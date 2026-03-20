FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the Gameweek 31 team news from 12 Premier League managers on Friday as the pre-match press conferences continue.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s three pressers, check out this round-up here.

Manchester United’s Michael Carrick faced the media on Wednesday, with the headline quotes available to read here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔴 10am – Slot

🍷 1pm – Parker

🐝 1.15pm – Andrews

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – Tudor

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🟣 2pm – Emery ➕Plus, Pereira, Pep + Arteta pic.twitter.com/PYtpUkwFoh — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 20, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Mohamed Salah will not be available for Saturday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arne Slot meanwhile confirmed that Joe Gomez “might be” involved against the Seagulls but won’t be able to start. The defender was among the substitutes against Galatasaray in midweek but wasn’t usable.

Alexander Isak (ankle), Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

Quotes to follow

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe will assess Sandro Tonali (groin) after the midfielder limped out of Wednesday’s defeat to Barcelona.

“We will wait and see. Hopefully not as bad as maybe we first feared when I saw him limping off the pitch. We will see how he is today and then make a decision closer to the game.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) should be back after the March international break.

“It will be after the internationals for Lewis. We anticipate he will be back, hopefully, after the break. Fingers crossed, the same for Bruno and also for Fabian.” – Eddie Howe

Emil Krafth (knee) is out longer term.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kaoru Mitoma has recovered from the ankle problem that kept him out of the Gameweek 30 victory over Sunderland.

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.

Quotes to follow