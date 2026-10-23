Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

23 October 2026 523 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Names from Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford feature in our Gameweek 8 differentials column.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or lower.

DANIEL MUNOZ

FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider 1

  • FPL ownership: 4.8%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: ips | bre | MCI | bou | CHE

Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) has failed to score or supply an assist since he arrived at Nottingham Forest in the summer.

However, an away clash at Ipswich Town has brought the Colombian wing-back into our thinking.

Munoz, who is owned by only 4.8% of managers, has started each of Forest’s last four matches.

In that time, he has recorded five shots, all of which came from inside the penalty area. He’s also created seven chances for his teammates, the third-most of any FPL defender.

So, given that attacking threat, and the fact Oliver Glasner’s men rank fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far, Munoz looks to have plenty of upside ahead of Friday’s clash.

Ipswich suffered a 3-2 defeat at Manchester City last time out, and are still without a clean sheet.

Furthermore, they have conceded 28 key passes from their left flank this season, the joint-second-most of any team.

Above: Teams sorted by key passes conceded from their left flank (KP con L) in 2026/27 so far

There could be space in behind the advanced Leif Davis (£4.0m) to exploit, then.

Forest’s upcoming fixtures beyond Ipswich may put off potential suitors, but for those Fantasy managers with free transfers banked, Munoz could be the perfect Gameweek 8 option.

BRADLEY BARCOLA

  • FPL ownership: 3.3%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: BHA | ARS | cry | MUN | eve

One midfielder whose performances have picked up recently is Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola (£8.0m).

The winger scored a fine hat-trick away at LASK in the Champions League earlier this month, and followed it up with an assist against Brentford last week.

In that same period, Barcola has racked up nine shots and three chances created.

Yes, he’s often wasteful, but the fact the Frenchman consistently gets into dangerous areas is undoubtedly positive, which Andoni Iraola touched on after the 2-1 away win at Brentford.

“Bradley, I think he has missed clear chances. On another day he scores three. But I love that he’s having so many chances and being in those situations.” – Andoni Iraola

Benched in midweek, Barcola reportedly missed training on Thursday, instead taking part in an individual recovery session, but his absence is not understood to be injury-related.

Liverpool host high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Seagulls have kept five clean sheets and only let in five goals so far this season, but at present, they are mid-table for xGC, with 10.16.

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) – delta in 2026/27 so far

Given the front-foot approaches of both managers, it could create an open end-to-end match at Anfield, potentially favouring Barcola and co.

Liverpool also face Crystal Palace and Manchester United over the next four Gameweeks, fixtures that appear favourable, particularly from an attacking perspective.

So, with his ownership in FPL currently just 3.3%, Barcola could be a decent differential pick for those managers looking to replace Bukayo Saka (£9.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) or Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m).

JAIDON ANTHONY

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW8-12 fixtures: hul | NFO | bha | EVE | mun

With one goal and an assist in his last three matches, Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) could be set to profit once more on Sunday.

The former Burnley winger has had seven shots, all from inside the box (just!), over that period.

He also carries a bit of assist potential, having created eight chances for his teammates in 2026/27 so far.

Opponents Hull City, who are winless in five matches, have conceded the second-highest number of big chances over the last four Gameweeks (15), and have failed to keep a clean sheet since Gameweek 3.

They’ve let in exactly two goals in three of their last four games, too.

Also, with Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) injured, the Tigers succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Fulham last week, described by Sergej Jakirovic as “men against boys”.

Brentford have enjoyed plenty of success on the road this season, with three decent draws and five goals scored against Leeds United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Anthony, who also supplied three assists against Birmingham City in the EFL Cup, could be a viable differential option, then, given the opposition on Sunday.

523 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. boroie
    42 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Hall
    Palmer Rogers MGW Mbeumo
    Haaland(C) Pedro DCL*

    Dubravka; Cuyper Gross Egan

    Bench right? Order of bench right?

    Open Controls
  2. RealSocialDads
    42 mins ago

    Start De Cuyper over any of these?

    A. DCL (sun)
    B. Calafiori (EVE)
    C. Gvardiol (avl)
    D. Neco Williams (ips)

    Already starting Verbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  3. Skout
    41 mins ago

    Best Wissa replacement?

    Open Controls
  4. Dante
    39 mins ago

    Play Gross or Kostoulas?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      just now

      Kost

      Open Controls
  5. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Would you swap anyone from the bench to starting 11?

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Gvardiol Calafiori
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard MGW
    Haaland(c) J.Pedro DCL

    Kinsky Gross Hall Thomas

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  6. FC Hakkebøf
    38 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Affengruber
    B) De Cuyper

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    38 mins ago

    Vc a) pedro b) palmer c) rogers. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      3 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  8. fantasist
    38 mins ago

    Palmer or Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      3 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    37 mins ago

    Keep barnes right v tired palace?cheers

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      7 mins ago

      Do it, Palace look horrible and Barnes is a differential

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      1 min ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  10. GoonerSteve
    35 mins ago

    I am looking at Cherki in for Saka. Is it a bad move? I know he is a rotation risk but even so his ceiling seems higher than alternatives like MGW.

    About to press the button. Any feedback greatly appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      2 mins ago

      My thinking is Semenyo injury moves Foden to the wing and Cherki through the middle. Could be very wrong tho

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        just now

        I had similar thoughts.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Look at predicted line ups

      Under team news here

      Open Controls
  11. Jokesy87
    34 mins ago

    Pick one to play from:

    A De Cuyper/
    B Hall
    C Silva

    And

    1 Gross
    2 Shade

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      just now

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. briankuhl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B2

      Open Controls
  12. Vasshin
    34 mins ago

    Who to get among these?
    Gross, Schade, or Tavernier

    Open Controls
    1. fantasist
      3 mins ago

      Tavernier this GW

      Open Controls
  13. briankuhl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    34 mins ago

    Barnes vs Groß? + Hall vs Vuscovic? - it's driving me mad!

    Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    Captain

    1 Mbeumo

    2 Pedro

    3 Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      2 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Bobbyg1
      just now

      Im sticking with 3- Haaland

      Open Controls
  15. boroie
    30 mins ago

    Start one…

    A - Cuyper
    B - Gross

    * have Verbruggen starting

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Letsgo!
    30 mins ago

    Saka to eze for -4?
    Or start solankd

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      2 mins ago

      Start solanke

      Open Controls
  17. Skout
    29 mins ago

    Keep Cherki or sell to Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  18. ididnt
    29 mins ago

    Play Tarkowski or DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      just now

      DCL

      Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    28 mins ago

    Can't wait for my Davis 14pter tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah, firmly 3rd on bench for me...

      Open Controls
  20. Skout
    28 mins ago

    Wissa to Evanilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      just now

      Do it!

      Open Controls
  21. mazkills
    27 mins ago

    Odegaard to Schade on a free or play odegaard and downgrade later?

    Concern will leave me with a front 3 I want to start and 5 mids I would want to start going forward

    Have gross/mgw/rogers/odegaard/enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      just now

      Play Ode

      Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    25 mins ago

    Pants down!

    Open Controls
  23. Warby84
    20 mins ago

    Barcola captain

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      3 mins ago

      Barnes Captain

      Open Controls
  24. JBG
    12 mins ago

    Rumours of Foden benched on twatter btw

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.