotation this weekend. Lukas Petkov also keeps his place, but the rest of my midfield could see several changes. Yuito Suzuki is suspended, Ellyes Skhiri is injured and Jobe Bellingham isn’t guaranteed to start. Bambasé Conté is almost certain to come in after I missed his huge 303-point haul last Matchday. With Patrick Wimmer also ruled out, he looks particularly appealing. The final two spots are less certain. I’m currently leaning towards Saïd El Mala and Ludovit Reis over Chris Führich and Youri Regeer , mainly because of their greater goal threat. Werder Bremen’s Chuki is another option I’m considering.

gets my midfield star again this week. His Champions League red card means he’ll miss the Arsenal match next week, which should reduce the risk of rotation this weekend. also keeps his place, but the rest of my midfield could see several changes. is suspended, is injured and isn’t guaranteed to start. is almost certain to come in after I missed his huge 303-point haul last Matchday. With also ruled out, he looks particularly appealing. The final two spots are less certain. I’m currently leaning towards and over and , mainly because of their greater goal threat. Werder Bremen’s is another option I’m considering. Forwards: I’m planning to sell Igor Matanović this week, despite still rating him highly. The move would free up funds and allow me to target a better fixture. Niklas Füllkrug is my preferred replacement ahead of his home match against Pad

NOTES