Kelly and Guaita start for injury-hit Palace

The key Fantasy Premier League assets all start for Crystal Palace against Brighton.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m), Martin Kelly (£4.3m) and Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) have all survived a recent wave of injuries.

Roy Hodgson is without Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m), Joel Ward (£4.4m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) through injury while Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

However, Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Gary Cahill (£4.5m) are missing from the team.

Meanwhile, Neal Maupay (£5.8m) starts up-front for Brighton while Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) gets a rare appearance in central midfield.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Riedewald, Dann, Tomkins, M Kelly; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Pröpper, Bissouma, Mooy, Groß, Maupay, Trossard.

