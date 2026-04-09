FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There are four more Gameweek 32 press conferences to bring you today, following on from Nuno Espirito Santo’s yesterday.

The managers of Burnley, Fulham, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to face the media.

We should hear from the other 15 Premier League managers in some capacity on Friday. Until then, we’ll redirect you to our early team news round-up.

KEY GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🍷 1pm – Parker

🐺 1.15pm – Edwards

⬜️ 3pm – Silva

⚪️ 3.15pm – Farke pic.twitter.com/lwY97JuobZ — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 9, 2026

BURNLEY

Josh Laurent serves a one-match ban after his sending off at Fulham last time out.

Hannibal Mejbri hobbled out of that match with a hamstring injury, subsequently withdrawing from the Tunisia squad, and he’ll miss Gameweek 32, too.

Long-term absentee Zeki Amdouni (knee) is back in “modified training” but is still likely a couple of weeks away from a playing comeback.

Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Jordan Beyer (hamstring) also remain out but Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) returned to action with DR Congo over the break.

Mike Tresor (ankle) has also been back in training for about a month now.

Quotes to follow

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Sam Johnstone (shoulder) and Matt Doherty (niggle) are Wolves’ only absentees for the Gameweek 32 curtain-raiser on Friday.

Rob Edwards later added that Johnstone could “potentially” be out for the season.

The Wolves boss also confirmed that all of his internationals have returned unscathed.