Scout Notes

FPL notes: A serious Ekitike injury + Salah benched again

15 April 2026 39 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Preceding Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 is the second leg of UEFA Champions League’s quarter-finals. On Tuesday, Liverpool’s elimination was worsened by a big Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) injury.

MATCH FACTS

  • Result: Liverpool 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain (aggregate 0-4)
  • Starting XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong (Gomez 46 (Ngumoha 67)), Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister (Jones 74), Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Wirtz; Isak (Gakpo 46), Ekitike (Salah 31)
  • Changes from Gameweek 32: Five (Salah, Robertson, Ngumoha, Gakpo + Jones out; Ekitike, Isak, Kerkez, Mac Allister + Gravenberch in)

LONG-TERM EKITIKE INJURY

FPL notes: Isak fit, why Salah was a sub + Ekitike at risk?

Aiming to overturn last week’s two-goal deficit, Arne Slot started both Ekitike and Alexander Isak (£10.3m) up front.

The Frenchman began out wide but, around the half-hour mark, went to ground off-the-ball, clutching his lower right leg. Players from both sides looked concerned as he was stretchered away.

“Not too good. I think we could all see that it didn’t look well and didn’t look good. Let’s wait and see what it will be. But we could all see it didn’t look good.” – Arne Slot’s post-match update on Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike will undergo scans, but multiple reports say he’s ruptured an Achilles tendon, meaning an estimated absence of nine months. If true, that likely ends his 2026 action, including dreams of featuring at the World Cup.

Gameweek 32’s most-ditched player was already on track to repeat this feat heading into Saturday’s deadline, either via free transfers or chip usage. But such an injury, of course, locks in many more sales.

LIVELY LIVERPOOL

As for the match itself, Liverpool gave it a real good go under the Anfield lights, before Ousmane Dembele’s 72nd-minute opener.

The Reds failed to get a shot on target in Paris but, on home turf, managed to rack up 21 attempts, five on target, two big chances and 1.69 expected goals (xG). They accumulated 50 touches inside the PSG box.

FPL notes: 226

Above: The match’s graph of cumulative expected goals (xG), from Statsbomb

A close-range Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) effort was brilliantly blocked by Marquinhos, whereas Matvey Safonov made a bunch of impressive saves from Milos Kerkez (£5.6m), Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) and Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m). The latter was a particular thorn in the European champions’ side.

“We are very disappointed because I think there were parts in the second half where you could just feel, ‘If we can score now, this is going to become a special night.’ But the future looks very bright for this team, because we’ve shown that we can compete with the champions of Europe in our stadium.

“Not many teams can be dominant against Paris Saint-Germain and generate so many chances as we did. But yeah, chances are one thing, scoring is a second.” – Arne Slot

Liverpool thought they were awarded a 64th-minute penalty when Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) was fouled by Willian Pacho. However, the referee changed his mind after consulting with VAR.

Ultimately, despite showing a bit of spirit, Slot’s lot were unable to score across all 180 minutes.

SALAH BENCHED AGAIN

FPL notes: Salah benched, Isak hurt + is Guiu a starter? 2

It’s becoming the norm for Slot to sideline Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), though the Egyptian made an impact after replacing Ekitike.

In what turned out to be his final European appearance for Liverpool, Salah created four attempts, including a cross that set up the huge Kerkez and van Dijk double chance.

Now fighting on one front, with Champions League qualification not yet guaranteed, will the combination of Ekitike’s injury and Isak’s slow reintroduction make Salah worthy of FPL investment?

“To play him for 45 (minutes) and see at half-time how he feels to add five or 10 minutes to that, that was the possibility for today. But because we already had to make a substitution in the first half, I didn’t want to make the second substitution five or 10 minutes after half-time – that’s why I took him off at half-time.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

It was pre-determined that £125 million Isak would come off at half-time, in his first start since December. One of the Swedish international’s five touches was a header straight at Safonov.

Also withdrawn at the break was Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m), due to an underwhelming display.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Ngumoha may be worth a punt now that Ek is likely out for the season.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Still have to compete with Gakpo for minutes

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is it Isak time soon I wonder

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Might be. For 2 GWs. Before he's injured again.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nope

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    3. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Eyeing Salah personally

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    4. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      No.

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    5. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Liverpool assets are a no go

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  3. Red-United
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Can’t decide on my 3rd City option for this GW: Would you prefer to have:

    A) Cherki

    Or

    B) o’Reilly

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Wait for O'Reilly news.

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      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        this could be the answer to so many questions on here!

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

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  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Have two frees!!! Best use here???

    A- Semenyo and Nunes
    B- Cherki and Nunes
    C- Semenyo and Cherki

    Cheers everyone!!!

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nunes will be O’Reilly if passed fit

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    2. z13
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Semenyo 100%

        I'd prefer NOR over Cherki but Cherki over Nunes

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Thankyou mate! I think exactly the same!!

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    3. Pablitto
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      why so much love for Tavernier... he doesn't play penalty kicks anymore, does he?

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        4 hours ago

        He took and scored their last one in Jan when Evanilson was on the pitch. (Not that that's reason enough to recommend him).

        It's more the lack of options elsewhere...

        Most will own Palmer and one of Semenyo / Cherki
        No Brighton midfielder stands out - Feels like a lottery based on performances to date (all are underwhelming).
        Stach is the only Leeds mid I like and he's injured

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        1. Raoul Nogues
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            I think their last penalty was taken by Kroupi while Tavernier was on the pitch

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            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Yeah you're right - just seen they got one last month against Utd.

              That does reduce his appeal a little.

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      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Timber, Calafiori, Odegaard and Saka will not be in the matchday squad tonight

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        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Being ready for the GW34 FH getting less and less likely as each games passes.

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      3. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        pick one please (BB33, FH 34)

        A) Gabriel + Cherki + 4

        B) Truffer + Semenyo (will already have Hill)

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        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          A. Unless you've got an easy route to get Gabriel back for the rest of the season.

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      4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Is it better to triple captain Haaland this week with the Burnley fixture or wait till 36 with two home games folks???

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        1. Gregor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          2 home games for sure.

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      5. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        one def need to get out of the way for a doubler

        A - Cash
        or
        B - Thiaw

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        1. ted mcnure
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          B

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        2. Raoul Nogues
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            B

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        3. davewg59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          If i got Mitoma on wc 32 shld i replace him on bb 33 for a -4?

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            I got O'Reilly on WC32 and might have to take a hit to replace the fker.

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        4. marpy016
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Which option on FH (assuming O'Reilly is fit)?

          A) O'Reilly & Grob
          B) Hill (have Senesi) & Cherki (have Semenyo)

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          1. ted mcnure
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            B

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        5. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Is Roefs a good option?

          I noticed he missed 3 games in a row before last weekend. Was he injured or just not in the best Xl

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          1. Raoul Nogues
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Injury related

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          2. ted mcnure
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            On WC, your thoughts appreciated on 3rd striker please..
            A) Dominic Cruciate-Ligament
            B) Dat Guy Welbz
            C) Lesser Spotted Chris Wood
            It´s probably B isn´t it?

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            1. Raoul Nogues
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                B !

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                1. ted mcnure
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Thought so, cheers!

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              • g40steve
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                B

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