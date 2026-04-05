FPL notes: Enzo latest, Palmer on his fitness + Pedro goal

While Arsenal came unstuck against Football League opposition on Saturday, Chelsea made no mistake.

The Blues were 7-0 winners over League One side Port Vale, sealing a ‘double’ for themselves and Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 33. Both sides then blank in Gameweek 34.

Here are some other takeaways from Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA 7-0 PORT VALE

Goals : Hato, Pedro, own-goal, Tosin, Andrey Santos, Estêvão, Garnacho (pen)

: Hato, Pedro, own-goal, Tosin, Andrey Santos, Estêvão, Garnacho (pen) Assists: Neto, Palmer, Gusto, Estevao

Neto, Palmer, Gusto, Estevao Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto (Acheampong 85), Fofana, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Lavia (Kavuma-McQueen 78), Estevao, Palmer (Essugo 60), Neto (Garnacho 61), Joao Pedro (Delap 60)

ENZO LATEST

One big-name absentee from the Chelsea XI was, of course, Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m).

Liam Rosenior had confirmed on Friday that the Argentine midfielder wouldn’t play a part against the Valiants due to his international break comments. Enzo will also miss out in Gameweek 32.

So, what chance of a return for Double Gameweek 33?

You take anything that Rosenior says with a pinch of salt, given that it’s unrelentingly positive. Even talking about a player who has transgressed, it’s “top guy” this and “in a good place” that.

But the sight of Enzo at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, supporting his teammates from the sidelines, is hopefully a step towards redemption.

“I said yesterday, the conversations I have with my individual players, with Enzo, with anyone in the squad, when it comes to things like this, stay within. The dressing room is sacred. I made it really clear yesterday what I think of him as a person. He’s a top, top guy. But at the same time, I want us now to focus on the football and achieve what we want to achieve through the season. “In the right time, in the right moment, which isn’t now, going through what we’ve gone through, I’m sure the discussion will happen in terms of what’s been said between me and Enzo. Enzo and I are in a very good place. I saw him today, had a really good conversation with him today, one-to-one, and things aren’t what people maybe think they are.” – Liam Rosenior

ROSENIOR GOES STRONG

Taking into account the Enzo punishment and the handful of injuries, Rosenior went about as strong as he possibly could for this contest. The two exceptions were Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m), who were among the substitutes. Their omissions may have also been discipline-related after recent comments.

Cole Palmer (£10.6m), Joao Pedro (£7.8m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) were all part of a first-choice attack, each getting an hour. Malo Gusto (£4.9m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) were again beneficiaries of the absences of the injured pair, Reece James (£5.6m) and Filip Jorgensen (£4.3m).

Rosenior explained his decision to go strong for this mismatch.

“Our next game is in eight days. I think this is the first clear week I have to work with the team before Manchester City. We played 19 games, 20 games in 10 weeks.” – Liam Rosenior on naming a strong team

PALMER ON HIS FITNESS

There were seven different Chelsea goalscorers on the night – and Palmer wasn’t one of them. He did at least claim the assist for the Blues’ third goal, with his off-target shot deflecting in off a Port Vale defender.

It wasn’t a sensational performance from Palmer, but then it didn’t have to be against League Two-bound opposition. The acid test comes in games like next weekend’s, against his old employers.

Palmer at least sounded some positive noises about his own fitness after full-time, with Double Gameweek 33 approaching.

“Yeah, now I feel good. I feel like I’ve turned the corner. Physically, I feel good now. I can finally shoot again. I can do everything again. So yeah, it’s just about kicking on and performing.” – Cole Palmer

ANOTHER WINGER INJURY AS ESTEVAO IMPRESSES

Chelsea lost Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) to yet another injury setback ahead of the game.

“Unfortunately, Jamie, in training yesterday, picked up what looks like a hamstring injury again. We have to scan him and make sure. It’s a real shame for him, I think it’s the third time it’s happened. We need to help him and we need to make sure he’s okay. I can’t give you a time frame on that at the moment.” – Liam Rosenior

Arguably the Blues’ stand-out player was another winger, Estevao (£6.4m). He’s had his own fitness issues this year, with Saturday’s game being his first start since February.

The Brazilian wide-man got through 90 minutes, assisting Andrey Santos (£4.5m) with a peach of a corner before getting a deserved goal of his own, following up an Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) shot that hit the post.

Garnacho added a seventh from the spot, with Palmer, Enzo and Pedro all off the field.

Pedro, who was another to look good against admittedly limited opposition, finished brilliantly from a Neto cut-back in the first half.

It was difficult to take too much away from this game, in truth. A handsome victory, yes, but against a team destined for the fourth tier of English football.

There were no lessons learned about Sanchez; he had virtually nothing to do as the visitors failed to register a shot on target. Even the defenders’ contributions were mostly attacking: Jorrel Hato (£4.6m) scored the opener from a set piece, while Malo Gusto (£4.9m) crossed for Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.0m) to nod home.

A professional job well done but Manchester City will be an infinitely sterner test of Chelsea’s pre-break vulnerabilities, especially the defensive ones.