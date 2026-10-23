Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

23 October 2026 147 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on benching decisions, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Friday’s injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

147 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    8 mins ago

    This site has moderation more than the CIA. Are we the biggest overlords?

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Pedersen
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. Heavy Cream
    8 mins ago

    Who should I bring in? Is the bench right?

    Leno
    Affengruber Calafiori Konsa
    MGW Tav King Rogers
    Haaland JP Isak

    Verbruggen Gros DeCuyper Davis

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      3 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 mins ago

    Good to go here? Who do I captain?

    Raya
    Calafiori Hall Thomas
    Palmer Rogers Tavernier Gross
    Haaland Pedro Kostoulas

    Kinsky Egan Kadioglu Slater

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      3 mins ago

      I am taking Haaland. No standout options this week

      Open Controls
  4. Pedersen
    7 mins ago

    Saka to whom?

    Rest of mid: Palmer, Gross, King, Slater

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      5 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      5 mins ago

      I picked Rogers

      Open Controls
    3. Pedersen
      just now

      Thanks. Gone Rogers

      Open Controls
  5. Defcons are for Kinnear
    6 mins ago

    What's this about a storm?

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      just now

      It is a tiny bit windy

      Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Current lineup, which option would you do:

    Leno
    Calafiori / konsa / Munoz
    Gibbs-white / mbuemo / rogers / Barnes : king
    Haaland / Pedro

    Kinsky / Barry / Davis / gvardiol

    2Fts, 1.7 itb

    A) Leno > Raya
    B) gvardiol & king > Gabriel & rudoni

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      just now

      If you had King to this day, I would give him this last game

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Legohair
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Gross - Palmer (wipes all funds out)
    Cherki - Palmer
    Palestra - ?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  8. Legohair
    4 mins ago

    Better Saka replacement?
    A. Schade
    B. Mbeuomo

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      B
      Had the same dilema

      Open Controls
    2. estheblessed
      just now

      A)

      Open Controls
  9. estheblessed
    2 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Manzambi (H MCI)
    b) Evanilson (A MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    I usually do all my transfers last minute. However, on Fridays, I tend to miss the deadlines.

    I did Gonzalo to DCL about 2h ago after reading the GW8 team reveal article. And I did activate the bench boost as well.

    Well, with DCL suddenly flagged, I'm not sure if I should better deactivate the BB again.

    Or could Mr. Miyagi help?

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      just now

      Risky day for BB. Storm hitting England. Could risk some games

      Open Controls
  11. Legohair
    1 min ago

    Play one
    A. Thomas
    B. De Cuyper

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.