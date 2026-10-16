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FPL General’s Gameweek 7 team reveal

16 October 2026 184 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his Gameweek 7 team and moves.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 6 Review

The run of red arrows continued in Gameweek 6; that’s four on the bounce now. The ship needs steadying sharpish! I rolled the transfer at least. The Gameweek got off to a bad start with captain Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) blanking at home to Leeds United. I’ve been having nightmares about his late 1v1 miss all week. The Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) nine-pointer softened the blow somewhat. 

It was nice to benefit from the Brighton and Hove Albion guys rather than having them stuck on the bench the previous week when they smashed Arsenal. 

The gamble to drop Joao Pedro (£7.8m) on the Gameweek 5 Wildcard backfired, as did swerving his teammate Morgan Rogers (£7.9m). Opting for Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) and keeping Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) instead of the Chelsea duo has been a torturous experience. One of them will be coming in this week, maybe even both! 

I’ve got minutes concerns with Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) now after his Gameweek 6 benching and subsequent 90 minutes in Europe midweek. Does he start at home against Ipswich Town? He might survive for one more week due to more pressing issues, but I’ll be jumping off soon. His spot in the squad is likely to be taken by Coventry City’s Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) to unlock funds, something I should’ve just done on the Wildcard a couple of weeks ago.

As you can see from the image above, it’s been a rough few weeks in terms of overall rank. Everyone (myself included) says rank doesn’t matter at this stage but that doesn’t make bad Gameweeks feel any better. We’re human. We compare our rank/mini-league position to others. 

Despite playing this game for as long as anyone has, I still go through the same emotions as every FPL manager on a weekly basis. Not going on tilt when you see others doing great is a major challenge for all of us at different points in the season. 

It’s taken until today (Friday) for me to feel a lot more positive about the upcoming Gameweek. The Gameweek 5/6 gloom is lifting, and I’m now looking forward to the challenge of fighting back, step by step. I fought off the urge to make rage transfers earlier in the week and let the European fixtures play out. 

Staying calm when things go against you is one of the most important aspects when playing this game and also one of the most difficult.

Gameweek 7 Team

184 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bleh
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Starting XI correct? Toss up between Wissa and Konsa I think.

    Raya
    Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper
    Cherki, Mbeumo, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland, Pedro, Wissa

    4.0, Konsa, Schade*, Davis

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    1. ZimZalabim
      just now

      gtg

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  2. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone with TC, is this the weekend to play it with Haaland?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      38 mins ago

      If i still had it, i would 100% play it this week.

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    2. hazza44
      33 mins ago

      I think so, even though maybe a slight minutes doubt

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    3. Steve Stiffler
      3 mins ago

      Half considering it, other main option I’m thinking is J Pedro against Ipswich or Coventry in December

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  3. RICICLE
    1 hour ago

    Hey guys! Just need a little help here. Lining up like this:

    Verbruggen
    De Cuyper - Calafiori - Muharemovic - Hall
    Odegaard - Rogers - Palmer - Groß
    Pedro (vc - Haaland (c)
    ____________________________________
    Bentley: MGW: Barry: Thomas

    1. Correct to bench MGW for Hall?
    2. Would you still use the triple captaincy on Haaland given Maresca’s hint at rotation?

    Any insight appreciated, cheers lads!

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    1. ZimZalabim
      33 mins ago

      id drop muh or hall for barry

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      1. RICICLE
        24 mins ago

        Would love to but I can’t bring myself to do that hehe.

        Still triple Haaland from captaincy?

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        1. Woking Wanderers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          17 mins ago

          I'm on it, YES!

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          1. RICICLE
            3 mins ago

            Sorted WW, cheers! Reckon I’m gonna slap it on Haaland this GW

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  4. Letsgo!
    55 mins ago

    Anybody gonna capt cherki?
    Also start gvardiol or justin?

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  5. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    54 mins ago

    Price changes 17 October

    Rises:
    Haaland £15.7
    Evanilson £6.1
    Groß £6.1
    De Cuyper £5.2

    Falls:
    B.Fernandes £11.8
    Mbeumo £7.8
    Kroupi.Jr £7.3
    Wirtz £7.2
    Szoboszlai £6.8
    Maddison £6.2
    Wissa £6.2
    Elanga £6.0
    Tielemans £5.7
    Delap £5.5
    M.Sangaré £5.5
    Damsgaard £5.3
    Frimpong £5.2
    Mosquera £5.2
    Alysson £4.9
    Núñez £4.8
    Steur £4.8
    Jair Cunha £4.4
    John £4.4
    Valdimarsson £4.4
    Latibeaudiere £3.9
    O.Richards £3.9
    Targett £3.9

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    1. ZimZalabim
      22 mins ago

      cheers rainman

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    2. Woking Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Thanks. Spring cleaning a tad early! 🙂

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  6. Rabb05
    52 mins ago

    Start MGW or Barry?

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    1. ZimZalabim
      6 mins ago

      barry

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  7. FDMS All Starz
    46 mins ago

    Start Barry or Rogers? Also have palmer & pedro,

    should I spread out the eggs or put all of them on Chelsea? Could be a tricky game

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    1. ZimZalabim
      44 mins ago

      cant play both ?

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      1. FDMS All Starz
        6 mins ago

        I don’t want 4 of my players in just 1 game, I personally think it would be low scoring so choosing to bench one for Muharemovic

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    2. RICICLE
      13 mins ago

      Definitely Rogers

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      1. FDMS All Starz
        2 mins ago

        Don’t think Everton will make it tough for them?

        Everton have won their last 8/9 home games against Chelsea

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  8. ZimZalabim
    44 mins ago

    bench barnes or king ?

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      just now

      King, although both teams struggling, Barnes has a higher ceiling imo

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