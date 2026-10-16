Pro Pundits

The importance of the third forward spot in FPL

16 October 2026 179 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – is one of our regular contributors who has returned for 2026/27.

He’ll again be providing data-driven articles regularly this season, usually around defensive contribution DefCon) points.

In this piece, his focus is on the third forward spot.

It is quite evident that defenders and midfielders have an abundance of value in every price bracket this season, and whilst Erling Haaland (£15.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) exist, why would you ever need a third forward?

But I’m here to dive into why forwards offer a unique type of value that is very much worth considering with the game in its current state. 

Firstly, let’s look at the top-scoring assets from last season (all the forwards have a ticked box)…

and the current highest-scoring players this season…

It’s clear that over the course of the season, the defenders and midfielders will comfortably dominate the scoring charts. 

Picking any forward that isn’t called Haaland or Pedro and playing them every week will likely not work out particularly well. But if you look at the number of blanks across the positions, the numbers are fairly consistent throughout. So it’s not a case that forwards aren’t reliable, it’s more that the fluctuation of points that are more volatile. 

Forwards will get a lot of two-pointers mixed in with hauls and single returns, whereas defenders will get a lot of varying point outcomes (often around 3-4 points), which will add up predictably higher across a whole year. 

So it’s pretty clear that forwards who aren’t Haaland or Pedro likely have more volatile points outcomes and fewer points across the season, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are not a significantly useful source of points. 

ROTATING FORWARDS

Scouting the Doubles: Leeds 4

The key is to rotate the third forward spot in a way that not only targets the good fixtures, but complements the options in your squad.

There is, of course, a lot of apprehension towards having a rotation plan in FPL, as points often come in an unpredictable manner. Whilst this appears to be true, there’s reason to suggest that over the course of the season this will prove worthwhile. Not only that, but increasing the number of nailed-on options available to you also provides coverage for injuries. 

Let’s look into the ‘best fixtures on paper’ so far this season and how forwards have fared compared to defensive assets. 

The fixtures I’ve taken for the sample are: 

  • Fulham (home and away)
  • Ipswich (home and away)
  • Coventry (home and away)
  • Hull (home and away)
  • Crystal Palace (home and away)
  • Newcastle (home only)
  • Sunderland (home only)

.. and the average points per position against these teams:

  • Left-back: 4.5 points per game
  • Centre-back: 3.8 points per game
  • Right-back: 4.1 pts per game
  • Forward: 5.8 pts per game

As you can see, forwards so far have a significantly higher average points across these particular fixtures. Not only that, but centre-backs also have the lowest average points amongst the given positions. 

51% of strikers have scored 6+ points across these matches, emphasising a fairly reliable spread against the weaker teams and not just hauls from Haaland and Pedro that skew the data. 

Now it’s worth mentioning that we’re taking a six-week period. It’s a small sample size. I’m not saying that you should suddenly start to bench your centre-back in the easier matches, of course. You will play them in those fixtures. 

The point here is that when you’re planning a rotation for easier matches, having a forward to come in could actually prove to be the most rewarding. The logic is there too: you’d expect teams to create more chances in more favourable fixtures, and the correlation will almost always mean that the forward yields a higher expected goals (xG) in the process. 

Just take Thierno Barry (£5.7m), for example. He might miss a lot of chances, but so far his three goals have come in three fixtures from the above list. Eventually, the high xG accumulation will pay off, and it’s these types of fixtures that are most likely to do so. 

There are also a lot of talismanic forward options for a budget price. Barry and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) are my particular favourites, as they are both 90-minute men, on penalties and have a huge share of the team’s total xG involvement. Nicolas Jackson at £6.6m is another example of a brilliant budget option, in great form, with great fixtures to come. 

CALVERT-LEWIN APPEAL

Calvert-Lewin just edges it for me ahead of all the options. Leeds have started the season brilliantly and have no other competitions to contend with. 

Leeds are also superb at home, and he has a run of incredible home games from Gameweek 10 onwards, with a playable fixture every other week. For rotation purposes, he rotates excellently with Spurs and could be ideal to have alongside the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m) or Savinho (£6.5m). 

The common argument is, why would you spend £6m on Calvert-Lewin when you can get James Tarkowski for £6.2m?

I don’t think the question should be that you have Calvert-Lewin instead of Tarkowski; it’s that you should actually try to get him as well as Tarkowski!

It seems to be only Haaland who takes the bulk of the budget at the minute, so it’s more than manageable to spread the funds right throughout the squad in this manner and bench £6m assets. I think we are past the era of having dead spots on the bench personally. Bench points will happen, but they’re also fine; it’s great to have those options at your disposal, and the value across every position is simply worth having in the current game state (in my opinion)! 

Whilst it is possible to roll to five free transfers, having a deep squad is only an advantageous play. It allows for more patience, provides coverage for injuries and suspensions, whilst in general offering a reliable minutes option that you can count on any given week if need be. 

With someone like Calvert-Lewin or Barry, you could very easily just stick with them and not touch that spot unless they pick up an injury. They’re both great holds all the way through to Christmas and you know that they’re always going to play. 

179 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Conners
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Really stuck this week, so would appreciate your input on the best option please. (2 FTs & 1.3m ITB)

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Konsa - Vuscovic
    Palmer - Rogers - Gross - Odegaard
    Haaland - Pedro - DCL

    Dub / Hall - Muha - *Szob

    a) Hall to DeCuyper, bench Ode
    b) Ode to Cherki / Manzambi
    c) Both a & b (bench Konsa)

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Just A or B

      Probably A

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      depends on your risk appetite. a the safer option but B with Cherki offers a much higher upside, but also a huge disaster if Cherki dropped and DeCuyp hauls

      you either play FPL with your head or with your cojones

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Cheers. I'm getting too old to play FPL with my cojones.

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Which 3rd striker to go for on a BB squad with £6.5m on wildcard?

    Currently on Barry but the fixtures get much tougher for Everton, Leeds fixtures slightly better but is DCL the pick?

    Or Brobbery?

    Thanks

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      DCL a solid pick I think

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Surely it depends on what week you want to BB

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Well, yeah and that's probably Gw11, so Brentford away or Chelsea away for DCL.

        That's a proper BB punt because you'd normally bench him but Chelsea are finding ways to concede each week.

        I'm talking myself into it.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Jackson, Solanke, Kostoulas

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    3. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Assume you can't afford Jackson then for me the standout is DCL at 6m. At 5.5 I'd have said Barry but he's now 5.7 so I think DCL is worth the extra investment.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yeah, I've had Barry for a bit so haven't switched him out yet.

        I'll see if I can get to Jackson by getting in Bobby.

        Cheers

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Yes, just 0.1m off Jackson so Bobby from Coventry will do it easily.

        Chop Ajer then?

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    4. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'd just go DCL. I think he's the best pick long-term.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I can get to Jackson easily enough, apparently he was on fine form midweek.

        An accomplished display, that also offers Sunderland at home in Gw11, a target BB week.

        It does match Thomas v BHA tho.

        It's handy this forum!

        Cheers all

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          My bad, Thomas has Palace at home in Gw11 which is sort of okay.

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          1. Nomar
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Thomas is a damn good pick. Def con magnet. Awesome value too. A genuine £4m def you can pretty much start virtually every week.

            Currently my 3rd defender.

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  3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Start Muharem or Konsa (Calafiori also starting)?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Muha (Konsa might score more but think Calafiori is enough cover)

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  4. LC1
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Morning all,

    After a terrible, terrible few weeks, am after some advice on the below please;

    Raya
    Cala Gvardiol De Cuyper
    Saka Rogers Tavernier Barnes MGW
    Haaland Wissa

    4.0 Davis Mykolenko Walle
    1 FT 1.7 ITB.

    Would you do;
    a) Wissa > Pedro
    b) Saka & Walle > Cherki & Pedro for -4

    Thanks 😀

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

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    2. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Your midfield needs looking at. Tavenier, Barnes and MGW are all hit and miss. I would swap one of those for Gross/Manzambi/Cherki perhaps?
      You can get Pedro at a later date.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

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  5. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Start MGW or Tarkowski?

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    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd go Tark but I'm an arsenal fan 🙂

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  6. Klopp it
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Start manzambi or gross?

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      BOTH!

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      1. Klopp it
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I can't drop Cherki, Palmer or saka, plus my front 3 is Pedro, haaland and gonzalo

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Either Palmer or Saka I would say.

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          1. Klopp it
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Really?

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          2. estheblessed
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I fancy Gross and Manzambi this GW but if I were choose to play one it would be Gross at home to a leaky Palace!

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        2. Holmes
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Bench Gonzalo, no form.

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          1. Boberella
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            This

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  7. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Is anyone TC Haaland? I am seriously considering it!

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Anybody who didn't use it against Coventry should be using it this week

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      we ride at dawn my brother (or whatever time City kick off)

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yes sir!

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  8. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Second and the last chance for the Fulham boys, right? GTG?

    Raya
    Cala/Gvardiol/DeC
    Saka/Rogers/Gross/King
    Haaland(c)/JPedro/Gonzalo

    Dub/Mbeumo/Thomas/Davis

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench Mbeumo

      Even tho they are away at Leeds

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  9. Bale11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this team?
    ———
    Kinksy

    Califori, Konsa, De Cuyper

    Rogers, Palmer, Cherki, Grob

    Pedro DCL Haaland (c)

    Bench: Verbruggen, Odegard, Hall and Thomas

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yea why not!

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    2. Il Capitano
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Sure

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  10. Rbyrne95
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Szobo to:
    A) Manzambi
    B) Belloumi (allows upgrade Schade/Barnes to Rogers week after)
    C) Savio
    D) Ndiaye
    E) Tav

    1FT 0.4 itb

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    1. Bale11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B rogers is essential

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      1. Rbyrne95
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah. Completely backfired last week taking Bruno in for Palmer

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    2. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I did A) Earlier in the week. The lad seems to be on fire.

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      1. Rbyrne95
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yeah, I really want to. I have him & Barnes/Hall and Bruno & Muha against each each other then alongside not being able to get Roger’s week after unless I downgrade Bruno. Can’t decide.

        I’m actually hoping for Everton’s def to go against Chelsea this week despite having JP

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  11. Shatner's Bassoon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Any pressers today?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah, hot topics

      The previous page on this thread

      Most at 1.30pm as per usual

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      1. Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Lovely cheers

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  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which three City players would you go for on free hit folks???

    Currently on Haaland, Cherki and NOR

    Thoughts appreciated!!!

    Cheers everyone!

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Haaland, Donnarumma, then put their entire squad in a hat and draw a name at random basically

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Haha that’s definitely the safest idea mate!!

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd have Semenyo probably

      Go all out attack

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! That’s the other option I’m considering!!

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  13. trafalgarlaw
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Start Gonzalo or Barnes ?

    Rogers Saka Gross Tavernier Barnes
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Barnes

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  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Wildcard squad, £0.4m ITB.

    Any further changes that you'd do?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Rogers Saka Mbeumo Groß
    N.Jackson Haaland João Pedro

    Verbruggen Bogle Belloumi Thomas

    .
    With BB Gw11 in mind, albeit that's after the international break.

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  15. Il Capitano
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1FT 4M ITB

    Trafford
    Calafiori De Cuyper Konsa
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Gross
    Haaland JP Gonzalo

    Dub - Hall Egan Slater

    Worth shipping Ode for Saka/Cherki or just roll?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ode to Cherki, unless Maresca hints at Cherki benching.

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  16. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    3.4 itb, 1ft. Already did Gabriel to Bogle.

    Would you do anything more here?

    Vinsky
    Calafiori-Gvardiol-Bogle-(Davis-Giles)
    MGW-Mbuemo-Cherki-King-(Schade)
    Haaland-JP-Barry

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      It looks fine

      Barry is close to a haul but will that happen in the next two, tougher fixtures?

      Perhaps use some of your cash there?

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Chelsea are a mess at the back tbf, so can see him score against them. Barry is a sell/permabench after that though

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Yeah, you're right

          I'd definitely play Barry at home to Chelsea

          Good luck

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          1. JBG
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks! To you as well.

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  17. Big W
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bench 2
    A) Konsa (have Cali)
    B) Bogle vs MUN

    1) Mbuemo vs LEE
    2) Tav vs SUN
    3) Ode vs NFO
    4) Barnes vs AVL

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      b3

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  18. TheBear
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Got 1 x FT and 0.7 in bank but still tempted to WC maybe. Team currently:

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Bruno Manzambi Rogers King
    JP Haaland Delap

    Lammens Szobo Robertson Davis

    Should I:

    A - wildcard team
    B - swap Szobo to Gross or Delap DCL
    C - Both transfers above for -4, but potentially Jackson instead of DCL as can afford him if I do 2 x subs

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B) - No need to WC here at all.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      No wildcard

      Just swap out Bruno

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  19. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    which option lads
    a. Hall to DeCuyp
    b. Wissa to DCL
    c. Both for free

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      54 mins ago

      I’m probably doing B.

      I watching Wissa closely vs Coventry and he was the worst player on the pitch. The game completely bypassed him.

      He’ll probably score a hat trick vs Villa.

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yep this lol

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    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Both

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      35 mins ago

      I actually don't like DCL that much. I think I'd chance Jackson as my fwd replacement for Wissa.

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        thx Camzy and what about option A thoughts ?

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  20. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Rogers Palmer Schade Gross
    Wissa Pedro Haaland

    Gvardiol MGW Egan

    Depending on if Schade is fit: Wissa -> DCL? 3 FTs.

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    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      agreed

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  21. simong1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is Ajer > De Cupyer a good move with my FT or is too reactionary? Looking at De Cupyer’s two fixtures after Palace against liv and MCI versus Ajer’s against hul and NFO

    Other option is to swap Konsa out for De Cupyer. I also have Calafiori and Raya

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes

      Do it

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  22. ididnt
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    which high priced defendfer should I lose to bring in de Cuyper.

    A: Tark
    B: Munoz

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  23. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    "We rely on advertisement income to keep giving you good content for free"

    - Every single good article is behind a paywall.

    lol

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      You can comment for free tho.

      Need to pay for the quality!

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  24. FPL Zdzichu LFC
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    With 3FT & 0.2 itb
    1) Should I sell Hall for Vuskovic or De Cuyper?
    2) Is it worth going after de Cuyper's offensive returns or should I take Vuskovic and hope that he'll score more points in the games against City and Liverpool, since there's a better chance of getting Defcons?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Konsa, Gvardiol,Hall
    Tavernier, Rogers, Saka,Barnes.
    Haaland(TC) Joao Pedro(transfer in this Gameweek for Barry planned transfer).
    (Bentley MGW Neco Williams Walle Egeli.)

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  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Good article, I agree bench points are fine as you have options to play with.

    I've opted for Jackson as my 3rd striker with the feedback here and a good guy instinct that Villa will be on an upwards trajectory, hopefully with him leading the line and injury free.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      *gut!

      Fat fingers on a small keyboard!

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  26. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Used my 5th FT on Thiaw to De Cuyper which was about as regrets free as it gets. G2G and bench order ok?

    Kinsky
    Muha Calafiori De Cuyper
    Saka Gross Palmer Rogers
    Haaland (c) JP Barry

    Dubravka: Konsa, Egan, Szobo

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