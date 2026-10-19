Spurs v Coventry team news: Maddison starts, Kulusevski a sub

Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur lie in 20th place going into tonight’s match and are the only Premier League side without a victory to their name in 2026/27.

Opponents Coventry City ended their own winless run in Gameweek 5 before backing that up with a 4-1 walloping of Newcastle United a week ago.

Kick-off in this scrap towards the bottom of the top flight is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United.

Three are enforced with Savio, Lucas Bergvall and Destiny Udogie all absent. De Zerbi revealed in a lesser-spotted Sunday morning press conference that the first two are injured.

Conor Gallagher and Marcos Senesi drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Into the side come defensive trio Andy Robertson, Tosin Adarabioyo and Micky van de Ven, as well as attacking midfielders James Maddison and Omar Marmoush.

Maddison is making his first Premier League start since the 2024/25 season.

And also reappearing in a Spurs matchday squad after a long, long absence is Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish international takes his place on the bench after 17 months on the sidelines.

There’s not a great deal to report when it comes to the Coventry team news.

Frank Lampard has made just one alteration from Gameweek 6, bringing in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto for Ephron Mason-Clark.

Taiwo Awoniyi is back from a ban and among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Adarabioyo, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Gray, Tonali, Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke.

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Davies, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Fernandes, Gallagher, Kulusevski, Tel.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Subs: Bentley, Mfuni, Kesler-Hayden, Mason-Clark, Onyeka, Torp, Hamer, Simms, Awoniyi.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.