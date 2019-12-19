268
Pro Pundits - Sam December 19

Using the Wildcard to manage Liverpool’s Blank Gameweek 18

268 Comments
Normally the first Wildcard burns a hole in my pocket and by Gameweek 3 or 4 it’s been played but this season has been different.

I built my team for Gameweek 2 onwards knowing that that might have cost me in Gameweek 1 (it definitely did!) but that it might allow me to have a better start to the season and hold the Wildcard a little longer – second international break rather than the first.

I started the season without Raheem Sterling (£11.8m), preferring to have Kevin de Bruyne (£10.3m) instead.

At the time I remember thinking the Wildcard would be my route to bringing Sterling in when he surely punishes me for not having him.

However, his season is yet to truly fly in my opinion and I haven’t felt the need to own him – yet.

This means that my Wildcard is still in my back pocket ready to deal with the Liverpool blank, the busy Christmas period and the fixture-swing clubs.

Whilst I am sitting just five points outside the top 10k right now I am not alone in still having the original Wildcard left to play with a fifth of the managers in the top 10k still holding theirs.

This adds an interesting dimension to the game and is unchartered territory for me. As the 2019/20 has gone on I have looked in to the statistics behind the best use of the Wildcard last season and found that the managers who played the second one in early January tended to fair better than those, like myself, who held it for the Blank and Double Gameweeks later in the campaign.

As a result of this when I didn’t play my Wildcard at the first or second international breaks I decided, barring catastrophe, to hold the original one as late as possible so as hopefully to gain the advantage of an effective early January wildcard (albeit in late December) as well as holding the second Wildcard to navigate the Blanks and Doubles – I’m hoping this gives me the best of both worlds, although we’ll have to see how it plays out.

As a result, I now have two free transfers going into Gameweek 18 with which I can take a punt on if I want.

I have decided to take Sadio Mané (£12.2m) out this week as I don’t want to bench all that level of my budget.

Given that I did the Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) to Mané move late I don’t have much value in him he shouldn’t cost too much for me to get him back if I need to.

I am, however, planning to have Salah in my Wildcard so I won’t need to worry about value. This week, therefore, I have the pick of the midfielders and there are a wealth of options.

The options for Mané replacements came down to these…

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial (£7.7m) plays Watford this week who, while showing some degree of the so-called ‘new-manager-bounce’ against Liverpool, have conceded nine goals in the last five Gameweeks.

Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura (£7.0m) is the less popular option from the Spurs midfield but, like many of his colleagues, he has had a whole new lease of life under Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian has three goals in his last four and, as a result of his price, the player most easy to hold and after Gameweek 18 as part of my Wildcard. He is that much cheaper than the other options when it comes to working Salah back in.

Spurs’ shots on target ratio of 47.5% since Gameweek 13 is the highest in the league, thus making Son and the next option really good candidates…

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min (£10.1m) has three double-digit returns in his last five matches, coinciding with Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs.

Using the Members Area to run a comparison of Moura and Son over the last six and then four Gameweeks shows Son winning the statistics both time, although this was by a smaller margin over the last four matches. As such of the two spurs candidates if I pick one of them I’ll likely go with Son.

Raheem Sterling

Given that the original plan for my first Wildcard was to use it to bring in Sterling, I should probably consider him this week.

His form this season has been inconsistent at best. However, whilst he wasn’t up to the player of old we did see glimmers of his former self in Gameweek 17 and he did get attacking returns.

For me this game against Leicester is critical for Manchester City if they want to maintain their title challenge and thus Sterling surely needs to play a big role in this game.

My major concern is with his statistics in home matches this season. Of Sterling’s 10 goals in 2019/20, eight have come away from home and 14 of his 17 big chances have occurred on the road.

Conclusion

When I rolled my transfer from Gameweek 17 to give me two free ones for Gameweek 18 I was really excited for punts on a couple of players who could easily be changed on a Wildcard.

However, now while I am pondering who should come in I am finding the prospect difficult, with five points to make up on the top 10k and a cup match again Frank Olufsen to try and win I’m feeling more pressure!

268 Comments Post a Comment
  1. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone saw Baines goal yesterday? Absolute rocket

    Would love to have him back in as FPL asset

    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes would be nice but I suspect Digne is straight back in when he is fit and that could be soon I guess.

      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yip. Ancelotti rates Richarlison and Digne above the rest of the team.

        1. Would Ed Woodward
          2 mins ago

          Well, that's not exactly surprising since they're their two best players by a distance.

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I hope the job interview was harder than "who do you think our two best players are?"

  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to get for TAA?

    Max. 7.7, have Rico, Aurier, Soy, Lundy

    1. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Just keep him? Rico Aurier Lund is fine this week

      1. La Roja
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        This

      2. iL PiStOlErO
        16 mins ago

        +2

      3. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        +3

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      18 mins ago

      Play that defence and put Trent on the bench rather then selling him. Don't follow the herd.

    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Long or short term?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Thinking short term.

        Other option this week is Maddison to Richarlison

        1. iL PiStOlErO
          13 mins ago

          On the other hand this I would do. But then again its Rich (extremely hot/cold form kind of player) so its up to your belifes

        2. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Don't like any of your transfer options tbh.

          But if you must, Trent -> Doherty

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cheers! Could also do Cantwell to Traore (benching Mane), but maby sideways and eats my cash

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              8 mins ago

              Agreed and Rich has Ars defence next.

            2. in sane in de bruyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Maybe just save FT?

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Maby yes.

    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep

    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cheers!

  3. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on Soyuncu (SP 4.8) out for Matt Target?

    Have one FT

    A) Do it
    B) Play Soy (mci), save FT

    Feel it might be something I could regret in a couple of gameweeks. What do you reckon?

    1. La Roja
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Answered your own question I think 🙂

    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Looking at fixtures after couple of weeks will help 🙂

    4. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    5. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Targett*

      Well that was very clear. Thanks all 🙂

    6. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      What about Willems?

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Don't like their fixtures after Palace

  4. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Salah to KDB?

    1. Babit1967
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’d have KDB permanently mate, guy I’ll rack up points consistently all season

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You might want to reassess this after GW24

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      1 min ago

      Both.

  5. jshelmo
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any help here? Really struggling to decide whether to go for a -8 or GTG
    Henderson (Button)
    TAA, Rico, Lund, Aurier, Soy
    Mane, KDB, Alli, Maddison, Grealish
    Vardy, Greenwood, Abraham

    Should I go for Greenwood, TAA - > Rashford, 4.0? It'll be a -8 but maybe..? WDYT?

    Thanks all!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good to go, not worth a hit.

  6. Babit1967
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Captain is a toughie this week, leaning on son but only just

    Son
    KDB
    Jiminez
    Or a really pointy Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      jimi

    2. toca
      5 mins ago

      Rash for me.

    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      It's tough for everyone this week. I'm going Kev, probably

    4. iL PiStOlErO
      just now

      Son or Kev

  7. toca
    22 mins ago

    I dont want to influence any captaincy options here, but I got a feeling Rashford is going to absolutely smash it on Sunday...

    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      i have a feeling he'll blank in a 1-1

      1. toca
        5 mins ago

        Fair enough! I hope you´re wrong though!

      2. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I have this feeling also

        1. toca
          3 mins ago

          You´re biased! 🙂

          1. teneighty
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Aren't we all?

  8. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Should i sell Salah for KDB?

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      1 min ago

      No

    2. toca
      just now

      YES for me!

  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Just thinking 🙂 If Mané looks like he might drop again then I might just do Mané >> Alli (or Sterling) instead of Maddy. Bad idea? Got exactly the same money tied up in both as it stands.

    Pope
    Lundy • Aurier • Rico
    Son(C) • KDB • Maddy • Grealish
    Vardy • Tammy • Greeny
    (McGov. Soy. Mané. TAA)

  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    No Rico in training.

    https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/gallery-wet-conditions-as-players-prepare-for-burnley/

    (This morning? Yesterday? Not sure - their only post of the kind this week)

    Rico did go down and received treatment towards the end of the Chelsea game, Bournemouth had only used one sub and had a CB in Simpson and a lefty in Surman who could have gone left back if Rico was in a bad way...

    Howe is a pain for FPL in terms of giving team/injury news but hopefully a Rico mention of some sort tomorrow.

    Rico could also have just sat out this session and is perfectly fine.

    1. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. teneighty
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      After my very successful defensive transfers this season (getting Diop for his binary run, getting Lascelles and Cahill who picks up injuries the week after) I thought I solved it with Rico this GW.

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who are you getting next week?

        1. teneighty
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably Kelly. Sorry guys.

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Phew, haven't got him.

      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        😀

        Hopefully just a day off for him so!

        1. teneighty
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Fingers crossed! 🙂

    3. Would Ed Woodward
      just now

      Oh great, I have him starting.

  11. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    What would you do?
    Tempted by madds, mane => grealish, kdb (-4)

    Hedno
    Kelly pieters Lund
    Cantwell Alli Son Madds
    Rash Vardy abraham

    TAA, mane, soy 0.6 ITB 1FT.

  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    In your opinion who what is the best combo for this team over the Xmas Period (GWs 18-21)

    Rico & Ings
    Aurier & Maupay

    Rest of Team

    Pope Gazzaniga

    Lundstram Kelly Guilbert Pereira xxxxxxxx

    Mane KDB Alli Maddison Dendoncker

    Vardy Abraham xxxxxxxx

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      just now

      aurier maupay is a classy combo

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      just now

      Aurier&Maupay

  13. Neo-Viper
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Keep Taa and Mane if you can field all players this week?

    Wildcarding next week.

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      16 mins ago

      Thats what I am doing because I am happy with the team. But if you are wc next week then have some fun, why not. You can even sell both ans make some spicy combo.

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        have a midfield of KDB Alli Madds Norwood.
        Rash Vardy Mousset

        what do you reckon?

        1. iL PiStOlErO
          5 mins ago

          Lots of options starting from cheaper ones like Grealish to even Sterling (big differential atm but tough game). Double up with Son is not for this week, Rich can damage Arsenal but its Everton.

          Open Controls
          1. Neo-Viper
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            cheers man! See below, think I will save.

            1. iL PiStOlErO
              just now

              Saw it, save. No point in sacrificing everything for just one gw.

    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      If you have value tied up in them and you want them long term, then yes.

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mane 11.9M for me :: 12.2 currently.

        Taa 7.1M for me :: 7.3 currently.

        I think this calls for a save. aint it?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yep

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I kept TAA and VVD, got rid of Salah because I didn't want to bench all that cash.

      Son coming in, not sure if I'll cap him tho. Between him and Son.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        *him and KDB

  14. The Overthinker - I blame R…
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Choose one and why

    A) aurier
    B) villa defender

    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Aurrier for assist n goal threat

      Saints will score

    2. Ritchies Magic Hat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. iL PiStOlErO
      just now

      B with Guilbert

  15. Ritchies Magic Hat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    not much love for DCL? Seems like a lot of people looking at Richarlison...
    I'm leaning towards getting Dominic in on WC as it'll make bringing Mane/Salah back in much easier

    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Coz fwd slots are locked for most

      1. Ritchies Magic Hat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        fair point. I'd be dropping Ings so could backfire

        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I wouldn’t drop Ings

    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Have thought about Mousett > DCL but will Ancelotti favor him?

      Should play this week though.

  16. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    I would like to go without Liverpool attacker for next 6 GWs but there isn't any stand out picks available - other 3 mids are kdb Alli and son, any premium midfielder that I should look at for this period

  17. Hazardous1983
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    What to do for 2nd free

    Tammy to rash

    Maddison to alli

    Pope (button)
    Lundstram kelly rico (taa soyuncu)
    Son maddison grealish kdb (mane)
    Abraham vardy martinelli

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Alli

  18. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    In your opinion what would be the perfect WC team if u could have it right now??

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      😆

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      😀

    3. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Guaita
      Aurrier Lund Soy Taa Rico
      Mane son kdb Grealish fleck
      Vardy Tammy rashford

    4. Would Ed Woodward
      just now

      I'll show you mine if you show me yours.

  19. SALVA
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anything worth FT here? Maybe Connolly to Greenwood? 1.2 ITB

    Guaita
    Kelly, Soy, Lund
    Son, KdB, Maddy, Alli
    Vardy, Ings, Connolly

    Mane, TAA, Reid

  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this a good option ? Salah to Sterling and Guendouzi to McGinn -4?

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      4 mins ago

      It could be very much.

    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench Salah if you can start 11.

    3. Whatever100
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well speaking from experience, I have had McGinn for quite a while now (not that I have played him too much) and not even sure he has registered an assist. He does well for Scotland for some reason but not Villa. Maybe he plays further forward for the jocks.

    4. Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rumours that McGinn playing through an injury/might not play. Sorry I can’t be more use regarding the source.

    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ok thanks all.

  21. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Looking for a 4.3 defender for this week only: is Manquillo nailed?

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kelly.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        4.4m him

      2. iL PiStOlErO
        just now

        Blast from the past

  22. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    No. Bench Salah if you can start 11.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Clear 🙂

    2. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Very expensive to bench, with LEI away next gw not too inspiring.
      I'd sell.

  23. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any news on Aguero’s injury?

  24. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What're the expectations of city losing Arteta? Seen a few things about Pep saying how much he does there

    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cud mean even more rotation from pep out of confusion

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Hopefully a catastrophic impact.

  25. Mufc202020
    just now

    Hi all need advice!

    Who would you bench out of these 3 please?

    A) Mousett
    B) Maddison
    C) JWP

    Thanks!!

