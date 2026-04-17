FPL Gameweek 33 Scout Picks: 10 ‘doublers’ in Free Hit XI

With six teams playing twice in Gameweek 33, there’s no surprise to see this week’s Scout Picks heavily populated by ‘doublers’.

The chosen XI draws on the Scout Squad submissions from Neale, Tom F, Sam and Marc.

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 33 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Leeds United’s Karl Darlow (£3.9m) welcomes basement dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers to Elland Road, before Wednesday’s visit to Bournemouth. Daniel Farke’s men approach their Double Gameweek in decent defensive form, with two clean sheets and only four goals conceded in their last six matches. Wolves have failed to find the net in four of their last five away trips, and while the Bournemouth encounter perhaps looks unlikely to harvest a shut-out, Darlow has save points to fall back on.

DEFENDERS

Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) is our chosen representative from the Bournemouth defence in Double Gameweek 33. The centre-back has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 22 of his 31 starts this season. He’s also produced four assists and nine clean sheets. In addition, Andoni Iraola’s men are unbeaten in 12 matches, and Senesi racked up 16 points in the reverse fixtures against Newcastle United and Leeds, suggesting he could flourish once more.

Having been passed fit by Pep Guardiola in his Friday presser, we turn to Nico O’Reilly for Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 33. The £5.0m defender has racked up four goals in his last five Premier League outings, as well as netting a brace in last month’s EFL Cup final. There is clean sheet potential on offer against Arsenal and especially Burnley, too.

Pascal Struijk’s (£4.3m) goal threat is enough to earn him the nod as our second Leeds backline option for Double Gameweek 33. Although he is yet to find the net this term, the centre-half leads the way among all FPL defenders for headed attempts (H) in 2025/26:

Struijk’s opponents in Double Gameweek 33, Wolves and Bournemouth, rank 17th and 20th respectively for StatsBomb set-piece expected goals conceded (xGC) since the turn of the year.