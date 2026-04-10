FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 32 team news from at least 13 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-match press conferences continue.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery could yet be added to the list but Manchester United’s Michael Carrick will not face the media until Saturday.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s four pressers, check out this round-up here. The stand-out quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo’s press conference, held on Wednesday, are here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🔴 9am – Slot

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍒 11am – Iraola

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🧿 1.30pm – Rosenior

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🌳 1.30pm – Pereira

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le… pic.twitter.com/aqh1PxFljU — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 10, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (muscle) remains out for the Reds. Arne Slot said last week that the Brazilian ‘keeper would be back “towards the end of the season” but did provide a positive-sounding update on Friday.

“We don’t get a player back yet but Alisson is working hard to find his way back into the squad. So, that’s really positive, but he will not be in the squad this weekend yet.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

Alexander Isak (ankle) is available again, having had a cameo off the bench in Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Slot hopes the Swedish striker can get back into his stride soon.

“It was only 15 minutes but it’s good to have him back. Hopefully, we can progress his minutes and he can grow to his form as soon as possible. The last time, of course, it took him a while, which is completely normal, but now we’re hoping that after the great rehab he already had… that we can bring him faster to the level we want him to be in.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Away from injuries, the Liverpool boss hinted at a few line-up changes in Gameweek 32. The reigning Premier League champions have already played Saturday and Wednesday this week, with a rematch against PSG to follow on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was a recovery day, and let’s see where a few of our players are because I think, and I’m not telling you for the first time, not all of our players are able and capable of playing three days later another intense game. So, let’s see what the line-up brings this time.” – Arne Slot

“[Two] of the players I’m worried about for tomorrow will be Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez.” – Arne Slot

In case you missed the news, Andrew Robertson will depart the club at the end of the campaign.

MANCHESTER UNITED

While Michael Carrick doesn’t face the press until Saturday, he did speak to in-house media on Wednesday about the latest team news.

The United boss started by revealing that his internationals have returned unscathed.

“Yeah, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape, which is pleasing because you never really know. They’re going away and some are playing two games, some might not play an awful lot of minutes, but you just want everyone to come back safe and sound. Thankfully, at the moment, everyone’s in good shape.” – Michael Carrick

The Red Devils have been training in Dublin this week, with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo present. Those two had pulled out of their respective national team squads for precautionary reasons.

Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) were with the squad in Ireland, too, although the latter was only training individually.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remained at home as his long road to recovery continues. Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton also didn’t make the trip due to illness.

Harry Maguire is fit but he’ll not be involved in Gameweek 32 as he’s suspended for one match.

“So you were saying about the break, it’s actually worked in our favour in some ways, in terms of getting players back. Mason [Mount] is in and around it as well, in training, and he’s had that period of time to build that up. “To have Licha in and around it again is good. Obviously, Harry [Maguire] is going to miss the game, so we’ve got Licha back around it, with Leny [Yoro] and Ayden [Heaven], and we just want to get stronger as a group, really. So, that’s part of this, trying to use that to do that this week.” – Michael Carrick

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The Seagulls have no new injury concerns for the trip to Burnley, according to Fabian Hurzeler.

Jack Hinshelwood is fine, having pulled out of the England under-21 squad with a minor knee issue.

“Yeah. So, everyone will be fine for tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler when asked if Jack Hinshelwood is fit for Saturday

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are the two long-term absentees who are still doing rehab.

On the suspension front, Lewis Dunk begins a two-match ban that will rule him out of Gameweek 32 and the first half of Gameweek 33.

Hurzeler was asked if three weeks without football has benefitted Danny Welbeck, who was overlooked by Thomas Tuchel again.

“He seems to be in a very good place. Very relaxed, very focused, very sharp. He knows that he only can control certain things, and what he can control is his performances on the pitch and how he behaves beside the pitch. Therefore, he keeps focusing on these controllables, and then we see what happens in the next week.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes‘ return from a hamstring injury has been delayed – by a bout of mumps. He likely won’t be back till Gameweek 34.

“Bruno suffered, as probably the majority of you know, from mumps on his return from Brazil, so that’s delayed his return. So, he will not be involved in this game. I think there’s probably a doubt over the Bournemouth game as well for him. No injury concern, more just the illness stopped him doing some key work that we needed him to do to be considered for these games. So, it may be the game after but it’s important he comes back when he’s ready.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle) has had a setback, too, after picking up an infection in his foot. He’ll be out for another month.

“Fabian unfortunately suffered an infection in his foot, so he’s been in hospital having a very small operation to get that cleaned out. So, he won’t return for around a month, we think.” – Eddie Howe

Emil Krafth (knee) is unavailable for the longer term.

Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) is back, at least. Sandro Tonali (groin), who sat out the Tyne-Wear derby, also recovered to feature for Italy over the break.

And there are some surprising reports regarding Sven Botman. He underwent surgery on a facial fracture over the break, with Newcastle saying he’d be out until “the closing weeks of the season”.

However, the latest suggestions are that he will be fit for the Crystal Palace game, wearing a mask instead. Howe didn’t mention him by name but did say “everybody else” was fine.

“On everybody else, we’re pretty good. Lewis has trained and trained well with us, so that’s been a great thing for us to see because we’ve missed him massively. And then of course, you have Sandro, who played during the international break anyway, with his injury from the Sunderland game. The others are in a good place.” – Eddie Howe

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola says that Justin Kluivert (knee) and Lewis Cook (hamstring) are his only absentees for the trip to Arsenal. Cook has had a setback over the break.

Tyler Adams (quad) and Julio Soler (hamstring) are available again, following Ben Gannon-Doak – who was on the bench in Gameweek 31 – in coming off the injury list.

It suggests all is well with Eli Junior Kroupi, who pulled out of the France under-21 squad over the March international break due to “physical discomfort”. The player himself had said that further examinations were “reassuring”.

Quotes to follow