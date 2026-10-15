Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 7: Expert team reveals

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Gameweek 7 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

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The main concern this week is the injury to Lautaro Martínez , which is expected to keep the Inter striker out for several matches. Despite having three free transfers available, I’m not rushing to sell him. Donyell Malen looks like the best replacement, but I can afford to wait another week before making that move.

, which is expected to keep the Inter striker out for several matches. Despite having three free transfers available, I’m not rushing to sell him. looks like the best replacement, but I can afford to wait another week before making that move. Instead, I’ll focus on improving other areas of my squad. Franco Mastantuono has some difficult fixtures ahead, and Fiorentina’s performance against Genoa has convinced me to sell. Both Khvicha Kvernadze and Daniel Maldini have been excellent value at just 4.9m. I’ll almost certainly bring in one of them.

has some difficult fixtures ahead, and Fiorentina’s performance against Genoa has convinced me to sell. Both and have been excellent value at just 4.9m. I’ll almost certainly bring in one of them. That move should also free up enough money to upgrade Andrea Cambiaso to a more secure starter in Juventus’ defence.

to a more secure starter in Juventus’ defence. Up front, Moise Kean appears to be dealing with injury problems. I’m planning to replace him with Antonio Raimondo , who offers a relatively cheap option with a reasonable fixture this week. Lautaro will remain on my bench.

appears to be dealing with injury problems. I’m planning to replace him with , who offers a relatively cheap option with a reasonable fixture this week. Lautaro will remain on my bench. Captaincy is between Federico Dimarco and, perhaps surprisingly, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

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My team isn’t looking particularly strong for Gameweek 7. Several of the top sides have difficult fixtures, while both Lautaro Martínez and Donyell Malen are unavailable. With just one free transfer, the Tactical Overhaul chip is tempting. However, I’ve decided to save it for now, as we only get one all season.

and are unavailable. With just one free transfer, the Tactical Overhaul chip is tempting. However, I’ve decided to save it for now, as we only get one all season. I’m lining up in a 5-4-1 formation this week. Edoardo Corvi starts in goal ahead of Christos Mandas due to their respective fixtures.

starts in goal ahead of due to their respective fixtures. My back five consists of Federico Dimarco , Bremer , Jhon Lucumí , Strahinja Pavlović and Giovanni Di Lorenzo . The clean sheet prospects aren’t amazing, but they all play for decent defensive sides. Going without a Roma defender could hurt me again, though.

, , , and . The clean sheet prospects aren’t amazing, but they all play for decent defensive sides. Going without a defender could hurt me again, though. In midfield, Nico Paz , Mattia Zaccagni and El Hadji Malick Diouf Touré all start. The final spot is between Éderson and Davide Frattesi , with the former currently getting the nod.

, and all start. The final spot is between and , with the former currently getting the nod. Up front, I have the Malen and Lautaro issues to deal with. Malen will only miss one match through suspension, so I’m happy to keep him on the bench. Lautaro is expected to miss several games through injury, making him the obvious player to sell.

Marcus Thuram is my preferred replacement. Inter have three appealing fixtures ahead, and his minutes should improve with Lautaro unavailable. I’m also considering Gonçalo Ramos , Randal Kolo Muani and Anastasios Douvikas .

is my preferred replacement. Inter have three appealing fixtures ahead, and his minutes should improve with Lautaro unavailable. I’m also considering , and . To summarise, I’m saving my Tactical Overhaul chip despite my team looking far from ideal. My one free transfer will be Lautaro out, most likely for Thuram. Nico Paz currently has the captain’s armband. Good luck, everyone!

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Donyell Malen’s red card against Como last time out certainly didn’t help my team. However, I won’t be selling him. Instead, I’ll keep him on the bench until his suspension ends.

red card against last time out certainly didn’t help my team. However, I won’t be selling him. Instead, I’ll keep him on the bench until his suspension ends. I have no transfers planned this week, as I’m hoping to build towards five free transfers. Ideally, I’d like to reach the next international break without making any moves.

In goal, Christos Mandas starts ahead of Elia Caprile , who takes his place on the bench.

starts ahead of , who takes his place on the bench. My defence consists of Amir Rrahmani , Bremer , Mario Gila and Federico Dimarco . Nuno Tavares drops to the bench, as I’d rather avoid doubling up defensively against Juventus.

, , and . drops to the bench, as I’d rather avoid doubling up defensively against Juventus. In midfield, Nico Paz starts and takes the captain’s armband. He has an appealing away fixture against a struggling Fiorentina side. Andy Diouf , Vasilije Adžić and Mattia Zaccagni complete my midfield, while Franco Mastantuono remains on the bench.

starts and takes the captain’s armband. He has an appealing away fixture against a struggling Fiorentina side. , and complete my midfield, while remains on the bench. Up front, I’m starting Gustavo Varela alongside Lautaro Martínez . Malen will serve his suspension on the bench.

alongside . Malen will serve his suspension on the bench. To summarise, I’m saving my free transfer and hoping to build towards five before the international break. Paz is my captain this week, with Varela taking the vice-captaincy.

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