Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 6 team reveals

The 2026/27 Fantasy Bundesliga season continues with Matchday 6.
Ahead of the deadline, our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams and talk through their transfers, star-player selections and plans for the upcoming round.
- READ MORE: The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 7
- READ MORE: Who are the best attacking FPL defenders right now?
@Big4FPL
NOTES
- I’m sticking with my three premium strikers this week, despite their disappointing returns last time out. Harry Kane, in particular, needs to rediscover his Bundesliga form. His recent performances haven’t justified the amount of value he keeps losing.
- My three star players this week are Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Elias Curda.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- Goalkeepers: I’m sticking with Loris Karius and Alexander Schwolow this week. Having two starting goalkeepers hasn’t paid off so far, but I still believe it’s the right strategy. Fortunately, Robin Zentner isn’t expected back this weekend, so Schwolow should remain a cheap starting option. That also saves me a transfer.
- Defenders: Considering their prices, I’m happy with how my defenders have performed. Jordy Makengo, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Lukas Pinckert should all keep their places, provided Makengo comes through his Europa League match unscathed. Unfortunately, Maximilian Mittelstädt is struggling with a heel injury and looks unlikely to start. I’ll therefore replace him with Miguel Gutiérrez, who has impressed this season, particularly at home. The Spaniard also gets my defensive star.
- Midfielders: Michael Olise gets my midfield star again this week. His Champions League red card means he’ll miss the Arsenal match next week, which should reduce the risk of rotation this weekend. Lukas Petkov also keeps his place, but the rest of my midfield could see several changes. Yuito Suzuki is suspended, Ellyes Skhiri is injured and Jobe Bellingham isn’t guaranteed to start. Bambasé Conté is almost certain to come in after I missed his huge 303-point haul last Matchday. With Patrick Wimmer also ruled out, he looks particularly appealing. The final two spots are less certain. I’m currently leaning towards Saïd El Mala and Ludovit Reis over Chris Führich and Youri Regeer, mainly because of their greater goal threat. Werder Bremen’s Chuki is another option I’m considering.
- Forwards: I’m planning to sell Igor Matanović this week, despite still rating him highly. The move would free up funds and allow me to target a better fixture. Niklas Füllkrug is my preferred replacement ahead of his home match against Pad
@Carrynor8o
NOTES
- I’ve used all five of my transfers this week to deal with injury concerns and a few selection headaches.
- I’ve brought in two Werder Bremen players in Chuki and Marco Grüll. Bremen have looked solid over the past few weeks, and their fixtures are appealing all the way through to the winter break.
- I’ve also doubled up on Cologne with Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson and Saïd El Mala. Their opponents, Frankfurt, have struggled for goals recently, and I’m hoping El Mala can take advantage of the matchup.
- My final transfer is Waldemar Anton, who also gets my defensive star this week.
- The other two stars go to Michael Olise and Serhou Guirassy, just as they did last week.