Kroupi injury latest after France under-21 withdrawal

The international break withdrawals keep on coming, with Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) the latest name to add to the list.

The budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forward exited the France under-21 camp before Les Bleuets‘ clash with their counterparts from Luxembourg on Thursday.

While there’s been no word from the Cherries, Kroupi himself has taken to social media to confirm an injury.

It doesn’t sound too serious, however:

For the non-French speakers, the key line translates as this:

“Forced to leave the gathering prematurely due to physical discomfort, further examinations were reassuring.”

Bournemouth are next in action on Saturday 11 April. Andoni Iraola should provide an update on Kroupi a day or two before that game against Arsenal.

We may even see the French forward and some of his teammates before that, if Iraola gets his wish of a mid-season friendly.