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Manzambi, Hincapie, Shaw: Latest FPL team news ahead of Gameweek 8

20 October 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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While Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is still some time away, there’s team news from three Premier League clubs to bring you today.

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery and Manchester United‘s Michael Carrick all faced the media ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League ties.

You can read what Liverpool‘s Andoni Iraola and Manchester City‘s Enzo Maresca had to say on Monday here.

ARSENAL

Piero Hincapie (ankle) returned to individual training on Tuesday morning but won’t face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The left-back could, however, be involved against Everton at the weekend.

“Piero, let’s see, if he’s able to train in the next few days as well, he can be available for Everton, which is great news.” – Mikel Arteta

William Saliba (back) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) remain out. Neither player was present in open training ahead of the Bayern game – not that we expected them to be.

Everyone else, it seems, is available.

There wasn’t a great deal else to report from Arteta’s presser, save for praise for the Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes partnership.

“That’s a great opinion! For me, my players are the best in the world and I think the partnership that they have developed in such a short period of time is remarkable. Credit to both of them, credit to the rest of the team as well, but I think on Sunday, both of them, specifically in key moments, they were exceptional again.” – Mikel Arteta, responding to Oliver Glasner’s opinion that Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes are the best centre-back partnership in the world

ASTON VILLA

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) has joined Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) and long-term absentee Amadou Onana (knee) on the sidelines. The full-back will now probably not be seen until after the November international break.

“We are accepting of the injuries we had before. So, many players we had injured in our process here and now we’re still having some, like Onana for a long time, like Matteo for more or less two months.

“Aaron, he has an injury, as well. More or less, we expect three or four weeks.” – Unai Emery

Johan Manzambi will also miss out on Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Viking. The Athletic report it is merely a knock, with MRI scans coming back “positive”. They add that the in-form Swiss international should be back quickly.

“Manzambi has a small injury, he’s going to be not available for tomorrow. Ruled out.” – Unai Emery

Ian Maatsen (ankle) looks set for a return, meanwhile.

“Coming back and joining us, Ian Maatsen, he’s joined us and is training with us this week.” – Unai Emery

George Hemmings (knee) also trained on Tuesday, so looks set for a comeback, too.

Modo Cisse (unspecified) has been back on the grass recently but, like Brian Madjo, isn’t eligible for Champions League duty.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) remain out, as expected. An update on Sesko should come soon.

“Hopefully, next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow, but by the end of the week, we’ll have something a little bit clearer. There’s a bit of work going on at the moment. So, we’ll see what comes out of that.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

Michael Carrick delivered more negative news in his presser.

Ayden Heaven (illness), Lisandro Martinez (thigh), Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (unspecified) and Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), all absent from open training on Tuesday, will miss Wednesday’s clash with Como.

Shaw and Mainoo will sit out Gameweek 8 at the very least, too.

“A bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. We have quite a few who are missing.

“Licha [Martinez] is not too bad but he is not with us. We will have to see whether he’s ready for the weekend or not.

“Kobbie, we’re probably looking at another maybe 10 days or so but not exact. Luke, a little bit longer than that.

“Ayden is ill.

“Marcus is still feeling a little bit of a hip issue that we are trying to overcome. Hopefully, that will be soon, as well.” – Michael Carrick

Matthijs de Ligt, who has been on the bench recently after 11 months out, could feature.

“He’s fit, he’s ready. He’s been training for a number of weeks now, so he’s in a really good place.” – Matthijs de Ligt

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, Egan
    Palmer, Sangare, Rogers, Gross
    Haaland (c), Pedro, DCL

    Lecomte, Hall, O'Reilly, Szoboslai

    4ft 0.6itb

    Squad is looking like it needs refreshing a bit. O'Reilly has been a disaster on gw3 WC.Him, Sangare and Szoboslai are likely going to go out. Any great ideas on what to do here?

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    1. Kingy109
      27 mins ago

      Its probably NOR to one of the £5mil defcon defenders with a decent fixture this week - Muharemovic perhaps. A bit more but Murillo is a very differential pick but the fixtures turn after this week. The money saving option is Thomas but two 4 mil defenders is one too many I think. Silva, Van Hecke, even just get MDC or Vuskovic despite the fixture are all options.
      You might be wanting to leave open the option for Saka in GW10 - if so a very cheap mid option Slater/Crooks might be required and keep money in the bank. Or use all your FT this week but that seems rash when treble defence is fine. Otherwise its the usual suspects - Tav, Schade, Manzambi if fit, MGW, Mbeumo are the main candidates I guess. I'd avoid City, others will advise differently.
      You could just sell Szob and NOR this week and worry about Sangare another day - he'd be on the bench if you bought someone better this week than Szob and Egan to play. Or just play him against Hull for likely Defcon and maybe a return, unless Andrews trolls you with some different random pick that still benches him....feels unlikely though. 2 FT next week might allow something more interesting if you did keep him.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anything from Carrick on Bruno's form, carrying an injury etc?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Just rubbish

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  3. Stoic
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Play 2 of -
    Gross , MDC (liv)
    Hall, Wissa (cpl)

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    1. Stoic
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Add tav (mun) also in the mix

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  4. JBG
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Isak on and still no goals conceded for Pool. I'm telling you, Groß and MDC are no match for that defence.

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    1. NoOneCares
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wasn't funny the first time, not sure why you have posted it again.

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    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hilariously unfunny

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      1. JBG
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        My best material is usually hilariously unfunny

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        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          "At you" vs "With you"

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  5. Zalk
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Semenyo to Foden, or is it just a future headache? Might go Mbeumo instead...

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    1. Ignasi M
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Mbeumo.

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  6. Dynamic Duos
    2 hours ago

    23 pointer 🙂

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  7. JBG
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Foden with a huge haul.. last he did that in the prem he only had 5 kids.

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    1. Ignasi M
      25 mins ago

      so true. probably won't even start on weekend

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  8. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Haaland
    B. JP
    C. Palmer
    D. Rogers
    E. Saka

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I’m on B atm

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    2. Hubert
      44 mins ago

      JP

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    3. Ignasi M
      26 mins ago

      obviously not Saka. Everton always tough to beat and Saka now too predictable

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    4. Kingy109
      24 mins ago

      B and C are both better picks than D.
      Coin flip between A and B for me.

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  9. chelseaCity11
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    start pascal gross or calvert lewin

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    1. estheblessed
      29 mins ago

      Liverpool are quite leaky... I'd say Gross.

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    2. Ignasi M
      27 mins ago

      Brighton should beat liverpool

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    3. Kingy109
      26 mins ago

      So are Sunderland. Surely play both - is there no-one else you might bench?

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  10. estheblessed
    25 mins ago

    1FT

    Verbruggen
    Calaflori, Gvardiol, De Cuyper
    Bruno, Manzambi, Gross, Rogers, Schade
    Haaland, JP

    Thomas, Wright, O'nien,

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    1. estheblessed
      24 mins ago

      Wright to

      a) DCL
      b) Jackson
      c) other move

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  11. Gudjohnsen
    15 mins ago

    I'm benching De Cuyper.

    What could go wrong?

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