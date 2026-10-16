FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

14 Premier League press conferences are scheduled for Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 7 team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes in the article below.

These pressers follow on from the four we had on Thursday.

FRIDAY’S KEY GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM NEWS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pascal Struijk (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s M23 derby.

“He gets another day of recovery and we will see how he is tomorrow and then we make a decision.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Pascal Stuijk

Fabian Hurzeler isn’t expecting anyone else back, although Mats Wieffer (knee) and Yankuba Minteh (leg) are getting close.

“With Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer we could see quite a quick return. For Kaoru Mitoma, I hope he’s back for the international break, but we have to be more patient.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) also remains out, then, as well as Femi Azeez (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Stefan Tzimas (knee).

Jack Hinshelwood made his return from injury in Thursday’s win over Kauno Zalgiris.

FULHAM

Hugo Larsson (groin) is a doubt, but everyone else is available.

“We have a small problem with Hugo – his groin. We will check today, but I’m not sure if he will be okay for tomorrow. “Everyone else is available.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

That presumably includes Tom Cairney (knee), who has missed the start of the season but returned to training over the international break, and Antonee Robinson, who was unavailable last week due to an ankle issue.

BOURNEMOUTH

Marco Rose faced the media on Thursday night.

He provided a positive injury update on Alex Scott (tendon).

“We did yesterday an MRI and the pictures looked really well. So, his progression and his healing is on a good way, better than we expected. It means not that he is ready for Sunderland or for next week, but we can progress his rehab training now. We can bring him back on the pitch to start and see how he responds, and we are not talking about six to eight weeks anymore. We are quite confident that we get him back maybe a little bit earlier.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli returned to action against Sturm Graz on Thursday after their respective injuries.

Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Eli Junior Kroupi (foot) remain flagged.

More quotes to follow…