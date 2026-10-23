FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Names from Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford feature in our Gameweek 8 differentials column.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or lower.

DANIEL MUNOZ

FPL ownership: 4.8%

4.8% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW8-12 fixtures: ips | bre | MCI | bou | CHE

Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) has failed to score or supply an assist since he arrived at Nottingham Forest in the summer.

However, an away clash at Ipswich Town has brought the Colombian wing-back into our thinking.

Munoz, who is owned by only 4.8% of managers, has started each of Forest’s last four matches.

In that time, he has recorded five shots, all of which came from inside the penalty area. He’s also created seven chances for his teammates, the third-most of any FPL defender.

So, given that attacking threat, and the fact Oliver Glasner’s men rank fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far, Munoz looks to have plenty of upside ahead of Friday’s clash.

Ipswich suffered a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City last time out, and are still without a clean sheet.

Furthermore, they have conceded 28 key passes from their left flank this season, the joint-second-most of any team.

Above: Teams sorted by key passes conceded from their left flank (KP con L) in 2026/27 so far

There could be space in behind the advanced Leif Davis (£4.0m) to exploit, then.

Forest’s upcoming fixtures beyond Ipswich may put off potential suitors, but for those Fantasy managers with free transfers banked, Munoz could be the perfect Gameweek 8 option.

BRADLEY BARCOLA

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £8.0m

£8.0m GW8-12 fixtures: BHA | ARS | cry | MUN | eve

One midfielder whose performances have picked up recently is Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola (£8.0m).

The winger scored a fine hat-trick away at LASK in the Champions League earlier this month, and followed it up with an assist against Brentford last week.

In that same period, Barcola has racked up nine shots and three chances created.

Yes, he’s often wasteful, but the fact the Frenchman consistently gets into dangerous areas is undoubtedly positive, which Andoni Iraola touched on after the 2-1 away win at Brentford.

“Bradley, I think he has missed clear chances. On another day he scores three. But I love that he’s having so many chances and being in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola

Benched in midweek, Barcola reportedly missed training on Thursday, instead taking part in an individual recovery session, but his absence is not understood to be injury-related.

Liverpool host high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Seagulls have kept five clean sheets and only let in five goals so far this season, but at present, they are mid-table for xGC, with 10.16.

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) – delta in 2026/27 so far

Given the front-foot approaches of both managers, it could create an open end-to-end match at Anfield, potentially favouring Barcola and co.

Liverpool also face Crystal Palace and Manchester United over the next four Gameweeks, fixtures that appear favourable, particularly from an attacking perspective.

So, with his ownership in FPL currently just 3.3%, Barcola could be a decent differential pick for those managers looking to replace Bukayo Saka (£9.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) or Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m).

JAIDON ANTHONY

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.9m

£5.9m GW8-12 fixtures: hul | NFO | bha | EVE | mun

With one goal and an assist in his last three matches, Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) could be set to profit once more on Sunday.

The former Burnley winger has had seven shots, all from inside the box (just!), over that period.

He also carries a bit of assist potential, having created eight chances for his teammates in 2026/27 so far.

Opponents Hull City, who are winless in five matches, have conceded the second-highest number of big chances over the last four Gameweeks (15), and have failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 3.

They’ve let in exactly two goals in three of their last four games, too.

Also, with Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) injured, the Tigers succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Fulham last week, described by Sergej Jakirovic as “men against boys”.

Brentford have enjoyed plenty of success on the road this season, with three decent draws and five goals scored against Leeds United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Anthony, who also supplied three assists against Birmingham City in the EFL Cup, could be a viable differential option, then, given the opposition on Sunday.