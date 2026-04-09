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FPL notes: Isak fit, why Salah was a sub + is Ekitike at risk?

9 April 2026 39 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 32 deadline approaches, we continue our midweek round-up. This time, Liverpool’s first-leg loss to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, where Alexander Isak‘s (£10.3m) comeback will concern Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m) owners.

Formation changes, a long-awaited comeback and a benching in need of an explanation – find it all below.

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MATCH FACTS

  • Result: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Liverpool
  • Starting XI: Mamardashvili, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Frimpong (Nyoni 91), Szoboszlai (Jones 78), Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Kerkez (Robertson 78), Wirtz (Gakpo 78), Ekitike (Isak 78)
  • Changes from FA Cup: Two (Salah + Jones out, Frimpong + MacAllister in)

NO SHOTS ON TARGET

This wasn’t much of a close contest.

When all was said and done, PSG boasted 74% of possession, 40 touches in Liverpool’s box to their opponents’ nine, 18 shots rather than three, and will arrive at Anfield next week with a deserved two-goal advantage.

It could have been worse, too, if not for some smart stops by Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.1m), standing in once again for the injured Alisson Becker (£5.4m). 

So toothless was the Reds’ attack that they failed to muster a single shot on target.

Ekitike

That wouldn’t worry Arne Slot if it were a one-off in an otherwise strong attacking season. But 2025/26 has been far from that.

Indeed, Liverpool keep being outshot by their opponents. They registered a combined 10 attempts on target in losses to Manchester City (FA Cup) and Brighton and Hove Albion (Premier League).

Things were better against Galatasaray in the previous round, but even Tottenham Hotspur beat them for efforts on target.

Coupled with being outrun by their opponents in most league games, it suggests this is a Liverpool team running out of both steam and ideas.

WHY SALAH WAS BENCHED

There aren’t many matches left now in Mohamed Salah’s (£14.0m) Liverpool career. Yet the Egyptian was denied a single minute of action on Wednesday. Starting on the bench, he remained there.

Speaking before kick-off, Slot suggested this decision was due to the Reds’ improving squad depth, as injuries begin to ease.

“It is always difficult to leave players out that work very hard and they deserve to start, Mo is definitely one of them but there are more players on the bench that work very hard to play.

“Add to that how much Mo has done for the club, how influential he’s been for me, for the club, that makes it difficult but I think it’s also quite common and not many times this season I had to make choices like that.

“We have players on the bench now who can impact the game, we are in a much better place than we have been throughout the whole season.” – Arne Slot on benching Mohamed Salah

Asked post-match why Salah didn’t make a cameo appearance, Slot pointed to his side’s struggles in containing PSG, with his gameplan turning out much worse than expected.

“I think in the last part of the game it was more about surviving for us than there was ever a chance that we could score.

“I think this was a 20, 25 minutes where we were only defending. Mo has so much [sic] qualities, but for Mo to be 20, 25 minutes defending inside his own box, I think it’s better for him to save his energy for a lot of games that are coming up in the upcoming weeks.” – Arne Slot on keeping Mohamed Salah benched

While this rest surely means Salah will start against Fulham on Saturday, this latest instance of his minutes being managed will do little to ease FPL managers’ concerns when it comes to potentially investing in this all-time great for one last hurrah.

WING-BACK SYSTEM FAILS

Salah’s benching aside, Wednesday brought yet another formational tweak from an increasingly tinker-prone manager.

We’ve seen the Reds line up in many shapes this term, with Slot’s hand often forced by injuries. However, this seemed to be more of an ill-fated attempt to press PSG high and tighten up after the 4-0 Man City drubbing.

Liverpool started with a back five for the second time this season – they lost that time, too – as Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Joe Gomez (£4.9m) were flanked by the width of Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) and Milos Kerkez (£5.6m).

Simply put, the experiment failed.

“We were in survival mode for large parts of the game but maybe also the period of the season we are in, we are in survival mode. We want to create much more chances. We tried many times to get them high, but they were able to play through us when we went man-to-man. – Arne Slot

Frimpong, a wing-back role in his Leverkusen days, was wasteful in possession, and his high positioning did Konate no favours.

The latter was often caught out of position trying to cover the right flank, forcing van Dijk across to try and support. It threw the whole thing out of whack.

It’s surely unlikely we’ll see this system again, despite attempts to blame its failure on the attacking prowess of PSG, in particular the Parisians’ own wide defenders:

“There seems to be a lot of focus on the system, but what is the difference if I had played let’s say Rio [Ngumoha] or Cody Gakpo as a left winger? 

“Milos [Kerkez] had to play almost as a left winger facing [Achraf] Hakimi and then there were four defenders left, which we usually have. I could also explain it as a 4-3-3 with Florian [Wirtz] on the right, Hugo [Ekitike] in the middle and Milos on the left, three midfielders and four defenders.

“Because they are defenders, people now see it as five – and that is the way I would describe it as well – but the margins are really small. What if we had tried to play with real wingers here today, how would that have looked like against Hakimi and Nuno Mendes?” – Arne Slot

Slot has also had mixed success with his other line-ups this season.

In the most recent stretch of games alone, for example, a narrow 4-2-2-2 with Salah and Ekitike supported by Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) – something that has worked before – ultimately failed against City last weekend. So did the 4-1-2-1-2 versus Brighton, even though it was successful in the Galatasaray second leg.

The two games before, meanwhile, saw two different 4-2-3-1 set-ups, with Frimpong and Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) flanking Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) against Spurs, after Salah and Wirtz did the same for Ekitike in the Gala first leg.

ISAK BACK – BAD FOR EKITIKE?

A back four is probably reappearing, but what Slot does with his attackers is another matter.

Slot promised for several weeks that Isak – sidelined since suffering a leg break back in Gameweek 17 – would return at some unconfirmed point during this PSG double-header. Sure enough, the Swede made his comeback in Paris.

Given a quarter of an hour up front alongside Gakpo, Isak was part of a quadruple 78th-minute substitution. Not that he had much to do from an attacking sense, as the Reds struggled to cope with their hosts’ dominance.

Nonetheless, his return to fitness is a welcome sight for everyone associated with Liverpool – except maybe Ekitike and his FPL owners. The out-of-form Frenchman might begin having his minutes reduced.

Even if Isak isn’t ready to start yet, Slot has Gakpo and Salah as options up front versus Fulham, whether it’s 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-2-2. Given Ekitike has started consecutive cup games, and it’ll be PSG on Tuesday, don’t be surprised if he’s rested. The striker hasn’t started three games in a week since December, indeed.

Overall, a lack of Double Gameweeks, uncertainty in the attacking slots, and a shoddy recent defensive record beg the question of whether Liverpool’s assets are worthy of investment during the season run-in, despite some decent fixtures.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    It's gonna be really interesting few weeks.

    I'm on FH33 and my team will look so different to WC32 teams in 32 and 34 only converging with City assets in 35. I wonder how it'll go - a lot will depend on Brighton and whether the likes of Welbeck and Van Hecke are good.

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    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Will you not have a similar 33 team (excluding bench) to the 32 WC players?

      Or are you going rogue?

      I'm chasing so I need to do something different.

      Maybe tempted to BB with a mix of SGW players, and Dubravka, Hill, Haaland, Semenyo, Palmer, Pedro doubling, and save my FH for maybe 38

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah it'd be similar to the WC32 guys. My goal is just not to lose ground vs BB33, FH34 people and in theory I'm better setup for GW35 onwards since I can actively improve my team in GW34 (buy Arsenal players for my actual team).

        I think I'm stronger in 32 than the WC32 guys but will likely lose ground vs BB33, FH34 people on those weeks. However, I'd still have BB in 37/38 available and my TC in 36 on Haaland for BRE CRY and my team will have triple Arsenal by GW34 so in theory I am ahead of the WC32 people for GW35 until the end of the season.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I think BB35 might be the play

          But not properly looked at BB36

          As you say, if not TC33 then TC36 is probably the play.

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  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A: Will Stach and Rodon be fit for the DGW?
    B: Best Brighton mid? Mitoma?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Rodon more likely to be fit than Stach, although both could miss out. Presser is today.

      None stands out and most of them are rotation prone. Gomez is doing fine but on 9YCs. Minteh could be a decent punt. Mine preferred 3 picks from BHA are Verbruggen, Van Hecke and Welbeck

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    2. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A: Dont think we have had presser yet
      B. Not mitoma. Id say he is the worst pick. Hinshelwood is cheap or Minteh maybe bettter. Gomez risky

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Also, which scores more in 32+33?

    A: Welbeck + Stach
    B: DCL + Mitoma

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      A with Anderson over Stach

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  4. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Final decisions..
    1) 3rd striker?
    A) Welbeck
    B) DCL

    2) Just for DGW33, will play Raya the rest of season.
    A) Double BOU defense (Petrovic)
    B) Double BHA defense (Verbrugen)

    3 5th mid
    A) Minteh
    B) Hinshelwood
    C) Sarr

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    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      DCL
      Neither
      None

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  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    On a WC Is tavernier a better pick moving forward than Ismaila Sarr for next few weeks?! Would bench tavernier for palmer if I went for him. Otherwise I’d be benching palmer for Sarr this week

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Tav a pick only because of DGW, Sarr could do as well or better for the run in, imo

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  6. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    I've decided my team for this week (and 34) doesn't even look that great and I can't resist wildcarding and setting up as best as I can for a gameweek 33 BB.

    Just wanted you all to know.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Check how your team look for BB33. I tried to build a BB33 team and couldnt pick 11 players, let alone 15

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        But you can wildcard now into a decent BB35 team, without comprising Gw32 picks.

        i.e you can have Arsenal and Leeds keeper/ defender etc

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          45 mins ago

          3 weeks is a long time. Injuries/suspension can ruin it. In addition to that, team for this week looks fine.

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Also will accumulate FTs

            I don't mind waiting and having the squad in 32 and the DGW33 picks

            With FH34

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      I don't like forcing the WC32 BB33 FH 34 personally. To get a full 15 doublers after a WC32 would render your team weak for 32 and the run-in imo esp if you go with 0 Arsenal and you don't have 3+ transfers banked for GW35.

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Completely agree.

        Lots of people had a BB33 pencilled in as a long-term strategy and are reluctant to change course.

        I've seen plenty of posts from people with good teams, that already cover 32 & 34 well, where a FH33 is clearly the better choice, but they're sticking with their plan regardless.
        The advantage of playing a BB in a weak DGW doesn't get close to the potential points lost from playing your WC & FH in the wrong weeks.

        A GW35 WC has double or triple Arsenal, 2 or 3 Palace, etc and doesn't resemble a 32 WC much at all.

        I'm not saying WC32 is wrong for everyone mind you, it's team-dependent as always.

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  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will the price changes that have been throttled for a week be let loose tonight?

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  8. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team for GW32? I will FH in 33

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, VVD, Munoz
    Palmer, BrunoF, Mbuemo, Cunha, Szobo
    Thiago, Bowen

    Dubravka, JP, Kayode, Rodon

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi All

    Bearing in mind that im FHing in GW33 and that with 2 transfers I can get a full XI for GW34

    Would you roll this team or use a FT to get rid of either Pedro or Sanchez

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Alderete O'Relliy Sensei Thiaw
    Fernandes Dango KDH Mbuemo Szobozial
    Etikike Thiago Pedro

    1FT No WC 5.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcome

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  10. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Wilson
    B) Szoboslai
    C) Dango
    D) J. Pedro
    E) Thiago

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    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Dango

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    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Dango

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    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

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  11. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which team scores more points this week only (fixtures considered)?

    Team A:

    Kelleher

    Thiaw, Hall, Virgil

    Bruno, Palmer, Dango, Wilson

    Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

    Team B:

    Raya

    Gabriel, Saliba, O’Reilly

    Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Gordon

    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

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  12. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone else looking at GW34 WC after free hitting GW33? The big benefit is not having to carry over dross from Brighton and Bournemouth to GW35, and for three Arsenal players of choice. Cuold still carry over one Leeds defender or goalkeeper for BB35. Would need to bench the usual three City suspects, which means no Chelsea going into GW35. Additional benefit is one extra week in case of injury to DGW'ers. Biggest downside, apart for no BB in DGW33, is that one is very limited choice of attackers - Bowen, Thiago, Beto.... probably forces transfer in of JPedro for GW35.

    GW34 wildcard team could look something like:

    Darlow
    Gabriel Timber Ballard Munoz
    BrunoF Roce Rogers Sarr
    Bowen Thiago
    Subs: Henderson O'Reilly Semenyo Haaland

    Gives pretty decent GW35 BB team with JPedro replacing Thiago

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      *Henderson to play GW34 obviously

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      1. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        see my post below

        There's not a great pool of attackers so wondering if trying to get some CSs + DCs in 33 from Leeds/BOU/BRI actually may be a better roll of the dice?

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    2. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      It's just you and me, on a BGW34 WC strategy. It allows me to increase the # of DGW33 players by dead-ending without having to worry about blanks in BGW34, save my BB for 36, and FH for 35/37/38.

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  13. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    For GW 32 & 34 only

    A Salah
    B Szobo
    C Wirtz
    D Rice
    E Bowen
    F Cunha (Have Bruno and Mbeumo)

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    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      F

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

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  14. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    WC32 set in stone

    ******

    FH33 with a possibly better long term team. Probably BB36 and bench Citeh assets in 34

    v

    BB33 and FH34 - would be left with a lot of Leeds, Brighton, Bournemouth

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Second one. WC32 with BB36 is too long a plan which could easily be disrupted by injuries, rotation etc.

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      1. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        and I can play TC on Haaland in 36 as well

        attacking points are generally pretty sporadic/random so trying to get some CSs + DCs from LEE/BOU/BRI may be a better bet and if they happen to do really well, perhaps I can buy some points for future transfers

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  15. RedJive79
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have all chips left. I'm not sure I need to WC32 and then FH in 33, as will have 3 City, 2 Bournemouth, 1 Leeds by then anyway. Just do Ekitike to Bowen this week?

    Pickford
    Gabriel / Andersen / Hall
    Semenyo / Wilson / Rogers / Bruno F(c)
    Halaand / Thiago / Ekitike

    Dubravka / Tavernier / Hill / Gudmundsson

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