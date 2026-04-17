FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There’ll be lots of Gameweek 33 team news to get through on Friday as a whopping 18 Premier League managers face the media.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s two press conferences, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

🍒 9am – Iraola

🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🍷 1.30pm – Parker

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🌳… pic.twitter.com/YyXgXKARZj — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 17, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Nico O’Reilly is “fine” for City’s clash with Arsenal this weekend.

Ruben Dias (hamstring/knock) remains out, however, while Josko Gvardiol (leg) is a longer-term absentee.

“Ruben is not ready, still, and Nico is fine.” – Pep Guardiola

We heard nothing more on John Stones, who hasn’t featured since returning from international duty with a calf issue.

Away from team news, you can’t accuse Guardiola of taking Arsenal’s visit lightly…

“If we lose, it’s over.” – Pep Guardiola on this weekend’s game and the title race ramifications

The City boss was also asked if he planned to recreate the same pressing structure he used against the Gunners in the EFL Cup final, but laughed off the question with his response.

“Tomorrow, we are going to change again. I am going to tell you [reporters] now what we are going to do!” – Pep Guardiola

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka (Achilles) will miss Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

Mikel Merino (foot) is a longer-term absentee.

“Bukayo is out, that’s for sure. The rest, let’s see. “[Saka] is just starting to do some stuff. Let’s see that progression, how quickly we can go through it and then wait. At the moment, he’s not available.” – Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal boss is “hopeful” that Noni Madueke (knee) will be fit, however.

“We have another training session tomorrow. It didn’t look that bad after the game and he was quite positive. He’s a player who pushes through pain. So, I am hopeful that he can be available but we have to wait and see if he is able to train tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

Arteta was typically vaguer on Jurrien Timber (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), however.

“We will try again. Some players are quite close but the turnaround is short. We will try tomorrow to push everybody. If they’re in good conditions, they will be part of us. If not, they won’t, like they haven’t been in the last few weeks, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta when asked about Messrs Timber, Odegaard and Calafiori

LIVERPOOL

In case you didn’t see the news yesterday, Hugo Ekitike will miss the rest of the season with the Achilles injury he sustained against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

“He hasn’t been operated [on] yet. Devastating for him. Coming to a new club, having so much impact straight away. Playing against your former club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with so much more to come for him in the summer. Your first thoughts are then always with him, being out for such a long time.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

Joe Gomez is now out of Sunday’s Merseyside derby, too.

The defender, who came on as a half-time substitute in midweek, was taken off midway through the second half with “discomfort”.

Asked on Friday whether Gomez was available to face Everton, Arne Slot replied with a simple “no.”

Alexander Isak has, at least, returned to action in the last fortnight, following up two cameos with a first start of 2026 against PSG.

He’s not, however, ready for 90 minutes.

“It’s nice to have Alex back, although we also know that he’s not ready to play 90 [minutes] yet.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

“Cody did really well when he came on in the second half. “The best thing [would be if] Hugo was still fit. But if he wasn’t, then if this would have happened two or three weeks later, it would have even better because Alex is not ready for 90 [minutes] yet – depending on the intensity of the game, by the way, because you never know how a game is going to work out. “He’s getting closer and closer and now we need him but there are different options to play as a nine, as well. Federico [Chiesa] is also one of them. There are different options but it’s definitely good to have Alex back now Hugo is injured.” – Arne Slot on his forward options

Alisson (muscle), Wataru Endo (foot), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

“The good thing for him is that he’s been out for such a long time and he’s now getting back with the under-21s, getting some playing time. “But I think there’s still a lot of steps to be made if you’ve not even played 90 minutes [for] the under-21s, let alone then play a Premier League game. “I’d really like him to be back but the reality is that he’s not on the bench for us this weekend.” – Arne Slot on Jayden Danns

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk serves the final match of a two-game ban this weekend, although he will return for Brighton’s second Double Gameweek 33 fixture.

On the injury front, James Milner is not yet ready to return from a minor issue but isn’t too far away.

Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh concerns.

“He’s still going to be out but he’s getting close. Besides that, everything is fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and the wider Brighton team news

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.

One of the biggest selection headaches for Hurzeler is Kaoru Mitoma v Yankuba Minteh on the left wing.

The Brighton boss did say that Mitoma is ready to start but added that Minteh has been playing well and is striking up a good understanding with left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

“So it’s definitely an option [for Mitoma to start]. Having Kaoru Mitoma fully fit is always great. Definitely a big option for us. We know that Kaoru Mitoma can change a game, that Kaoru Mitoma is crucial for us to perform well. On the other side, we have Yankuba Minteh showing some really good performances on the left side, showing a good connection together with Ferdi [Kadioglu]. “It’s positive for me to have these two players available and then I can make a decision regarding this.” – Fabian Hurzeler

BOURNEMOUTH

Lewis Cook (hamstring) is back in partial training for the Cherries.

Justin Kluivert (knee) remains out.

Other than those two players, however, Bournemouth have a fit squad for the trip to Newcastle United.

“We are in the same situation. We have Justin out and Lew is training partially with the group. He has started but is not still ready for a game, but he is very close. “So, apart from those two, everyone is available and I will have to make tough decisions in the squad, but we are in a good place there.” – Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola’s presser was otherwise dominated by this week’s announcement that he will leave the club at the end of 2025/26.

“I think the decision I’ve taken is because probably I don’t want to risk the feeling I have right now of satisfaction of these three seasons. You try to envisage yourselves in a possible fourth season, in a possible fifth season, and everything costs more. You know, we as human beings, we get tired of watching always the same faces and, I suppose, I’ve decided that this was the right moment to put an end to this journey that, for me, has been really, really special.” – Andoni Iraola on his exit

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez will begin a three-match ban after his dismissal for violent conduct on Monday night.

It gets worse for United at centre-half as Harry Maguire, who was himself suspended in Gameweek 32, has been hit by an additional one-match ban for “acting in an improper manner” in the draw with Bournemouth a month ago.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined but Kobbie Mainoo could return from a minor issue.

“Patrick is not [back]. He’s going well, rehabbing well. He’s on track but not with us, in terms of training back on the pitch. I’ve already said that. It’s positive, he’s doing really well. “Kobbie is working a little bit towards it and doing a little bit, so there’s a decision to be made there.” – Michael Carrick

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes could make his return from a hamstring injury, having had his comeback delayed by a bout of mumps.

“Yeah, there is a chance. We’ve seen him in training. He’s pushing really, really hard to be back involved. I think the medical team are trying to hold him back… I say hold him back, there’s always that tug because the player wants desperately to play. I love that about Bruno, always have done. He’s desperate to help the team, especially in this moment. “I’ll make a decision based on what I see today in training but there’s a possibility.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes’ chances of playing

Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.

Joelinton now has to serve a two-match ban, too, after he picked up his 10th booking of the season last weekend.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero‘s season is over after he suffered a knee injury against Sunderland last Sunday.

He joins Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) on the sidelines.

Guglielmo Vicario (hernia surgery) isn’t ready to return either but Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) is available again.

James Maddison (knee) is back in training but won’t be rushed after so long out.

Quotes to follow

CRYSTAL PALACE

We’re still waiting on fresh quotes from Oliver Glasner but the Palace boss did comment last night on the early withdrawals of Adam Wharton (adductor) and Maxence Lacroix (knee) in Thursday’s clash with Fiorentina.

“Adam was his adductor, [for which] he had to leave the England camp. Let’s see, he says it doesn’t look so serious, but of course, we have to assess him further. “Maxence, I think he… touched foot to foot and then he felt his knee. I think the medial ligament, so let’s see. It’s painful.” – Oliver Glasner

Jean-Philippe Mateta was withdrawn at half-time in Italy to manage his minutes.

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) and Evann Guessand (knee) are out.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

And like Glasner above, we’re still waiting on any fresh updates from Vitor Pereira after Forest’s European commitments.

Elliot Anderson missed Thursday’s win over Porto after the death of his mother.

There were also three injury blows emerging from the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, with Chris Wood, Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi all hobbling off.

Speaking after the game, Pereira was hopeful about two of them.

“Only Callum was a muscular injury. We don’t know. The other two, I think they will recover.” – Vitor Pereira, quoted by the Nottingham Post

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) have been on the injury list for some time.

Jair Cunha (ankle) at least recovered to feature in midweek.

ASTON VILLA

We’re still waiting on fresh team news quotes from Unai Emery, too.

Not that we’re expecting much, with Boubacar Kamara (knee) the only known absentee.

Tyrone Mings, Emi Martinez and Jadon Sancho all returned from injuries to feature in Aston Villa’s squad against Bologna on Thursday.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) is available again for the Bees.

Vitaly Janelt (foot), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Jordan Henderson (knock) are all still weeks away from returns, however.

Longer-term absentees Antoni Milambo, Fábio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva (all knee) remain out, too.

Back-up striker Kaye Furo (groin) has joined the injury list.

SUNDERLAND

Dan Ballard (hamstring) is back available again, having trained this week.

The Aston Villa match comes too soon for Nilson Angulo (unknown), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) and Bertrand Traore (knee) but they could return in Gameweek 34.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring) is likely out for the season, while third-choice ‘keeper Simon Moore (hand) joined the injury list last week.

EVERTON

Charly Alcaraz is available for selection again, having spent the last two months out with an unspecified issue.

Long-term absentee Jack Grealish (foot) is Everton’s only known fitness problem.

“Charly Alcaraz is back and back training now. I think we’re as much close to [fully fit] as we can be.” – David Moyes

FULHAM

Marco Silva reports that the Fulham team news is “pretty much the same as last week”.

Kevin (foot) and Kenny Tete (foot) remain out.

The one change is Harrison Reed (knock), who is back in contention after missing out in Gameweek 32.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espírito Santo should have a fully-fit squad to pick from for the short trip to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“All the boys are okay. “It’s always good for us to have all the options available. It’s a good sign and also a reflection of the commitment of the players to prepare themselves really well, to take care of themselves after the matches, recovery-wise. It’s a positive for us that all the players are available.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

BURNLEY

Josh Laurent returns after serving a one-match ban last weekend.

The Nottingham Forest game comes too soon for Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), who is looking more towards Gameweek 35 as a return date.

Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) are out longer term.

Another player who has been sidelined for an extended period, Zeki Amdouni (knee), is back in training. Scott Parker said the Clarets will make a call on his involvement, given his length of absence.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Yerson Mosquera will miss the next two matches after picking up his 10th yellow card of 2025/26 in Gameweek 32.

Sam Johnstone (shoulder) remains unavailable for Rob Edwards’ side.

Matt Doherty could return after a “niggle”, having trained the last couple of days. Wolves are still weighing up whether to risk the veteran Irishman.