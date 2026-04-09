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Mbeumo, Kudus, Ndiaye, Wood + more: FPL Gameweek 32 early team news

9 April 2026 60 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After an international break full of the usual knocks, withdrawals and scares, it’s time for our early Gameweek 32 team news article to cut through the noise.

We’ve not just had internationals since our last Premier League action but also FA Cup quarter-finals and European club ties.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Gameweek 32 presser took place on Wednesday, and you can read the headline quotes from that here. Four more managers then followed suit on Thursday, with the key updates here.

But for the 15 other clubs, this initial round-up provides an overview before Friday’s pressers.

ARSENAL

Gabriel Magalhaeswho hobbled out of Saturday’s cup defeat to Southampton with a knee issue, recovered to play 90 minutes in Tuesday’s last-gasp win over Sporting.

Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, who had previously pulled out of their respective national team squads and failed to feature at St Mary’s, started in Portugal, too.

Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Jurrien Timber (ankle), Eberechi Eze (calf), Piero Hincapie (muscle) were still absent, though. So too was longer-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot).

Saka, like Rice, had withdrawn from the England squad over the international break with “discomfort”. Hincapie suffered a potentially serious muscle issue while representing Ecuador, while Timber and Eze are carrying injuries that saw them miss the EFL Cup final in mid-March. They’ve not featured since.

Mikel Arteta discussed Saka and Timber on Monday.

“No, they’re having trouble, they’re not ready yet. Let’s see, hopefully they’re going to be ready for the weekend, if everything goes well, and that’s a massive boost because in recent days we’ve lost so many important players and that’s something that we need to change immediately.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, speaking on Monday

As for Tuesday’s game, Martin Odegaard seemed to be limping when he came off.

Indeed, Odegaard, Saka and Timber weren’t seen in training on Thursday. Eze was, however.

ASTON VILLA

Jadon Sancho is a new addition to the injury list after picking up a shoulder problem in a mid-season friendly. He’ll miss Thursday’s clash with Bologna.

“Sancho is not going to be out for a long time, but he’s still being out. Hopefully, in a few days, maybe one or two weeks, he’s coming back, but he’s progressing well. He’s not available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery on Jadon Sancho, speaking on Wednesday

Boubacar Kamara (knee) remains a long-term injury absentee.

BOURNEMOUTH

We await further word on Eli Junior Kroupi, who pulled out of the France under-21 squad over the March international break due to “physical discomfort”. The player himself said that further examinations were “reassuring”, however.

Lewis Cook (hamstring) could be back. He was already running ahead of Gameweek 31, with Andoni Iraola saying the Cherries wanted to use the three-week break between games to get him fully fit.

Tyler Adams (quad) could also be available, if reports are correct.

Justin Kluivert (knee) and Julio Soler (hamstring) are longer-term absentees, although the former is nearing the end of his 3-4 month timeline.

BRENTFORD

Mikkel Damsgaard (knock) missed out in Gameweek 31 but has since returned to action with Denmark. Kristoffer Ajer sat out the goalless draw with Leeds to attend the birth of his child, meanwhile.

Dango Ouattara only featured as a substitute in that game due to a knock but has since logged 180 minutes for Burkina Faso.

As for returnees, Rico Henry (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Vitaly Janelt (foot) were earmarked for comebacks some time after the international break. Keith Andrews will hopefully bring us up to speed on those three.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) are out for the season.

Another (very!) long-term absentee, Josh Dasilva (knee), has been back in training for a while. The Bees hope to have him playing again before the end of the campaign.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Lewis Dunk begins a two-match ban that will rule him out of Gameweek 32 and the first half of Gameweek 33.

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.

The Argus report that Jack Hinshelwood is fit for the trip to Burnley after withdrawing from the England under-21 squad with a minor knee injury.

“He had a small issue with his knee and therefore we and the English national team, they don’t want to risk anything.

“I think it was a very mature decision and there’s nothing bigger, it’s just minor. We saw him today on the pitch training well, so he will be available for the next game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood, via the Argus

Other than that, we’re not aware of any major issues affecting the Seagulls at present.

CHELSEA

If Liam Rosenior sticks to his guns, then Enzo Fernandez will not be available this weekend. The midfielder was suspended by the Chelsea boss for two matches, following public comments about his future at Chelsea. The first of those games was the FA Cup quarter-final win over Port Vale.

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) had yet another setback ahead of the meeting with the League One side and looks set to remain on the sidelines.

Reece James (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) and Levi Colwill (knee) all missed out on the cup clash with the Valiants, too.

Colwill has been back in training for a while, with the Blues proceeding with caution after so long out. Rosenior said last week that it’d be a “few more weeks” before he’d be ready to play.

As for James and Chalobah, the latest we’ve heard is that the pair are “progressing” but that there’s no return date as yet. Chalobah had originally been earmarked for a comeback in early May.

Filip Jorgensen had a minor groin operation in mid-March, with Rosenior saying then that he’d be out for “a matter of weeks”.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Facing the media on Wednesday ahead of Palace’s UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Fiorentina, Oliver Glasner reported that, except for Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), Palace have a fully fit squad.

That includes Adam Wharton (adductor), who returned early from England duty.

“He had a minor adductor issue with England but it’s all sorted. He trained the full week and is available tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Adam Wharton

“It’s how football is because it looked like everybody was available for tomorrow’s game until two minutes before the end of the session. Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the [training] game. So, he won’t make tomorrow’s squad. We will have a scan again, but it doesn’t really look good for him.

“All the others are available. On Sunday, we trained with 23 on-field players, I think, for the first time this season – but it is how it is.

“Like always, he will have all our support to come back hopefully before the end of the season but again, we will know more tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

“Cheicky had a few disrupted weeks. First of all, he had a daughter – that means he was two or three days not in! Then, he started training, then he felt a little bit, in his muscle, not really a heavy injury, but after two or three days training, he was out for two or three days.

“Then, he was again in. We had a scan, he’s fine, so I’m hoping he’ll be back by the end of the week. I think the most important thing for him is, as he’s missed almost the last two years, he gets now back to where he’s stable, into a training rhythm and then a playing rhythm. He trained with a few sessions but we still have to manage and be very cautious.” – Oliver Glasner on Cheick Doucoure

Jorgen Strand Larsen is suspended in Europe, so won’t feature on Thursday. Glasner said that Jean-Philippe Mateta is “ready to start”, although didn’t know “if he can play the full 90 minutes”.

EVERTON

Jack Grealish (foot) is definitely unavailable but Charly Alcaraz should be nearing the end of his recovery from an unspecified issue, having been ruled out for 3-4 weeks in late February.

Concerns about Iliman Ndiaye have been assuaged, meanwhile. He dropped out of the Senegal squad with “discomfort” in his foot but took part in an opening training session this week.

Tyrique George is available again, having been ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 31.

FULHAM

We await the latest on Kenny Tete, who missed out in Gameweek 31 with finger and foot issues.

Calvin Bassey returned early from international duty with Nigeria with a back problem, meanwhile.

Kevin (foot) is still out.

LEEDS UNITED

Some of the most appealing budget Fantasy picks from Leeds are early injury worries after Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final. 

Gabriel Gudmundsson missed out with a minor groin issue, although that sounded more precautionary.

Of perhaps more concern are Joe Rodon and Anton Stach, who both rolled their ankles against West Ham United.

Stach was later seen on crutches, wearing a protective boot. He later shared a picture of his swollen ankle on Instagram.

“Anton [Stach] should have been rewarded with a penalty, hit against his ankle, probably a ligament injury. We have to assess how bad it is. I hope it’s not too bad. He’s a key player for us.” – Daniel Farke, speaking on Sunday

“Joe Rodon rolled his ankle, we have to assess him. Thank God there’s a bit of time before the next game.” – Daniel Farke, speaking on Sunday

Dan James (adductor) is expected to be out for a few weeks.

LIVERPOOL

The big development on the Liverpool team news front this week is that Alexander Isak (ankle) is finally fit to feature.

The Swede has been in full team training for around a week now, and came close to making the squad in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

While he was held back from that game, he was involved in last night’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain as a substitute.

“[He’s] finished close to a week of team training sessions now. So, he can play a part. Otherwise, I wouldn’t take him.

“I decided not to take him to the Etihad because we felt, in talks with the player and medical performance staff, that [we weren’t] able to get a performance out of him yet. Since he’s with us now, we do think that we can get a performance out of him now – but not to start. That’d be clear.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak, speaking on Tuesday

Elsewhere, Alisson (muscle) is unsurprisingly still out. Slot said last week that the Brazilian ‘keeper would be back “towards the end of the season”.

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

MANCHESTER CITY

Neither Ruben Dias (knock) nor John Stones (calf) recovered for the thumping win over Liverpool last weekend.

Dias picked up a hamstring issue before Man City’s EFL Cup final win in March but had been on the cusp of a return when he suffered a “knock” in training. Stones withdrew from the England squad over the break.

City coach Pep Lijnders doesn’t think either issue is serious.

Josko Gvardiol (leg) is a longer-term absentee.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo pulled out of their respective national team squads for precautionary reasons. However, there don’t seem to be any lingering concerns, as the pair were both involved in United’s training camp in Dublin over the break.

So too were Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), although the latter was only training individually.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remained at home as his long road to recovery continues.

Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton also didn’t make the trip to Ireland due to illness.

Harry Maguire is fit but he’ll not be involved in Gameweek 32 as he’s suspended for one match.

“To have Licha in and around it again is good. Obviously, Harry’s going to miss the game so we’ve got Licha back around it, with Leny [Yoro] and Ayden [Heaven], and we just want to get stronger as a group really.” – Michael Carrick to in-house media on Wednesday

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There’s potentially good news for Malick Thiaw owners as Sven Botman has undergone surgery on a facial fracture. While there’s no official timeline yet, he’s expected to be out until May.

However, another positional rival in the shape of Fabian Schar (ankle) is due back imminently. So too are Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring).

Emil Krafth (knee) is out longer term. 

Sandro Tonali (groin), who sat out the Tyne-Wear derby, recovered to feature for Italy over the break.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee) is finally available for selection and is in the squad for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Porto.

“He has started to train with the team. He is available for the game. He is working with us. We need to manage him a little bit physically but he has travelled. It means he is available to be in the squad tomorrow. He is an experienced player, he scores goals and it is important to be ready to help the team in this moment because we will face a lot of challenges.” – Vitor Pereira on Chris Wood, speaking on Wednesday

Jair Cunha (ankle) has joined Wood on the flight to Portugal but it doesn’t sound like he’ll feature.

“We have almost solved the situation, but not yet for this game.” – Vitor Pereira on Jair Cunha, speaking on Wednesday

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) are out.

SUNDERLAND

Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Nilson Angulo (unknown), Romaine Mundle (hamstring) and Bertrand Traore (knee) are expected to remain on the sidelines for the Black Cats.

We await further news on Robin Roefs (hamstring) and Dan Ballard (hamstring). Regis Le Bris said ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby that there would be a “late assessment” on the pair (and others who were ultimately passed fit), but they failed to appear on Tyneside. It suggests the two were close, but neither subsequently went on international duty, to leave some lingering doubt.

Roefs told Sky Sports on Thursday that he was back on the pitch and hoping to be fit for the weekend.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Pape Matar Sarr pulled out of the Senegal squad last week with a shoulder problem. He wasn’t seen in the images from Roberto De Zerbi’s first training session.

That came after Mathys Tel (hip) had withdrawn from France under-21 duty, although he was later sighted at Hotspur Way.

Guglielmo Vicario also underwent hernia surgery over the break. He aims to return “within the next month”, so Gameweek 32 will probably be too soon for him.

It may be premature for Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), too. Igor Tudor had sounded positive on him ahead of Gameweek 31 but Football London implies that the Sunderland game might be beyond the midfielder.

It sounds even worse for Mohammed Kudus (thigh). Reports on Thursday suggest he has had a setback, just as he was on the verge of returning.

James Maddison (knee) won’t be seen till later in the season, while Yves Bissouma (muscle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are also on the injury list.

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60 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Gomez for Brighton

    ‘This player currently has nine yellow cards in the Premier League and will face a two-match suspension should they receive another before Gameweek 33.’

    Does this statement apply to every game between now and the final day of the season or there is another threshold he can reach for this to be reset?

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    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      One-match ban if five yellow cards received before 19 Premier League fixtures
      Further two-match ban if 10 yellow cards received before 32 fixtures
      Further three-match ban if 15 yellows received (no fixture limit)

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  2. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    When is the RMT going to be fixed for members? I'm fed up seeing Salah's name pop up when it's obvious he's no longer an option. People pay good money for this chaps.

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      ...and it's still as slow as a week in jail.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 19 mins ago

        Everyone escaped & never caught again

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  3. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Decided to go for it...
    GW32 WC, GW33 BB, GW34 FH
    Verbruggen Darlow
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi Van Hecke Hill
    Semyenyo Palmer Tavernier Fernandes Gross
    JPedro Halaand DCL

    Qs:
    A) Gross or Minteh
    B) DCL + Gross vs Welbeck + Stach (if looking fit for 33)
    c) DCL + Van Hecke vs Welbeck + Struijk

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    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm on the same team but with Hinshelwood (who is playing out of position) in that third Brighton slot (see article below)

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/27/5-ways-to-boost-rank-in-the-final-seven-gameweeks

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    Damn. This is just incredible. To keep track of so many moving parts from so many sources for 20 teams with squads of 25 plus players is a heck of a fete. There are players in the above like Ndiaye and Hinshelwood with injury concerns I wasn't even aware of. I don't think people realise how much effort it must take to keep a live document like this up to date.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Hurzeler confirmed Hinshelwood will be available for Saturday.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-issue-update-after-injury-blow-to-star-midfielder-6566565

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Eli Junior Kroupi is another one. Had no idea he had an issue.

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  5. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    If wildcarding in 33 or 35, any reason to spend transfers this week if teams looks alright? Bit of a worry to not have any city players

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      Many took out City & got a reality check in the Cup.

      I’m missing Haaland & Semenyo with 1ft, I hate the look of the 32 WC but we’re fast running out of game weeks?

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      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        Were are in the same boat. I guess the question is whether a "one week" punt on Haaland for this game week is worth it over having an extra transfer later on

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 43 mins ago

          Not many players capable of double digit scores, he is & ownership with dead teams is still high.

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          1. Jullepuu
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 36 mins ago

            Currently I have JP, Thiago and Ekitike so not sure if its worth it to bring Haaland in basically just for gw32

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  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    bench one :
    a. JP (MCI)
    b. Wilson (Liv)
    c. Dango (EVE) have Thiago

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      I’d defo play Wilson Liverpool are busted mentally

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        ty

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  7. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is it certain Darlow will continue in goal in the prem?

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    1. BR510
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yikes, hadn't even thought about this. He has been good

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      • DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Would also like to know this. Prefer Leeds gw33 defensive fixtures over Brighton

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    2. suddenorgan
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      struggling to find enthusiasm for Chelsea on wildcard, might just go with Joao

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      1. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Playing around with mine and thinking the same. If I go without Palmer I’m finding it almost impossible to spend all funds

        Even JP I’m thinking I might leave out this week on WC to keep in Bowen in vs Wolves and then switch those 2 next week

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      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        You don't want Palmers 4 pts and Chalobahs 3pts?

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        1. suddenorgan
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          I've had Sanchez in my team since GW16 ask me anything

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    3. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      For those without Bench Boost whats the best strategy?
      I have WC / FH / TC

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      1. BR510
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          WC 32, FH 34 and TC36
          or
          FH33, WC35, TC 36

          I am going B, especially if good GW32 team and can use FT to get 11 players in 34

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          1. Junks
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            Thanks... Who is doubling in 36?

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            1. Chinese_person
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              City and Palace (not official yet but highly likely)

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      2. BR510
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          Best midfielder for GW32, 34 and 35?
          1. Rogers (NFO A, FUL A, TOT H)
          2. Rice (BOU H, NEW H, FUL H)
          3. Cunha/Mbeumo (LEE H, BRE H, LIV H)
          4. Sunderland (TOT H, NFO A, WOL A)
          5. Other? Under 9.5

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          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 36 mins ago

            Schade

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            1. BR510
                5 hours, 30 mins ago

                Got triple BRE unfortunately including Dango so thanks anyway

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            2. Rico123
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 32 mins ago

              Probably 2 still

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          2. BlzE_94
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 39 mins ago

            Team GTG? I plan on using FH chip for gw33.

            Raya
            Gabriel Virgil Thiaw
            Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Dango
            Haaland Ekitike Thiago

            Dubravka Wilson Senesi Andersen

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            1. BR510
                5 hours, 21 mins ago

                Yes

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            2. Tmel
              • 15 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Draft FPL so no budget concerns - best option from these for the coming weeks?

              a) Wirtz
              b) Gomez
              c) Hinshelwood
              d) Cherki

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              1. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                Wirtz should be alright once they are knocked out of UCL

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            3. ViperStripes
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              My team looks in alright shape for this week, so going to go with WC33, FH34 and use BB in GW36 hoping not injury decimated.

              Dub
              Virgil, Thiaw, Gab
              ODango, BrunoF, Gordon, Szo
              Haaland, Thiago, Eki

              Sanchez, Mukiele, Esteve, Stach
              1FT
              4.4m itb

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              1. ViperStripes
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 53 mins ago

                Use FT on GK or save FT?

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                1. dandalf
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Save

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            4. I have no Wirtz
                5 hours, 2 mins ago

                Who to grace the bench?

                A)Ekitike(FUL)
                B)Hall(cry)

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                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  4 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Hall ofc.

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                  1. I have no Wirtz
                      4 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Just checking. A lot of bashing Ekitike on this site. At some point a defender is a better starter than a bad striker.

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                  2. Rico123
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                    B

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                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  5 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Do I roll here?

                  Lammens
                  Gabriel Nunes VvD
                  Fernandes Mbeumo Szoboszlai KDH
                  Haaland Pedro Thiago
                  (Darlow Rogers Thiaw Reinildo)

                  Play Pedro or Rogers?
                  I was thinking of Nunes > Saliba or Thiaw > Calafiori

                  Since I have no WC, and only 4 blankers. I FH33, and in 34 I look like:

                  Lammens
                  Gabriel VvD XX Reinildo
                  Fernandes Mbeumo Szobo KDH XX
                  Thiago

                  The two XX players will likely be Arsenal guys. In 35, I buy NOR and Semenyo.

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                  1. ViperStripes
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    4 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Play Pedro (gave up on Rogers couple of weeks ago)
                    Save FT

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                3. Thursday's Press Conference Times
                  Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Morning all, here are the press conference times that Sky Sports have listed so far (will add any others here if they're belatedly announced):

                  1pm - Parker (BUR)
                  1.15pm - Edwards (WOL)
                  3pm - Silva (FUL)
                  3.15pm - Farke (LEE)

                  Times in BST.

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                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Brent to Gareth: "Go and get the Stringer Bell "We back up" meme."

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                4. dansmith1985
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Does this team need a WC?

                  Dub
                  Gabriel VVD Rodon
                  Bruno Anderson Wilson Gordon Semenyo
                  Thiago Haaland

                  Roefs Andersen Hill Mane

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                5. TeddiPonza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  4 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Keen on FH33 WC35 strategy. Have 2FT and 1m in bank. What would you do?

                  A. Ekitike to Bowen
                  B. Hill to Mavropanos/Dalot
                  C. Roll (and play Ekitike and Hill/Andersen)

                  Thanks!

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                6. stevetovell
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Why no West Ham news?

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                7. Rico123
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Didn’t 100% need to wildcard, but Timber injury and a couple of players I want rid of and no Haaland makes me think I should use now

                  Thoughts on current draft?

                  Verbruggen Darlow
                  Gabriel vHecke OReilly Senesi Struijk
                  Fernandes Gordon Semenyo Hinshelwood Tavernier
                  Haaland Bowen Thiago

                  £2m still ITB

                  Don’t love only one Arsenal this week but no one else appeals with Timber out, decided to avoid Palmer, have FTs in the bank for Bowen and Thiago to become Pedro and DCL if I want for the double but didn’t want to lose them this week given fixtures

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                  1. BR510
                      4 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Like the struijk pick, read something about his big chances and defcon numbers being really good + leeds fixtures superb.

                      Defintely sell thiago after this week, if not on WC. Don't trust double brighton defence but I guess there aren't many alternatives about from Villa or Sunderland

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                  2. BR510
                      4 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Best midfielder for GW32, 34 and 35?
                      1. Rogers (NFO A, FUL A, TOT H)
                      2. Rice (BOU H, NEW H, FUL H)
                      3. Cunha/Mbeumo (LEE H, BRE H, LIV H)
                      4. Sunderland (TOT H, NFO A, WOL A)
                      5. Other? Under 9.5, no BRE or any blankers in 34

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                      1. thetommy14
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Cunha

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                    • thetommy14
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Triple United (Cunha, Mbuemo and Bruno) is tempting but is it mad?

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                      1. BR510
                          4 hours, 31 mins ago

                          Mbeumo may lose spot, move to RW over Amad who is underperforming which lessens his goal threat. Like cunha pick

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                        • I have no Wirtz
                            4 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Somewhere on the genius mad scale. But more on the genius side. Since you already have Bruno and Mbeumo, I think Cunha could be a strong punt.

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                        • SpaceCadet
                          • 12 Years
                          4 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Pretty template wc draft, anything worth changing? BB33, FH34, TC36.

                          verbruggen darlow
                          gabriel senesi hill o'reily struijk
                          palmer bruno semenyo gros tavernier
                          haaland pedro welbeck

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