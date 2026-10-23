Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 8: Expert team reveals

Sponsored by tattico.com

Gameweek 8 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

I’m writing this amid rumours of a potential injury to Gonçalo Ramos , which is far from ideal, especially with three Gameweeks squeezed into just over a week.

, which is far from ideal, especially with three Gameweeks squeezed into just over a week. Regardless of his fitness, I’ll need to use my only free transfer to sell Lautaro Martínez and jump back on the Donyell Malen train. The Dutchman returns from his suspension against Genoa just in time for a favourable run of fixtures, making him an appealing option once again.

and jump back on the train. The Dutchman returns from his suspension against Genoa just in time for a favourable run of fixtures, making him an appealing option once again. Captaincy is a tougher decision this week, with Nico Paz and Malen currently my two main contenders. I’m still undecided between the pair.

I’m planning to roll my one free transfer, as I’ve finally reached a Gameweek without any issues to address in my squad.

My defence looks strong, with several top teams facing weaker opposition. I’m equally happy with my midfield, particularly as all four players have home fixtures this week.

Donyell Malen returns from suspension and will go straight back into my starting XI alongside Marcus Thuram up front.

returns from suspension and will go straight back into my starting XI alongside up front. The biggest decision this week is captaincy. I’m currently leaning towards sticking with Nico Paz , although Mattia Zaccagni and Thuram are both tempting alternatives.

, although and Thuram are both tempting alternatives. Good luck, everyone!

I enjoyed my best Gameweek of the season last time out, finishing with 78 points. Gustavo Varela , Mario Gila , Nico Paz and Nuno Tavares all delivered good returns. I also made a last-minute transfer after Lautaro Martínez was ruled out, bringing in Marcus Thuram with Donyell Malen serving his suspension. With no major issues to address this week, I’m planning to roll my free transfer.

, , and all delivered good returns. I also made a last-minute transfer after was ruled out, bringing in with serving his suspension. With no major issues to address this week, I’m planning to roll my free transfer. In goal, Christos Mandas gets the nod, with Elia Caprile providing cover on the bench.

gets the nod, with providing cover on the bench. My defence consists of Amir Rrahmani , Bremer , Mario Gila and Nuno Tavares , while Federico Dimarco drops to the bench.

, , and , while drops to the bench. In midfield, I’ll start Nico Paz , Mattia Zaccagni and Andy Diouf . Franco Mastantuono faces Inter , while Vasilije Adžić has a cup fixture, so both will remain on the bench.

, and . faces , while has a cup fixture, so both will remain on the bench. Up front, Gustavo Varela and Marcus Thuram will be joined by Donyell Malen , who returns from suspension.

and will be joined by , who returns from suspension. Finally, I’m giving Nuno Tavares the captain’s armband this week, with Varela taking the vice-captaincy.