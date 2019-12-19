748
Pro Pundit Teams December 19

How formation changes got the best out of Salah and De Bruyne in Gameweek 17

748 Comments
Share

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, takes a closer look at advanced central roles for Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah in his latest Pro Pundits piece.

There are many ways to play Fantasy Premier League.

Some managers will be more aggressive in their approach, whilst others play a more patient game.

On Saturday, as Liverpool’s line-up leaked on social media ten minutes before the Gameweek 17 deadline, I saw an opportunity to make a gain.

The midfield was likely to be a two-man unit, with Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) starting alongside Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.4m), in an expected 4-2-3-1. 

Mohamed Salah’s (£12.2m) best goalscoring form has come when leading the line in a 4-2-3-1, with Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) positioned in the pocket just behind, and this trend continued against Watford, with the Egyptian not only scoring twice but also causing the Hornets defence problems all afternoon.

No player attempted more shots in the box than Salah’s seven this week.

The 2-0 win over Watford means Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 24 of their last 26 league outings. The 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and the 1-0 win at Sheffield United are the only games in which they failed to do that.

A Salah and Sadio Mané (12.2) attacking double-up, from Gameweek 19, is something I’m thinking about.

On Sunday, it was Pep Guardiola’s turn to shake things up. His favoured 4-3-3 surprisingly made way for a 4-2-3-1 (sounds familiar right?!), with two holding midfielders and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.3m) as a no. 10.

Unshackled, De Bruyne was on another level, and the most advanced Manchester City player:

De Bruyne’s 19-point haul, combined with Salah’s brace and a Sheffield United defensive double-up, contributed towards my Gameweek 17 score of 80 points, which has seen my overall rank rise to 50,107.

As I plan to activate my Wildcard soon, my next moves are essentially one or two-week punts, with Jack Grealish (£6.2m) and Adama Traoré (£5.2m) both under consideration.

Whilst there is a bit of worry amongst Aston Villa fans right now after several below-par team performances, Grealish still interests me, and I do think if Villa are going to score, he will be involved.

A slightly cheaper option is Traoré, who’s been playing on the right of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ front three in recent weeks. He’s a player who looks almost impossible to stop when he gets going and is also a bit of a differential, owned by only 5.4% of squads. 

Despite this, it’s worth noting that while an away trip to Norwich City sounds like a fixture to target, only Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have given up fewer big chances than the Canaries over the last five Gameweeks. That suggests it’ll be a tighter game than many think.

Going forward, I’m also keeping Michael Antonio (£6.9m) in mind. Against Southampton, Antonio and Sébastien Haller (£7.0m) made their debut as a strike duo, in a 4-4-2, and thrived. The 1-0 scoreline could have been even better for West Ham United, had Antonio’s goal in the second half stood. It was the second time he’s seen a goal disallowed for handball in three weeks, having also had one ruled out at Chelsea.

Now, the Hammers have a nice break to refine the system before their next match at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 19.

So, here is how I’m currently set up ahead of Gameweek 18, with one free transfer and £1.3m in the bank. 

Grealish, Traoré, Richarlison (£7.9m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) are all on the Watchlist, with one or two likely to come in ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Re captaincy, I’m currently on De Bruyne, but Grealish is another candidate having returned 25 points over his last three games at Villa Park.

I currently have the vice captaincy on Dele Alli (£8.7m) but that will likely be removed. 

Alli does have more goals against Chelsea than any other club but I do have concerns about Spurs and their ability to control games with their current midfield options. I’m just not sure they’ll get the balance right when selecting two of Eric Dier (£4.9m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.9m), Harry Winks (£5.2m) or Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m), but captaincy decisions will likely go right to the wire.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history | https://fplgeneral.com/articles/elite-64-manager-profile-tom-freeman/”

748 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Good to go?? On a - 4 this wk..

    Pope

    Lund/Rico/Vertonghen

    Kdb/Alli/Grealish/Richarlson

    Vardy/Rash(c)/Mousset

    (Button/Soy/TAA/Mane)..

    Open Controls
    1. Eriksen Maestro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice team, I’m also going rashy (c) gl

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes. I wish I could afford Rashford too

      Open Controls
  2. gooner_112233445566
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    Gaza, McGovern
    Soy, rico, lund, (Trent), (Reid)
    Kdb, Maddison, Alli, dendon, (salah)
    Vardy, Kane (c), mousset

    2 ft, 0.4 itb, what to do??

    Thinking maybe Maddison and mousset out (leaves 13mil to replace them...)

    Maddison and mousset out for...

    A) grealish and jota
    B) traore and wesley (think wesley could be differential and villa next 3 look good)
    C) traore/grealish and Calvert lewin
    D) richarlison and keep mousset (save the other ft)

    Open Controls
    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      i like all options ... i got richarlison in, so i guess i back d

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm looking at A too.
      Not so confident with Wesley but fixtures look really good.
      Wait & See on Everton assets for me, but Richarlison looks worth.

      Open Controls
  3. nelluckram
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hello Community! Merry Xmas and happy everything.

    Currently in a money league that ends after GW21...

    Gazza, Button
    TAA, Soy, Lund, Kelly, Rico
    Mane, KDB, Maddison, Son, Pulisic
    Vardy, Abraham, Greenwood

    0ITB 2FT

    Thinking of TAA, Maddison - > Aurier, Martial and KDB - > Salah next week...

    Any advice appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      do you find that messes with your season? conflicting priorities?

      Open Controls
      1. nelluckram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I tried not to let it and I don't think it has. I would probably make the same transfers regardless, I think... Although I'm 2 points ahead with a 340 winner takes all prize and Xmas has me broke so, maybe...

        Open Controls
        1. baggs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          worth going for it then. i think theyre good moves

          Open Controls
          1. nelluckram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks. I don't feel entirely comfortable getting rid of TAA or KDB but fortune favours the brave... hopefully.

            Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      City have better fixtures than Pool up to 21. Think Mane to Sterling is a better move, and then you may not need to do the first move, or only part of it.

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn’t get rid of KdB.

      Open Controls
  4. gooner_112233445566
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    For next 5 games

    A) grealish and jota
    B) grealish and pukki
    C) traore and pukki
    D) traore and wesley

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Captain

    A Alli
    B Son
    C KDB

    Open Controls
    1. gooner_112233445566
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      B or c. I think b personally

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C for me

      Open Controls
  6. Eriksen Maestro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Hello everyone! Thoughts on below?

    A) keep mane, and play 4 at the back : Willems, Aurier, lundstrom, Rico

    B) Mane to Son -4. Bench Aurier/Rico.

    Open Controls
  7. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mane to -

    A Sterling
    B KDB

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers.

        Anyone else?

        Open Controls
    2. gooner_112233445566
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thanks all. I fancied Sterling as lower ownership = bit of a differential but if KDB plays in the same advanced role again then difficult to ignore him.

      Open Controls
      1. gooner_112233445566
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Yes plus sterling 1 yellow away from suspension makes it a big put off for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Good point. I'd forgotten about that.

          Open Controls
    5. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did B

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ignore. Read wrong I did Mane to Son. Already had KDB.

        But absolutely do B

        Open Controls
  8. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    I have exact 11 to start now and still have 1 FT. Not sure what to do.

    Gazza
    Lundstram - Kelly - Soyuncu (TAA, Tomori)
    Son - Alli - KDB - Freakish (Mane)
    Vardy - Jimenez - Mousset

    A) Go with this. Have 2 FTs next week
    B) Mousset (bha) -> Ings (avl)
    C) Tomori -> Rico / Targettt / Dunk / Willems, so I can bench Soyuncu (mci)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tomori to Rico

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        I agree. Tomori > Rico. Bench Soyuncu.

        Open Controls
      2. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        He's a prime candidate to take over Tomori place.

        Chance for bonus as he's on set piece, but Targett is also attacking and earning more bonus so far. I'm hesitate.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Targett plays for Villa who have the worst defense in the league now that Mings is injured. It's not close imo. Bournemouth also have really good fixtures for a long time.

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            You are right. Bournemouth fixtures look greener than I thought. Just ARS next that block me from seeing it.

            Thanks Camzy. Too bad that I let him rise to 4.4, but agree that he looks like a good buy.

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Don't say that.. I'm playing Heaton the next two GWs.

            Open Controls
          3. Monkey Hanger
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cherries defence is also ravaged. Chelsea result may be a freak one imo.

            Open Controls
  9. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Would you rather

    A : Tomori to Rico
    B : Maddison to Martial

    Both is for a hit.

    If i dont use hit then i have play Nakamba or Tomori

    Open Controls
    1. Van La Parranormal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Salt'N'Pepe
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ive brought in Aguero this GW, will I live to regret it ?

    Open Controls
    1. gooner_112233445566
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Can’t see him starting this week at all myself.

      Open Controls
  11. gooner_112233445566
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me if any players are set to rise tonight, if so who?

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Check fplstatistics

      Open Controls
      1. gooner_112233445566
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. Van La Parranormal
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hey there. I have both Salah and Mane and 1st wc. Any suggestions? Team looks like this:
    Pope
    Aurier, Lund, Rico, Dunk (soyu)
    Alli, Richa, Hayden (salah, mane)
    Vardy, Rash, Ings
    1ft 0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Salah to Son (C)

      Open Controls
  13. Lucas8406
      23 mins ago

      Hendo
      Lund Rico Kelly Robbo (Soy)
      Mount KDB Son ( Mane, Dendoncker)
      Abraham Vardy Rashford

      Do Robertson to Aurier and Mount to Alli?(Have Son)

      Is triple up too risky?

      Open Controls
    • Atwood
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Any advice deadzone?
      2FT's, 1.9 spare.

      Pope
      Rico - Soyuncu - Lundstram - Kelly
      Alli - KDB - Mount
      Vardy - Jiminez - Ings

      Button - Mane - TAA - Dendonker

      Open Controls
      1. Simple Man
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        TAA and Mount to Son and Aurier
        Mount to Martial/Maddison/Richarlison

        Open Controls
      2. YES_MR_LISTER_SIR
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Mount to Son, TAA to Rico

        or

        Ings to Rashy, TAA to Rico

        Open Controls
      3. Atwood
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks for replies both. Some tempting shouts there, why so keen to get rid of TAA though? (Besides the blank of course!)

        Open Controls
        1. YES_MR_LISTER_SIR
          • 2 Years
          just now

          after the blank, fixtures don't look great

          easy to get back as his price hasn't gone up much compared to Mane

          Open Controls
      4. Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd play Dend over Soy. Swap Pope to Gualta, and bank the other transfer.

        Open Controls
    • marzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      For those in no rush with the 2nd WC.. is there going to be an obvious opportunity to use it right before the Bench Boost?

      Trying to figure out how many active players I need on my 1st WC.
      13 may be enough I think without having to fill 15 active players even with rotation etc.

      Open Controls
    • Viper
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hi all.

      A. Mané - > KDB (-4)

      B. Play Mousset

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mouss

        Open Controls
    • Venta São Marko
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Look GTG here guys? Just took a couple hits to bring KDB back in, and Reid as part of a plan to allow me to do the moves i want to next GW to move back to a 352. Anyway....

      Hendo
      Rico - Aurier - Soy - Lundstram
      Alli - KDB - Son
      Vardy - Rashford - Abraham
      __________________________
      Button: Dendoncker: Mane: Reid

      Replace Soy with Dendoncker maybe?

      Thanks guys.

      Open Controls
      1. CMJC
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’d play Soy over Dendoncker. What’s your plan?

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.