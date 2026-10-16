Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

16 October 2026 167 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Friday’s injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

167 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who to lose for de Cuyper:

    A: Tarkowski (+free up funds)
    B: Munoz

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will De Cuyper go back to his normal position this gw?

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      1. ididnt
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        He is destroying me every week. Would rather have him

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I did Munoz > de Cuyper myself

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  2. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Hmm triple captain Haaland is surprisingly low...

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will he start?

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why not ?

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  3. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is avoiding Saka on wc silly?

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not really. Notts forest are very hard to break down. Bogey team for arsenal. Saka isn't that effective in the premier league. He's been bog standard for the past two seasons. He's more effective in the champs league.

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gomez or king on BB ? Cheers

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    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gomez

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  5. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Delap, MGW, Munoz > J. Pedro, Manzambi, de Cuyper - 4?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not for a hit

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    2. LWB
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not the worst hit I've seen. I would

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  6. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    1 FT. Pick one

    A) Start Muha and save FT
    B) Maguire > MDC and bench Muha

    Thanks!

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    1. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who is MDC?

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      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        De Cuyper

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    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Too late to jump on MDC train with Liv and Mancity away coming up

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  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    59 mins ago

    Bit annoying to keep losing value on Mbeumo

    -0.2m after tonight, 33 points
    Saka is on 34 points and is +0.1m despite being nearly 2m more expensive!

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  8. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    4ft and 1.8itb

    Raya
    Calafiori Kansa DeCuyper
    Palmer Rogers Gross Szobo*
    Haaland Gonzalo Barry

    4.0; MGW*, Muharemovic, Mendy*

    A. Barry + Szobo -> Pedro + Stach/Tavernier
    B. Gonzalo -> Pedro
    C. Konsa + MGW -> Thomas + Saka

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Or just Szobo to someone?

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      Szoboszial > KDH

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  9. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best Sangare replacement?

    A Tavernier
    B Manzambi

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Man

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    2. polis
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I think I'm going early on Man

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  10. Netters2018
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    A) Mazambi
    Or
    B) Savio

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      As above. A for me.

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Let's agree for one of those
      I like B as a Punt for this GW only

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  11. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    who do you think are the best MIDs for 6.8 and under? probably getting Saka in another move, and this would be remaining ITB after that for my team

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grob, Manz, Barn, Tave

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      if not counting gross, stach or a fit schade

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  12. More Tragic
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Gibbs-White labelled a doubt by his manager 4 hours ago.
    Remains unflagged.
    Shenanigans?

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  13. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    2 fts 0 itb

    Save ?

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa muha
    Saka Palmer kdh gross (MGw)
    Haaland (c) dcl Gonzalo

    Leno davis munoz Gomez

    Would really appreciate some help cheers

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Evan/Brobbey for Gonzalo

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

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    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Thanks both

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  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    46 mins ago

    In your opinion what is the best 5.0 DF to have for this team for the next few GWs

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori xxxxxxxx De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Rogers Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      JVH

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    2. Tsparkes10
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Konsa

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  15. tim
    • 17 Years
    44 mins ago

    Schade to Enzo?

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  16. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Crazy to take a punt on Manzambi & Hinshelwood on wc?

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    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Crazy but could work

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  17. Steve McCroskey
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Already used my 1 FT to bring in De Cuyper, but would you WC this lot? Those with * who I'd probably bin

    Kinsky *

    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper

    Rogers Bruno * King Gross

    Haaland JP DCL

    Dubravka* Szob * Ajer * Diop *

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      No need to WC

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  18. RealSocialDads
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    MGW to:

    A. Rogers
    B. Gross
    C. Keep, with Neco Williams as backup

    This is a long term move as not planning to WC soon

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    1. RealSocialDads
      • 10 Years
      just now

      And both would mean tripling up. Have Verb De Cuyper, palmer JP

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