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FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Thursday’s injury updates

19 March 2026 57 comments
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It’s time for some more Gameweek 31 team news, with the headline injury updates from today’s three pre-match press conferences.

The managers of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Leeds United faced the media on Thursday.

We’ve already had one Gameweek 31 presser, that of Michael Carrick’s, which you can read about here.

More press conferences are to come on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

CHELSEA

Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) has avoided a season-ending injury after being stretchered off against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday but the centre-back is still expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

“Obviously, it’s never good that Trevoh is out for any period of time, but fortunately, it’s nowhere near as serious as we first feared. It’s still a serious injury but we’re looking at a period of maybe six weeks, which is disappointing but from where we were a couple of days ago, straight after the game, we are in a better place than what we thought.” – Liam Rosenior on Trevoh Chalobah

Reece James (hamstring) and Filip Jorgensen (groin) remain out, too.

“Filip, unfortunately, he had his scan and needed a minor operation. Nothing too serious again, it’s a matter of weeks.

“Reece, we’re going to look more after the international break. It’s not serious, but there is something in his hamstring and it’s something we’ll monitor after the international break.” – Liam Rosenior

It’s also too soon for long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee), despite his return to training.

“With an ACL, he is hitting all the benchmarks he needs to, but we need to keep making sure that he keeps going past certain levels. It’s just brilliant to have his presence back on the training pitch. We want to see him back out there on the pitch as soon as possible, but within the right timeframe. He’s still looking at a good while yet.

“Hopefully, [that can be this season]. That is the hope, which would be a massive boost.” – Liam Rosenior on Levi Colwill

We didn’t get any more updates on Malo Gusto and Benoit Badiashile, who missed out against PSG due to illness, or Jamie Gittens (hamstring), who had a setback last week.

Rosenior did, however, say “touch wood”, when asked if that was everyone dealt with in the injury round-up.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea boss said he’d had a chat with Enzo Fernandez, whose post-match comments in midweek sparked speculation about his future.

“I think I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning before training, not just about his comments, just how he was feeling, how as a team we can improve. He’s one of the captains of the club.

“What I would say is that he made it really, really clear to me how happy he is here at this club, how much he wants to win, how passionate he is for us to be successful. And he also said that in translation and in emotion, things get misconstrued in what he said. So, for me, he’s fully committed to this group, he’s fully committed to winning here at this football club.” – Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola is expecting to have a similar squad to the one that faced Burnley last weekend.

Tyler Adams (unspecified), who missed out last weekend, remains out alongside Lewis Cook (hamstring).

Justin Kluivert (knee) and Julio Soler (hamstring) are longer-term absentees.

The Cherries have no fresh concerns.

“I think it’s going to be [the same squad]. I said the same last week and then we lost Tyler Adams in the last day! I hope we don’t lose anyone else, but I think it’s going to be very similar.

“Tyler is not going to be available, as you supposed, because he hasn’t been [named] in the squad for the US.

“Lewis Cook is still not ready. We have almost three weeks now without a game [after Manchester United] so we want to use this space for him to recover properly and be ready for the next one.

“The rest, I think, no fresh injuries.” – Andoni Iraola

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke has a fully-fit squad for the visit of Brentford.

“Everyone is available, no one is out. It is a good situation to be in in March, just in the last game before the international break.” – Daniel Farke

Noah Okafor (hamstring), the one absentee in Gameweek 30, has returned to training and is available.

“Better, back in team training since the beginning of the week.

“Of course, he was out for several weeks, so it is the question, more or less, like, how many minutes he has got in his tank. But, yeah, he is available and this is definitely good news for us.” – Daniel Farke on Noah Okafor

The Whites will be without one of their regulars, however: Gabriel Gudmundsson serves a one-match ban following last Sunday’s dismissal.

“We have also the chance perhaps to change the line-up. We’ve done it several times but of course, JJ [Justin] is a natural replacement. He has more or less started at least the same amount of games on the left side in comparison to the right side during his whole career. So, he is used also to playing on the left side.

“But we have also other options anyhow if you play there with perhaps a winger-type or also Sam Byram.” – Daniel Farke on whether James Justin is the only realistic replacement for Gabriel Gudmundsson

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57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Punned It
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Six weeks! Chalobah and Mukiele injured, three blankers on my bench, 1FT but economy in order. Take a hit and move both? No clue whom. Maybe Thiaw.

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Should have moved Chalobah on long ago, haha yeah Newcastle defence looks good!

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        1. Punned It
            43 mins ago

            Ugh, always something else, wasn't it? WC32, so maybe just go nuts with double Newcastle defence for a hit.

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            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              Don’t double up on Newcastle defence lol

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        2. Golden Oldies
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          Mukiele might play..
          Pictures of him on the Sunderland socials..
          Don't think RLB will say anything tomorrow though but I reckon he'll play

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          1. Amartey Partey
            • 6 Years
            just now

            What’s he doing in the socials?

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      2. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Haaland, Rice, Zubimendi & Guehi > Pedro, Palmer, Wilson & VVD for free (have 4 x transfers somehow) to get 11 on the pitch?

        GW32 - WC
        GW33 - BB
        GW34 - FH

        At which point all chips will be gone and I won't care anymore...

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Or Gordon/other instead of Palmer?

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          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Bench would be three non playing:

            Gabriel - Semenyo - Richards

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        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Pedro Gordon Wilson Anderson

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          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            42 mins ago

            Anderson (Ful) instead of VVD?

            Yeah, Gordon deffo an option...

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            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              39 mins ago

              For sure VVD has been a mess this season

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              1. Jafooli
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers WVA...

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        3. Ziyech on the Bench
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          wait for palace result today

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          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Cheers Beach…

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      3. Skout
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Best players to bring in? Will prob WC32 so can go for 1 week punts, got a bit of value in Semenyo
        5FTs, 0.9itb

        Dubravka
        Gabriel Timber Thiaw
        Palmer Bruno Semenyo Wilson
        Haaland Pedro Thiago

        Petrovic Stach Rodon Reinildo

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        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Gordan, Hall, Thiaw, Andersen, Ekitike, Rogers

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      4. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Crystal Palace vs Man City is deffo postponed and not gonna happen in GW31?

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        1. Eric Banternaaa
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Won't know before the GW31 deadline.

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        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          If Palace progress tonight, GW31 is definitely a blank for both clubs.

          If not, more uncertainty - it could stay in GW31 but could equally move to GW32/33/35/36, as both clubs would be out of Europe.

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        3. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Thanks both…

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      5. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Any reason to delay the Zubi -> Gordon move?

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        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nope overdue by a few weeks now

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      6. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Semenyo to Gordon or Haaland to Ekitike?

        Dubravka
        VVD Anderson Hill
        Bruno Rogers Wilson Enzo ??????
        Pedro Thiago ??????
        Verbruggen Rodon Haaland Semenyo Gabriel

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      7. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        A'noon all.

        So for those doing wc in gw32, who are we looking at? 3 x arsenal, 3 x city, 3 x Newcastle, bruno, Ekitike, Thiago, Palace defender ?

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Sounds awful , that’s put me off

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        2. GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Whatever you are drinking or smoking quit. No triples, diversify team with bruno, virgil, salah/wirtz/Ekitike, etc
          Arsenal- Raya or Gab
          Man city - Semenyo and or Haaland, dont trust city def even with O'Reilly in midfield
          Newcastle - Fixtures and form mean Gordon only but if you want 2 then thiaw

          If arsenal lose the cup and lose to city again at etihad, city win at crystal palace...crumble will kick in.

          Consider wolves (J.Gomes Armstrong) who have nothing to lose and are playing freely.
          Teams that have something to play for: Bowen/summerville or diouf over nfo or spurs.

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      8. Eric Banternaaa
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Shaw | Hill | Andersen
        Palmer | Sboz | Bruno | Wilson | Rogers
        Ekitike | Thiago

        Raya | Esteve | Haaland | Munoz

        2FT 0.5ITB. All chips left.

        Everyone waiting for the Palace result before maing ant transfers?

        Chip Strategy: WC GW32, BB DGW33, FH BGW34, TC GW36/DGW36

        If use WC in GW32 will my transfers roll through so still have 2 in GW32?

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        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Correct chip strategy
          Yes to keeping your prior FTs

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      9. Ziyech on the Bench
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        In the event Palace get eliminated today - with the deadline Friday, it is unlikely we find out if the game will be scheduled GW31?

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      10. WVA
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Semenyo to Gordon or Haaland to Ekitike?

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        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          46 mins ago

          Ekitike

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Thanks, interesting, first person to say that….

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        2. badger1982
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          Gordon for me. Pretty much nailed for the rest of the season.

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            44 mins ago

            I have my WC for 32 so this GW only really

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            1. Funkyav
              • 16 Years
              3 mins ago

              then go richarlison

              ultimate one week punt

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      11. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        54 mins ago

        Team is
        Roefs Dubravka
        Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Dango KDH
        Ekitike Thiago Pedro
        6.8itb, 1ft

        I'm not a fan of late WCs. Do you think 32 makes sense for my team?

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        1. badger1982
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Depends what other chips you have.

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        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          Have all of them left....

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      12. badger1982
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Petrovic
        Collins - Esteve - Maguire
        Palmer - KDH - Rayan - Iwobi (c)
        Thiago - Blank - Blank

        0 FT left
        All chips available

        Oreilly, Semenyo, Saliba, Haaland, Gyokeres are the blankers

        Would you take a hit to make the team up to 10/11 players?

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        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          46 mins ago

          Who would the extra players be?

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          1. badger1982
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            Could do Gyok to somoene as he keeps being rotated anyway. Although comes off the bench and scores a lot.

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            1. GCHILD2K16
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Haaland likely to drop v rise aka would cost you same or less to bring him back so lose him and Gyokeres for next 2-3 games/til 33.

              As for hits, how are you in your mini leagues? If mid table then take the hit. Getting yiur captain correct is the key to jumping up

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      13. You Must Be Jokin Ere
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        How come the FPL website isn't showing the DC points on player profiles?

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        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          38 mins ago

          This was one of the improvements I suggested to Fantasy Support (see Contact Us in the Help tab on the FPL website) in November.
          They replied:
          "Thank you for taking the time to contact us to share your ideas.
          We are always keen to receive feedback from enthusiastic FPL managers like yourself.
          Although we cannot give direct feedback to every person who gets in touch, please know that we have forwarded your suggestion to the design team for consideration."
          They didn't implement that one but they did one of the others (changing the entries in the Results column for individual players from W/D/L to the actual match scores).
          So if you suggest it too then perhaps it might happen.

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        2. Conners
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Click on full profile
          tab/scroll down to history
          scroll across to find DC on the RHS of the stats

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          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            There is a DC column, but it shows the numbers of defensive contributions (T+CBI for defenders or T+CBI+R for attackers) rather than the number of defensive contribution points awarded (two or zero).

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        3. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Actually, I can't remember whether CBI has always been a single column or whether it used to be three separate columns, so perhaps they might have changed that.
          But I would prefer the DC column to show when the 2 defensive contribution points are awarded, instead of showing the CBIT (for defenders) and CBIRT (for attackers) totals, which can be calculated from the T, CBI and R columns.
          Or perhaps they could have two columns, one for CBIT/CBIRT and the other for defensive contributions (DC) FPL points.

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      14. ct mariner
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        1 FT to bring upto 11 players this week - who scores more this week (will WC in 32)

        1. Nunes to Thiaw
        2. Haaland to Bowen
        3. Haaland to Ekitike

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      15. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        Make sense to risk Keane getting some sort of minutes to save an FT?
        I have 3 but with 2 FT's I can get XI out. Thinking of Guehi>Anderson to fund Mane>JP...

        Sanchez
        Virgil GUEHI Alderete Keane
        Bruno(c) Mbuemo Rogers
        Ekitike Thiago MANE

        Dub RICE SEMENYO GABRIEL

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      16. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        With 1FT + 5.5itb and only 8 available players, which 2 transfers for a -4 hit should I do?

        A) Chalobah > Virgil
        B) Gudmundsson > Andersen
        C) Rice > Gordon
        D) Take a -8 hit

        Dubravka
        Hill, Chalobah*, Gudmundsson*
        Bruno, Enzo, Wilson, Rice*
        Eketike, Pedro, Thiago

        (Roefs*, Gabriel*, Timber*, Semenyo*)

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        1. z13
            just now

            You should definitely consider FH31 WC34, only 4 out of your 15 players have 0 chance of doubling in 33.

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        2. Slitherene
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Who to bench?

          Onana (WHU) or Xhaka (new)

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        3. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            16 mins ago

            On WC 32 which teams would U target?
            Which midfielders should you go for?

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          • Edge
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            For the last few game weeks I've had 100% success at avoiding a clean sheet by benching the wrong keeper, so attempting to outsource it this GW.

            Who to start?

            A) Dubra
            B) Kelleher

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          • Johnh1995
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I am going for free hit. Should I go for Ramsdale or Leno

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