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Spurs v Coventry team news: Maddison starts, Kulusevski a sub

19 October 2026 47 comments
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Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur lie in 20th place going into tonight’s match and are the only Premier League side without a victory to their name in 2026/27.

Opponents Coventry City ended their own winless run in Gameweek 5 before backing that up with a 4-1 walloping of Newcastle United a week ago.

Kick-off in this scrap towards the bottom of the top flight is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United.

Three are enforced with Savio, Lucas Bergvall and Destiny Udogie all absent. De Zerbi revealed in a lesser-spotted Sunday morning press conference that the first two are injured.

Conor Gallagher and Marcos Senesi drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Into the side come defensive trio Andy Robertson, Tosin Adarabioyo and Micky van de Ven, as well as attacking midfielders James Maddison and Omar Marmoush.

Maddison is making his first Premier League start since the 2024/25 season.

And also reappearing in a Spurs matchday squad after a long, long absence is Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish international takes his place on the bench after 17 months on the sidelines.

There’s not a great deal to report when it comes to the Coventry team news.

Frank Lampard has made just one alteration from Gameweek 6, bringing in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto for Ephron Mason-Clark.

Taiwo Awoniyi is back from a ban and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Adarabioyo, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Gray, Tonali, Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Davies, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Fernandes, Gallagher, Kulusevski, Tel.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Subs: Bentley, Mfuni, Kesler-Hayden, Mason-Clark, Onyeka, Torp, Hamer, Simms, Awoniyi.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Kulusevski a

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    59 mins ago

    If Kinksy concedes, I'm flipping this table, trashing the hotel room and wildcarding.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      You have money to trash a hotel room, but FFS membership makes you unable to pay gas bills. Congrats for winning a lottery or for finding a good job!!!

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      1. Stranger Mings
        16 mins ago

        Barnes to mbeumo no brainer?cheers

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        It's a 2 star hotel in Weston Super Mere. I'm not exactly FPL focal in Ibiza during the international breaks.

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  2. Stranger Mings
    49 mins ago

    Barnes to mbeumo no brainer?cheers

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      I'd keep Barnes a bit longer.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        11 mins ago

        2 blanks in a row enough for me

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Depends on your team. I am wondering whether I should get Palmer back (sold for Saka) for Slater (Gvardiol to Thomas to finance it) or do just Slater to Mbeumo. However, I do have MGW. And if I plan to have three expensive mids, affording DCL becomes an issue.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        9 mins ago

        Mbeumo looks good for more points v BOU

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    3. F4L
      23 mins ago

      palace off to turkey on thursday

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      1. Stranger Mings
        10 mins ago

        Yeh guess be knacketed but barnes juat feels like a trap. I kept bruno and got burnt

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  3. Jebiga
    48 mins ago

    Any Savinho cappers?

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  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    Zero players in this match, but opportunity to scout Thomas and van Hecke and wonder whether to get Palmer vs Spurs.

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  5. The Knights Template
    45 mins ago

    Will Grimes get a yellow card?

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  6. Firminooooo
    26 mins ago

    Was that a kinsky save? Need 12 points from him.

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    1. Firminooooo
      11 mins ago

      Yes it was!

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      1. Firminooooo
        6 mins ago

        And gone again….

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  7. F4L
    25 mins ago

    where is van hecke playing like. goodbye defcons 😥

    alhough i hope not

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  8. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    No cheating
    Who is the most owned player in this game ?

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    1. Brosstan
      10 mins ago

      Haaland..

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Tonight's game

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        1. Brosstan
          9 mins ago

          Thomas sitting on a lot of benches after early BB

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          1. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Nope

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    2. F4L
      10 mins ago

      bruno

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Dubravka?

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Yes not a great advert for the game
        Or Kinsky for that matter

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    4. Jafooli
      6 mins ago

      Kinksy?

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  9. Jafooli
    19 mins ago

    ‘Spurs are back’….loading

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    1. Jafooli
      2 mins ago

      Confirmed…

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  10. g40steve
    17 mins ago

    Spurs lucky

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  11. g40steve
    16 mins ago

    Maddy G

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    1. g40steve
      3 mins ago

      Kudus A

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  12. Bobby Digital
    15 mins ago

    Beautyful goal by Maddison

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 mins ago

      *tiful

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  13. F4L
    14 mins ago

    if mbeumo scores again midweek vs como (and no positive update on sesko), on scale of 1 to 10 where would you rank him with 10 being get at all costs

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    1. Brosstan
      just now

      3

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  14. The Knights Template
    14 mins ago

    Offensive forehead ruins the Kinsky CS!

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  15. BeaversWithAttitude
    13 mins ago

    Nice one, Madders!

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  16. Brosstan
    13 mins ago

    Kudus having a blinder so far. Not the toughest right back to be up against bit still

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    1. Brosstan
      1 min ago

      Left back lol

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    2. Bobby Digital
      just now

      Kudus is 6.5m though

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  17. The Knights Template
    11 mins ago

    Cherki > Maddison?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      10 mins ago

      Maddison is made out of glass

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      1. PartyTime
        9 mins ago

        made out of mozzarella

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  18. Salalalalah
    10 mins ago

    Thought Kinksky had a save already

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  19. g40steve
    7 mins ago

    Lanke YC

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  20. Brosstan
    7 mins ago

    Solanke return, lucky owners

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