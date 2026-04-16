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Ekitike ruled out for the rest of the season

16 April 2026 46 comments
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Liverpool have confirmed that Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) won’t feature again for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

The French striker was stretchered off in Tuesday’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, having slipped awkwardly in the first half.

And now, the Reds say that a scan has revealed a “rupture of the Achilles tendon”.

Ekitike will not just miss the rest of the domestic season but also this summer’s World Cup, where he would have been representing France.

HOW LONG WILL EKITIKE BE OUT FOR?

Media reports suggest Ekitike will be out for around nine months, which would see him not return until 2027.

Looking back through our injuries database, we can cite the example of Cheick Doucoure in 2023/24. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in November of that campaign, missing the rest of the season. He was, however, able to feature as a substitute in Gameweek 1 of 2024/25.

He’d even come back in a pre-season friendly in mid-July, which was an absence of eight months – although pre-season kickabouts obviously lack the intensity of a Premier League game.

HOW WILL LIVERPOOL LINE UP WITHOUT EKITIKE?

Advantage, Alexander Isak (£10.3m)? Certainly in the medium-to-longer term, and most definitely something to consider when we get to the start of 2026/27.

In the meantime, however, Arne Slot and Liverpool are managing the Swede’s minutes following months on the sidelines.

He was given two cameos off the bench before his first start of 2026 on Tuesday, but even that ended at half-time.

“To play him for 45 (minutes) and see at half-time how he feels to add five or 10 minutes to that, that was the possibility for today. But because we already had to make a substitution in the first half, I didn’t want to make the second substitution five or 10 minutes after half-time – that’s why I took him off at half-time.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak’s midweek minutes

Isak could yet start in the Merseyside derby this weekend but it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see a repeat of last weekend’s frontline, when Ekitike was an unused substitute. Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) led the line then.

Ekitike season

We could see more of the 4-2-2-2 in the run-in, too, with two of Gakpo, Isak and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) up top.

Stay tuned for an Ekitike replacements article, which will be out later in the day.

46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    Thoughts here--
    WC 33.. FH 34, BB 35.

    Darlow.
    Bijol, Hill, Guehi/NOR/Mattheus.
    Tavernier, Enzo, Palmer, Cherki.
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL.
    Raya, Hill, Bruno, Gabriel.
    0.0m ITB.

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Got Hill twice in there!! I think JP is the only worthwhile Chelsea attacker but can understand having palmer. A third fraud I cannot recommend so maybe a player with a better fixture for BB35?

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Looks good, but wouldn't go with Enzo, rather extra defender e.g. Senesi/Truffert.
      I would also consider Thiago instead of DCL

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  2. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Hill, NOR
    Bruno, Rogers, Semenyo, Hinshelwood
    Haaland, Thiago, DCL

    Kelleher, Wilson, Timber, Thiaw

    1FT - I’m erring on the side of no BB as I would have to take significant points hits just to make it worthwhile. Currently thinking rogers to Tavernier and then NOR to Nunes if out long term, although tempted by Timber to Struijk for another -4. Right call?

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  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Which option on FH (assuming O'Reilly is fit)?

    A) O'Reilly & Grob
    B) Hill (have Senesi) & Cherki (have Semenyo)

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      No right answer here/trust your gut more but I would go with A, B if he’s unfit

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  4. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Timber Gabriel Virgil
    Szoboszlai Palmer B. Fernandes Anderson Wilson
    João Pedro Ekitiké
    Raya Flemming Andersen Rodon
    £0.4m ITB 2 FT

    Thinking of playing Free Hit or bench boost?Which would you lean more too?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      I’d lean free hit, FT then use for Ekitike replacement and then make bench better. Look to BB when Fulham and Arsenal have good fixtures (36/37)

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  5. Cloudvalley
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      90p behind mini league leader who has used all chips but BB already. He has 4 players for the DGW: O'reilly, Semenyo, Haaland + Senesi
      I have FH + BB left.

      Need to catch up and do something wild.
      Thoughts on FH below and Palmer cap?

      Darlow
      Bijol, Struijk, Guehi
      Palmer (C), Enzo, Semenyo, Tavarnier
      Haaland, Joao Pedro, Welbeck

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        What would your team look like without FH/how many DGW do you have?

        Sounds like he will have a lot of players for next Gameweek so the benefit of FH next week is lessened (without knowing whether he has good 34 players but assuming he does)

        All that to say I think FH is right, but I would have cherki instead of Semenyo, no Enzo (awful option), still would have a Bournemouth defender but Hill/Truffert (three Leeds feels like overkill)

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      2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          If you’re looking to catch up and willing to roll the dice I’d load up on Leeds & Bournemouth at the back then city, Chelsea and Brighton further forward. This means no attack vs defence over the double and gives the opportunity of double clean sheets and double attacking returns, I’m giving it a shot with the below FH:

          Darlow
          Hill/Senesi/Struijk
          Palmer/Wieffer/Cherki/Semenyo
          Haaland/JP/Wellbeck

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      3. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Gomez the best Brighton mid for the double?

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        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          I don't think there really is one

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            Correct

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      4. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        No we think NOR makes for this weekend?

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          DO ffs

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        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yes but Pep will make people sweat on the decision so as not to give an advantage to Arteta. Chance he does rest him vs Burnley if there is an issue that needs managing.

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            If he’s walking he’s playing against Ars as Pep will go full strength.

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      5. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        A'noon all. Current Tm, 1FT, 0.8 ITB. I was planning on doing Bowen to a doubler (J Pedro, DCL) but not sure now with NOR query and mitoma looking a mistake as not nailed anymore:

        Raya - Sanchez
        Gab - NOR - Van Hecke - Senesi - Strujik
        Bruno - Semenyo - Palmer - Tavernier - Mitoma
        Haaland - Welbz - Bowen

        Assuming NOR is fit
        A - Keep Bowen
        B - Bowen to DCL
        C - Bowen to JP
        D - Mitoma to other Brighton mid (Gross/Gomez/Hinsh etc)

        Ta!

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        1. Aster
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          C

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      6. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        The ticker is broke. I dont think its taking the double into account. I emailed support but didnt hear back and its still the same.

        ANY MODS here?

        https://members-v2.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/ticker - this one looks right
        https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/ - this one doesnt

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      7. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Who to captain this week, on BB.

        Verb Darlow
        Gabriel, NOR, Van Hecke, Senesi, Struijk,
        Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Gordon, Tavernier
        Haaland, JP, Welbz

        3.2 bank

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        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          I'm going NOR if we get concrete news.
          God help me.

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            He’s on my short list NOR, Palmer, Robot or possibly Semenyo.

            I gave myself a talking too for thinking about Leeds or Brighton player 😮

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        2. Aster
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Semenyo

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        3. Bavarian
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Erling Braut

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      8. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Thoughts here--

        WC 33.. FH 34, BB 35.
        Darlow.
        Bijol, Senesi, Guehi/NOR.
        Tavernier, Wieffer, Palmer, Cherki.
        Haaland, Pedro, Thiago.
        Raya, Hill, Bruno, Gabriel.
        0.1m ITB.

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        1. Aster
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          I would do BB now

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          1. Aster
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            No need to wait, really

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            1. Aster
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              Ah, sorry, you just triggered your WC.

              Fine to go

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      9. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Worth doing Gordon to a Bournemouth mid? Planning to FH in GW34 and he has decent fixtures otherwise.

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        1. Aster
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I would not

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          1. Ray85
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Thanks mate, I was thinking the same.

            Have a FT that I will lose next week. Would you do Hinshelwood for Gross?

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            1. Aster
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              No, too sideways

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      10. DBry
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Guehi and Bruno

          Or

          NWilliams and Cherki

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          1. Aster
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            G and B

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          2. Bavarian
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            GB

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        • Ziyech on the Bench
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          What are the chances Haaland gets rested against Burnley?

          Chasing rival by 50+ and he doesn't own Palmer - thinking Palmer (C)

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          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Haha see my post below.
            For me it's now or never

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            1. Ziyech on the Bench
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              haha yeah it feels like the right gamble to take

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        • The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Chasing by about 50 points.
          Leader is BB this week, but feels like this week is my last chance to make up any ground having used my WC already.

          So here is my very risky FH.

          Sels
          Nunez Guehi Bijol Struijk Bogle
          Palmer (c) Scott Semenyo

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          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Tav
            Kroupi

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          2. Ziyech on the Bench
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            chelsea are in free fall but enzo back might inject some life again - palmer needs to step up after the criticism he has received

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        • Holmes
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Chalobah time

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Having owned him for his run of blanks pre-injury, I think I'll pass.

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        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Play Gordon or Wilson use last FT on Tavernier?

          A) Gordon (BOU)
          B) Wilson (bre)
          C) Tavernier (new, LEE)

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