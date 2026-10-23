Midfielders have dominated the Fantasy discussion this week.

Indeed, six of the seven most-bought players of Gameweek 8 are from this position.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka (£9.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) have forced some managers’ hands.

Meanwhile, the diminishing returns of Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) have led many of his owners to offload the Portuguese playmaker.

So, with these four notable midfielders being jettisoned en masse, what is the optimal midfield line-up at present?

In lieu of their usual weekly article, we asked our regular contributors, Tom Hadley (one-time world number one and currently at 20k), FPL Milanista (six top 10k finishes) and FPL Meerkat – plus staff member Marc Jobling (5k finish last season) – for their thoughts…

TOM HADLEY

Palmer, Gibbs-White, Gross, Manzambi, Tavernier

Pascal Gross is probably the most obvious midfield pick in the game right now. The centre piece of one of the best teams in the league, but at a bargain price. Penalty duties are simply a cherry on top of the cake. A no-brainer!

As for Cole Palmer, he’s genuinely only here because money isn’t an issue. Chelsea teammate Morgan Rogers is obviously great, too; if money were tight, then I think I’d potentially rank him slightly higher.

But, in a straight head-to-head, I believe Palmer edges it. I was extremely encouraged by his performance at Everton. He was taking far more shots, involved in a similar way to what we come to expect from him. I still think his points are right around the corner, and we know how high his ceiling can be.

Morgan Gibbs-White is the definition of a talisman; possibly one of the very few we have left in the game. Admittedly, returns haven’t been there lately, but the 26-year-old’s involvement is off the charts. His strong BPS baseline has basically meant that one assist brings in six points, while a single goal is worth eight. I just think he’s a great, secure hold for a long while, if price isn’t an issue.

I see Johan Manzambi as an old-school FPL pick. His current issue seems to be minor, so let’s keep an eye out for Unai Emery’s press conference. Aston Villa’s upcoming fixtures are as good as it gets, and he’s so exciting. The World Cup star is shooting for fun and has hit the ground running, while his partnership with Nicolas Jackson already seems to be flourishing. I expect a lot of goals between the two.

Above: Fixture Ticker ranking of each team’s run between Gameweeks 9 and 17

Because Bournemouth are in Europe, Marcus Tavernier‘s minutes have dropped slightly. Yet, like Villa, the fixtures look good for a long time! Not only that, but Tavernier is putting up some huge expected goals (xG) numbers; he seems to have a big chance or two every game. It’s less the creating that he’s doing and more the goalscoring. Plus his baseline bonus is always extremely high.

FPL MILANISTA

Palmer, Gibbs-White, Gross, Mbeumo, Tavernier

I still believe that Cole Palmer can have a strong season. Chelsea have some reasonable upcoming fixtures, and their attacking numbers are encouraging. Rogers is certainly a good alternative if budget is an issue, but I’d rather pay the premium for Palmer, particularly given his penalty-taking duties.

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo is a cheaper, high-upside alternative to Fernandes, one who has been converting his chances.

Pascal Gross offers consistent attacking potential through open play and set pieces, making him a budget-friendly option. Brighton and Hove Albion look in brilliant shape.

Nottingham Forest’s creative hub, Morgan Gibbs-White, offers an enticing combination of goals, assists, and bonus potential. He’s been very unlucky in his latest few blanks, and his underlying data suggests he’ll soon get back among the returns. With penalty-taking duties and an immediate favourable trip to Ipswich Town, he’s a very valid option.

Completing my five is Marcus Tavernier – a value pick with appealing encounters ahead. Ultimately, the key is to back underlying numbers, attacking roles, and short-term fixtures rather than overreact to a blank or chase points blindly.

FPL MEERKAT

Palmer, Rogers, Gibbs-White, Gross, Tavernier

This is a tricky point in the season, because there aren’t many obvious fixture swings.

Bukayo Saka was originally in this five but, now he’s injured, it makes the Chelsea double-up of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers that bit easier. It may look like overkill but it’s important to see the players as individual assets. A double-up is absolutely viable, given their individual merits. Palmer has decent fixtures coming up, is nailed, and is constantly involved in the build-up play for Chelsea. Rogers, meanwhile, is the Blues’ top player for expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2026/27.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal-scoring data hasn’t been great, but his creativity numbers look excellent. He’s due a return or two.

Terrifyingly consistent, Pascal Gross is still an own for me.

And, looking ahead, Marcus Tavernier is a pick to target. I believe Bournemouth have only looked poor due to their difficult early schedule, so they’ll start improving once these more favourable ones get underway. We saw as much in Gameweek 7.

MARC

Palmer, Rogers, Gibbs-White, Gross, Manzambi

As mentioned in my Scout Squad picks, I’ve long been against going all-in on Chelsea’s attacking trio.

But, with my Wildcard currently active, the Saka and Fernandes situations have me choosing this route by default. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro are so highly owned, so it’ll be nice to start gaining rank from Chelsea goals.

My other nailed-on name is Pascal Gross. Having him since the very start has been great. There’s no reason to turn on him, and he’ll be in my XI when visiting Liverpool.

I want to give honourable mentions to Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Tavernier. Both have four goals to their name, and no midfielder beats the former for attempts (24), close-range efforts (19), shots on target (10), big chances (eight) and expected goals (xG, 3.95).

I like Tavernier too, but am a bit spooked by him not shooting in Gameweeks 5 and 6, plus the possibilities of minute management and having to share (at best) penalties.

In Gameweek 5, I was terrified of not owning Morgan Gibbs-White at home to Coventry City. I got away with it, but it proved just how much I want him. A penalty-taking talisman who ended 2025/26 with a spurt of goals, and now leads the way for big chances created (seven). Forest just need to start scoring at home!

Finally, Johan Manzambi is about thinking ahead. He might soon be part of the template, having delivered four attacking returns in his three league starts, sandwiching a Champions League goal and assist in between. This price, that form and those fixtures.