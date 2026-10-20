While Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still some time away, there’s team news from three Premier League clubs to bring you today.

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery and Manchester United‘s Michael Carrick all faced the media ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

You can read what Liverpool‘s Andoni Iraola and Manchester City‘s Enzo Maresca had to say on Monday here.

ARSENAL

Piero Hincapie (ankle) returned to individual training on Tuesday morning but won’t face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The left-back could, however, be involved against Everton at the weekend.

“Piero, let’s see, if he’s able to train in the next few days as well, he can be available for Everton, which is great news.” – Mikel Arteta

William Saliba (back) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) remain out. Neither player was present in open training ahead of the Bayern game – not that we expected them to be.

Everyone else, it seems, is available.

There wasn’t a great deal else to report from Arteta’s presser, save for praise for the Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes partnership.

“That’s a great opinion! For me, my players are the best in the world and I think the partnership that they have developed in such a short period of time is remarkable. Credit to both of them, credit to the rest of the team as well, but I think on Sunday, both of them, specifically in key moments, they were exceptional again.” – Mikel Arteta, responding to Oliver Glasner’s opinion that Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes are the best centre-back partnership in the world

ASTON VILLA

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) has joined Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) and long-term absentee Amadou Onana (knee) on the sidelines. The full-back will now probably not be seen until after the November international break.

“We are accepting of the injuries we had before. So, many players we had injured in our process here and now we’re still having some, like Onana for a long time, like Matteo for more or less two months. “Aaron, he has an injury, as well. More or less, we expect three or four weeks.” – Unai Emery

Johan Manzambi will also miss out on Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Viking. The Athletic report it is merely a knock, with MRI scans coming back “positive”. They add that the in-form Swiss international should be back quickly.

“Manzambi has a small injury, he’s going to be not available for tomorrow. Ruled out.” – Unai Emery

Ian Maatsen (ankle) looks set for a return, meanwhile.

“Coming back and joining us, Ian Maatsen, he’s joined us and is training with us this week.” – Unai Emery

George Hemmings (knee) also trained on Tuesday, so looks set for a comeback, too.

Modo Cisse (unspecified) has been back on the grass recently but, like Brian Madjo, isn’t eligible for Champions League duty.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) remain out, as expected. An update on Sesko should come soon.

“Hopefully, next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow, but by the end of the week, we’ll have something a little bit clearer. There’s a bit of work going on at the moment. So, we’ll see what comes out of that.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

Michael Carrick delivered more negative news in his presser.

Ayden Heaven (illness), Lisandro Martinez (thigh), Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (unspecified) and Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), all absent from open training on Tuesday, will miss Wednesday’s clash with Como.

Shaw and Mainoo will sit out Gameweek 8 at the very least, too.

“A bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. We have quite a few who are missing. “Licha [Martinez] is not too bad but he is not with us. We will have to see whether he’s ready for the weekend or not. “Kobbie, we’re probably looking at another maybe 10 days or so but not exact. Luke, a little bit longer than that. “Ayden is ill. “Marcus is still feeling a little bit of a hip issue that we are trying to overcome. Hopefully, that will be soon, as well.” – Michael Carrick

Matthijs de Ligt, who has been on the bench recently after 11 months out, could feature.