Dugout Discussion December 16

Kelly and Guaita start for injury-hit Palace

The key Fantasy Premier League assets all start for Crystal Palace against Brighton.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m), Martin Kelly (£4.3m) and Vicente Guaita (£5.1m) have all survived a recent wave of injuries.

Roy Hodgson is without Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m), Joel Ward (£4.4m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) through injury while Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

However, Andros Townsend (£5.6m) and Gary Cahill (£4.5m) are missing from the team.

Meanwhile, Neal Maupay (£5.8m) starts up-front for Brighton while Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) gets a rare appearance in central midfield.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Riedewald, Dann, Tomkins, M Kelly; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Pröpper, Bissouma, Mooy, Groß, Maupay, Trossard.

  1. Live Lad
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Two FTs 0.8 itb

    Pope
    Soy, Rico, Lund
    Zaha, Alli, Guendozi, KDB (c)
    Jimi, Vardy, Tammy

    Subs: Button, Mane, TAA, Janmaat

    Janmaat to Kelly is decided. But who to get/ sell? Planned to sell Zaha but now shouldn't.
    Thanks.

    1. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Janmaat to Kelly and save the other one.

    2. Ëð
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Mane -> Son?

  2. Rinseboy
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    bench one
    Aurier Cantwell or Target?

    1. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Cantwell

  3. Jullepuu
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Bottomed

    How am I looking for game week 18? Any hits that I should take? Mane to Son or Sterling?

    Guaita
    Soy Lund Aurier
    KDB Grealish Alli Hayden
    Vardy Abraham Jimenez (C)

    Bench: Button Mane TAA Reid

    1. Ëð
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Nothing worth a hit. Like the captaincy choice, thinking of going for the same.

  4. Klein
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Hey guys. So going into gw18 i have used my ft and now only have Cantwell as my sub who may or may not play? Should i take a hit? Would mean bring a def for fredricks and benching chilwell.

    1. Whatever100
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Depends on your team but probably not worth the hit. In that price range you’ll be lucky to get points from them anyway so will end up with minus score for that position.

      1. Klein
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        Have
        Pope
        Chilwell lundstram kelly
        Son pulisic maddi alli
        Rashford vardy ings
        Cantwell

        1. Whatever100
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          I would leave as is then. Usually a bad move bringing in defender who will start on minus 4. Been stung by that one in the past on many occasion.

    2. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      What did you do with your FT?

      1. Klein
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        Mane to son. Have lots of cash but have 7 playing front.

        1. Rocky.007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 3 hours ago

          Your teams looks good. Nothing worth a hit.

  5. FortunesAlwaysHiding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Which one for a draft league guys?

    a) Trossard
    b) Foden

    Thank you

    1. Ëð
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      A

  6. Ëð
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Bench one:

    A) Kelly (new)
    B) Rico (BUR)
    C) Cantwell (WOL)
    D) Lundstram (bha)
    E) Aurier (CHE)

    1. BenjoBD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      I've had a similar dillema between lund aurier Kelly. I've gone kelly for the potential of attacking returns.

    2. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 hours, 35 mins ago

      c

  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    GTG?

    Ryan
    Lundstram Kelly Rico
    Alli Son(c) Pulisic (I know...) Grealish
    Rash Ings Vardy

    Bench: Gazza Pereira Soy Mané
    1,3 ITB, 0 FT

