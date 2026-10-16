MLS Fantasy: Gameweek 30 team reveals

MLS Fantasy continues, and we’ve asked our experts to reveal the teams they’re backing ahead of the deadline.

In this article, several experienced managers share their current squads, along with their thinking around key decisions for the round

Philadelphia Union have a decent run of home fixtures to finish the regular season, starting with Charlotte in Round 30. With that in mind, I’m bringing in Neil Pierre and Kai Wagner for Ryan Porteous and Reed Baker-Whiting . Nashville’s trip to San Jose isn’t necessarily a bad fixture, but I’m not convinced it justifies doubling up on their defence when I already own Maxwell Woledzi .

and for and . Nashville’s trip to San Jose isn’t necessarily a bad fixture, but I’m not convinced it justifies doubling up on their defence when I already own . I’m also planning a third defensive transfer following a few punts in Round 29. Rob Holding makes way for Lucas Halter , whose reliable points floor and clean sheet potential make him an appealing option for Round 30.

makes way for , whose reliable points floor and clean sheet potential make him an appealing option for Round 30. In midfield, Evander looks ready to return after getting minutes off the bench against New England Revolution. I’m planning to bring him in ahead of the Hell Is Real derby, which regularly produces goals. Cincinnati’s Double Gameweek in Round 31 also makes him an attractive longer-term pick.

Looking ahead to Round 31, Cincinnati and DC United both have a Double Gameweek, so I’m already making moves with those fixtures in mind. Philadelphia Union play early on Saturday evening, while Cincinnati close out the weekend on Sunday night. As always, I could make further changes once the injury report comes out late on Friday.

In goal, I’ve brought in Andre Blake , with Andrew Thomas taking the backup spot.

, with taking the backup spot. There are a couple of changes in defence. Jack Elliott makes way after receiving a red card last time out, with Jackson Ragen coming into the team. I’ve also replaced Noel Caliskan with Silvan Hefti as I prepare for the upcoming double. Mathías Laborda , Maxwell Woledzi and Neil Pierre complete my defensive options.

makes way after receiving a red card last time out, with coming into the team. I’ve also replaced with as I prepare for the upcoming double. , and complete my defensive options. My midfield remains unchanged this week. André Luiz , Evander , Maren Haile-Selassie , Guilherme and Albert Rusnák all keep their places.

, , , and all keep their places. Up front, Lionel Messi leads the attack once again, alongside Bruno Damiani and Kévin Denkey .

leads the attack once again, alongside and . Captaincy will initially go to a Philadelphia Union player, taking advantage of their early fixture on Saturday.