Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s FPL Gameweek 8 team reveal

With the FPL Gameweek 8 deadline closing in, it’s time to see how one of our top managers is approaching the next round.
This time, we hear from Hall of Famer Dan Wright, who talks us through his squad, planned transfers and the key decisions.
Despite only starting playing FPL in 2012/13, Dan has 10 finishes inside the top 50k, of which five were inside the top 10k.
- READ MORE: Gross + De Cuyper: Bench or start in FPL Gameweek 8?
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GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM REVEAL
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