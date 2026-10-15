Who are the best attacking FPL defenders right now?

As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat spotlights his top five attacking defenders.

The addition of defensive contribution (DefCon) points last season handed us brand new assets we hadn’t previously considered.

However, let’s not forget those defenders who provide the highest potential in the game, that being goal involvements! Here are my top five attacking defenders…

MAXIM DE CUYPER

How could I start with anyone other than Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m)? Whilst listed as a defender in the game, De Cuyper has started every single match so far as a left winger and has done enormous damage if not owned, with two goals and three assists. The biggest question surrounding De Cuyper is: have non-owners missed the boat?

In my opinion, no! Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) and Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) could return soon, but we’ve seen previously that Fabian Hurzeler does not take chances on injured players, meaning I wouldn’t expect Mitoma to be starting any time soon.

There’s a solid argument to say that De Cuyper will simply be the starting left winger over Mitoma, who was benched frequently last season. Even if Mitoma starts, De Cuyper can always play at left back, where he still provides some attacking threat.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI

Already owned by over 50% of managers, it’s easy to see why Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) is so popular.

The Arsenal left-back doesn’t really occupy that position in matches. Instead, he has a role that positions him as one of the most advanced players on the pitch. Given Arsenal’s defensive solidity and his nailed-on minutes, Calafiori is a near-essential player to own!

One goal and two assists is very decent for the defender, and it really feels like he should have had a lot more.

£5.9m is a high price tag, but the Italian certainly feels worth it with the potential he offers.

ANAN KHALAILI

The Crystal Palace right wing-back offers incredible potential at just 0.3% ownership, with 0.22 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes.

Whilst Palace’s defence has managed just one clean sheet so far, Anan Khalaili (5.0m) has more routes to points than his counterparts. He’s also been unlucky not to have more attacking returns, with just one goal so far.

He was extremely unfortunate to not have a goal awarded to him against Nottingham Forest, and has featured heavily in Palace’s build-up play. I believe with Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) being reintegrated into the side, he will allow Khalaili to take up more advanced positions out on the wing in a similar way to Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) previously.

JAYDEN BOGLE

Conversely, Jayden Bogle (£4.7m) is an example of someone lucky to have as many points as he does.

But despite that, Bogle is still a nailed-on wing-back in a solid Leeds United defence, who frequently gets into extremely advanced positions, almost looking like a winger at times.

Bogle benefits from being on the same side as Anton Stach (£6.0m), who takes up a slightly deeper position than his counterpart Noah Okafor (£5.8m) on the other flank. He scored in back-to-back matches, and whilst the goals have dried up for him recently, the chances haven’t, as he’s managed shots in both Gameweeks 5 and 6.

LEIF DAVIS

And of course, I had to end on the bargain option of Leif Davis (£4.0m) at Ipswich Town. He boasts an impressive 44% goal involvement, at left back!

Two goals and two assists is no fluke, despite most of them coming from just one game. Despite Ipswich not having the best of defences, Davis still offers potential that rivals far more expensive assets from his attacking output alone!