FPL General’s Gameweek 7 team reveal

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his Gameweek 7 team and moves.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 6 Review

The run of red arrows continued in Gameweek 6; that’s four on the bounce now. The ship needs steadying sharpish! I rolled the transfer at least. The Gameweek got off to a bad start with captain Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) blanking at home to Leeds United. I’ve been having nightmares about his late 1v1 miss all week. The Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) nine-pointer softened the blow somewhat.

It was nice to benefit from the Brighton and Hove Albion guys rather than having them stuck on the bench the previous week when they smashed Arsenal.

The gamble to drop Joao Pedro (£7.8m) on the Gameweek 5 Wildcard backfired, as did swerving his teammate Morgan Rogers (£7.9m). Opting for Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) and keeping Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) instead of the Chelsea duo has been a torturous experience. One of them will be coming in this week, maybe even both!

I’ve got minutes concerns with Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) now after his Gameweek 6 benching and subsequent 90 minutes in Europe midweek. Does he start at home against Ipswich Town? He might survive for one more week due to more pressing issues, but I’ll be jumping off soon. His spot in the squad is likely to be taken by Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) to unlock funds, something I should’ve just done on the Wildcard a couple of weeks ago.

As you can see from the image above, it’s been a rough few weeks in terms of overall rank. Everyone (myself included) says rank doesn’t matter at this stage but that doesn’t make bad Gameweeks feel any better. We’re human. We compare our rank/mini-league position to others.

Despite playing this game for as long as anyone has, I still go through the same emotions as every FPL manager on a weekly basis. Not going on tilt when you see others doing great is a major challenge for all of us at different points in the season.

It’s taken until today (Friday) for me to feel a lot more positive about the upcoming Gameweek. The Gameweek 5/6 gloom is lifting, and I’m now looking forward to the challenge of fighting back, step by step. I fought off the urge to make rage transfers earlier in the week and let the European fixtures play out.

Staying calm when things go against you is one of the most important aspects when playing this game and also one of the most difficult.

Gameweek 7 Team