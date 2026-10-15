Pro Pundits

Who are the best attacking FPL defenders right now?

15 October 2026 70 comments
FPLMeerkat FPLMeerkat
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat spotlights his top five attacking defenders.

The addition of defensive contribution (DefCon) points last season handed us brand new assets we hadn’t previously considered.

However, let’s not forget those defenders who provide the highest potential in the game, that being goal involvements! Here are my top five attacking defenders…

MAXIM DE CUYPER

How could I start with anyone other than Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m)? Whilst listed as a defender in the game, De Cuyper has started every single match so far as a left winger and has done enormous damage if not owned, with two goals and three assists. The biggest question surrounding De Cuyper is: have non-owners missed the boat?

In my opinion, no! Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) and Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) could return soon, but we’ve seen previously that Fabian Hurzeler does not take chances on injured players, meaning I wouldn’t expect Mitoma to be starting any time soon.

There’s a solid argument to say that De Cuyper will simply be the starting left winger over Mitoma, who was benched frequently last season. Even if Mitoma starts, De Cuyper can always play at left back, where he still provides some attacking threat.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI

Already owned by over 50% of managers, it’s easy to see why Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) is so popular.

The Arsenal left-back doesn’t really occupy that position in matches. Instead, he has a role that positions him as one of the most advanced players on the pitch. Given Arsenal’s defensive solidity and his nailed-on minutes, Calafiori is a near-essential player to own!

One goal and two assists is very decent for the defender, and it really feels like he should have had a lot more.

£5.9m is a high price tag, but the Italian certainly feels worth it with the potential he offers.

ANAN KHALAILI

The Crystal Palace right wing-back offers incredible potential at just 0.3% ownership, with 0.22 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes.

Whilst Palace’s defence has managed just one clean sheet so far, Anan Khalaili (5.0m) has more routes to points than his counterparts. He’s also been unlucky not to have more attacking returns, with just one goal so far.

He was extremely unfortunate to not have a goal awarded to him against Nottingham Forest, and has featured heavily in Palace’s build-up play. I believe with Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) being reintegrated into the side, he will allow Khalaili to take up more advanced positions out on the wing in a similar way to Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) previously.

JAYDEN BOGLE

Conversely, Jayden Bogle (£4.7m) is an example of someone lucky to have as many points as he does.

But despite that, Bogle is still a nailed-on wing-back in a solid Leeds United defence, who frequently gets into extremely advanced positions, almost looking like a winger at times.

Bogle benefits from being on the same side as Anton Stach (£6.0m), who takes up a slightly deeper position than his counterpart Noah Okafor (£5.8m) on the other flank. He scored in back-to-back matches, and whilst the goals have dried up for him recently, the chances haven’t, as he’s managed shots in both Gameweeks 5 and 6.

LEIF DAVIS

And of course, I had to end on the bargain option of Leif Davis (£4.0m) at Ipswich Town. He boasts an impressive 44% goal involvement, at left back!

Two goals and two assists is no fluke, despite most of them coming from just one game. Despite Ipswich not having the best of defences, Davis still offers potential that rivals far more expensive assets from his attacking output alone!

70 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Hmmm, been saying for ages MDC will be a mins risk soon and he just keeps on hauling…

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    "De Cuyper has started every single match so far as a left winger and has done enormous damage if not owned."

    Yes. It's been very painful.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      It really has

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I had a choice between Isak and De Cuyper or Muharemovic, Thiago, and 0.5 at the start of the season. Guess which one I picked…

      I’ve been too scared by the minutes too but I should have just jumped on earlier. His points potential is ridiculous as long as he keeps starting

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Last 5 GWs: expected points De Cuyper 12.7, actual 36
      Same for Munoz: expected points 15.5, actual 6!

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  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which 1 to play out of

    Thomas
    Gvardiol (due to rotation)

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Gvardiol

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Gvardiol

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Thomas…

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      G

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        If he doesn't play 60+ minutes, chopping block for him gets closer.

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    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Gvardiol got upside even off the bench as we saw last GW

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  4. PGR
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Start Barry or Gibbs-White this week?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Halle Barry.

      Arsenal = good defence

      Chelsea = bad defence

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Barry for me. Could have had a hattrick at the weekend if he could finish

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        If cows had wings, they could fly.

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        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          It’s a fair point. He missed most of his chances in the warm up too

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Barry

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Brighton are a class team

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  6. Rhodes your boat
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Barnes owners, what we doing? Can upgrade to cherki but blocks a ode>saka down the line or can go for a similar priced option such as manzambi or tavernier

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I don't own him, but 0.7 xGI in last match. He didn't look even half as bad as Wissa. Monitor for one week?

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      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Thanks, yes potentially I guess Villa have been conceding a fair few and Newcastle are at home. Was fairly set of cherki until last night

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Cherki played too much, wouldn't get him. Obvious target might emerge and both Saka and MGW look good the following week. Usually when not sure what to do, to wait is the best idea.

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    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I took him out on wildcard (effectively swapped him for Jackson) but if I wasn’t wildcarding I’d hold a week given home form/ wouldn’t use a transfer as I still think he’s a decent pick

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  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would you start King or Muharemovic?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      King

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      K

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  8. jeffa79
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Szoboszlai? Other midfielders are Gross, BrunoF, Rogers and Sangare (I, fodder). £7.5m to spend.

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    1. Rice Krispie
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Manzambi or Hinchelwood. Preferably both if you can ditch another

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  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Best use of these two slots if FH folks??

    A- Kinsky and Calafiori
    Or
    B- Raya and Van Hecke

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      A

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cheers buddy!!

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  10. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    With 2FT & 1.3 itb
    1) Who should I replace Wissa with?
    2) If I roll and keep Wissa, should I start him or Hall?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Saka, Gross
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Wissa

    (Dubravka, Hall, Slater, Egan)

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    1. Rice Krispie
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Rutter

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      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Too risky no? Played the full game
        Kostoulas…

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I plan to start Hall. Wissa to 4.4 if he looks like dropping in price before deadline is a possibility. There are more mids and defenders worth investing.

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    3. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Jackson maybe, but could burn

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  11. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Best Bruno replacement? 1FT

    Have Saka, Rogers, GroB and Tavernier.

    Cherki?
    Palmer?
    Or just hold?

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    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Would definitely go for one of those over holding. Cherki high risk high reward this week, but think I’d roll the dice on him (plus get the cash for future use)

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Palmer

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I might just hold and sell next week if it doesn't hurt TV.

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  12. Rico123
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Posted on old article by mistake…

    Would you go there with Gvardiol on wildcard? Got him in my bus team before price rise - now doubting whether he’s worth it vs eg Muharemovic or Bogle and some spare cash

    Current WC defence (allows for some rotation and I still have BB)

    Calafiori Gvardiol De Cuyper (Konsa Thomas)

    A. Stick with Gvardiol given Ipswich upside if he plays
    B. Muharemovic
    C. Bogle
    D. Other

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tough call. However, since the upside is there and he has played every game, the only exception being rest after 4x90 minutes for the country, I wouldn't ditch him now. I am starting him this week, but if he doesn't start the match, he is close to my chopping block fast.

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      1. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks. Am leaning towards keeping for upside this week if he plays

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    2. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I’d keep in, can always downgrade, but fixtures are too good to ignore

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  13. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bench 2?

    A) MGW (have double Arsenal defence)
    B) Hall
    C) Affengruber
    D) Muharemovic

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    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Tough

      Definitely C, A feels wrong and is highest risk of going wrong but best route to optimum points overall if it goes right

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sell All;-p

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  14. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Hall
    Palmer, Szobozlai, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Pedro, Wissa

    Lecomte, Sangare, Egan, O'Reilly

    4ft 0.5itb.

    Sangare and O'Reilly to Tavernier and Van Hecke?

    Yes
    No

    Any other great ideas welcome.

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    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      That would leave a decent looking squad/bench

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  15. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Schade to:

    A) Manzambi
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Barcola
    D) Just open the pop-up ad promoting good gut health?

    Thankee!

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    1. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      A

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      D

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  16. simong1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is Ajer > De Cupyer a good move with my FT or is too reactionary? Looking at De Cupyer’s two fixtures after Palace against liv and MCI versus Ajer’s against hul and NFO

    Other option is to swap Konsa out for De Cupyer. I also have Calafiori and Raya

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    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Tough one, would lean towards Konsa, just because of the triple Arsenal

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Thinking of Linda to De Cuyoer myself as I have treble Arsenal defence too

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Linda is Konsa

        Strange autocorrect

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      2. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        I did Konsa > De Cuyper if that helps, just made sense given Konsa takes up an Arsenal spot and game time is numbered once Saliba returns from Injury

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  17. cfc_andrew4
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best 3 combination for the next few weeks at least (already have Rogers & Pedro in attack - 3rd striker is DCL so would be him playing in place of fodder)

    1. Cherki, Tavernier, Saka
    2. Palmer, Saka, *fodder*

    Thanks

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  18. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A...belloumi at Fulham.

    B...silva v sunderland

    Thanks

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    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Anyone else you can bench? I’d be tempted to play Silva

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  19. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Lads, for someone that doesn’t own either is it worth challenging the Groß with Hinshelwood?

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  20. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Although De Cuyper only played 1 half, is his position at risk from Osman considering Osman was subbed at 67’ ?

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  21. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hi all. Whats the play here - roll? 4FT 0.5m ITB. Right to bench Wissa?

    Hornicek
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Saka Palmer Rogers Gross King
    Haaland J Pedro

    4m Wissa Muhremovic Egan

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Seems a luxury move but as you have 4 transfers change keeper as the rest looks really good

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