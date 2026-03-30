FPL

The ‘biggest FPL disappointments of 2025/26’ – so far…

30 March 2026 19 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The international break has given us a chance to reflect on the biggest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disappointments of 2025/26 so far.

We considered factors such as overall score and points per match, as well as price/reputation at the start of the campaign.

Let us know what you think in the comments – is there a notable exclusion, or have we included anyone unfairly?

VIKTOR GYOKERES

FPL notes: Reijnders benched + Gyokeres ends goal drought

  • Price (start/now): £9.0m/£8.8m
  • Starts (sub apps): 23 (6)
  • Goals: 11
  • Assists: 0
  • Points per match: 3.5

Viktor Gyokeres was meant to be the final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal – a proper centre-forward with the necessary physical attributes to spearhead Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Sweden international joined last summer, having plundered 97 goals in all competitions over two seasons in Portugal.

However, the transition from Sporting CP to Arsenal has proven too much for Gyokeres up to this point, with questions raised over his ability to adjust to Arteta’s tactical demands.

With 11 goals from 29 Premier League appearances, his output isn’t terrible, yet he has blanked in 17 of his 23 starts, averaging merely 3.5 points per match.

In fact, Gyokeres has served up 101 points in total, fewer than nine other FPL forwards.

There remains a title to compete for and sufficient time to rectify the situation, but thus far, it has been a forgettable FPL campaign for Gyokeres.

OLLIE WATKINS

FPL notes: Watkins’ woes, Palace impress + Sarr injury

  • Price (start/now): £9.0m/£8.5m
  • Starts (sub apps): 27 (3)
  • Goals: 9
  • Assists: 2
  • Points per match: 3.6

Ollie Watkins impressed for Aston Villa in the 2024/25 season, with 16 goals and eight assists in 31 starts and seven substitute appearances.

Subsequently priced up at £9.0m, much was expected of him in this World Cup year, particularly with positional rivals Jhon Duran and Marcus Rashford no longer at the club.

But Watkins has looked well off the pace and was recently dropped from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

To date, he’s scored just nine goals and provided two assists in 30 Premier League appearances, with his 3.6 points per match average beaten by three other players in the Villa squad alone.

Often misfiring in the opposition box, he’s missed 15 of his 23 Opta ‘big chances’:

PlayerBig chancesBig chances scoredBig chances missed
Erling Haaland411724
Jean-Philippe Mateta24717
Igor Thiago361917
Ollie Watkins   23815
Dominic Calvert-Lewin23914

Above: Players sorted by big chances missed in 2025/26

Compared to last season, and indeed his several years before that, this campaign has yet to experience Watkins at his top level.

MOHAMED SALAH/ALEXANDER ISAK

FPL notes: Were Haaland + Ekitike used in the FA Cup?

  • Price (start/now): £14.5m/£14.0m, £10.5m/£10.3m
  • Starts (sub apps): 19 (3)/6 (4)
  • Goals: 5/2
  • Assists: 6/1
  • Points per match: 4.4/2.9

Mohamed Salah started FPL 2025/26 as the priciest player, having smashed the all-time points record in the previous season, with his 28 goals and 19 assists helping him to 344 points.

But it’s been a really tricky campaign for the Egyptian, exacerbated by a dispute with coach Arne Slot and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty, with only one double-digit haul and a mere 97 points to show for it.

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Salah is set to become a free agent this summer.

It marks a significant decline for an FPL icon, with Liverpool not only suffering from his poor form this term, but also because of Alexander Isak’s struggles.

Isak’s transfer to Anfield appeared to guarantee success on Merseyside, having netted 44 Premier League goals in his previous two seasons at Newcastle United. However, the Sweden international has looked a shadow of his former self, with only two goals and one assist in six starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

To be fair to Isak, he has yet to complete a full 90 minutes and has not played at all since Gameweek 17, but his fitness problems have contributed to the issue, and he has undoubtedly fallen short of expectations.

PHIL FODEN

FPL notes: Haaland + Foden + Chukwueze joy, Everton shutout 2

  • Price (start/now): £8.0m/£8.0m
  • Starts (sub apps): 21 (5)
  • Goals: 7
  • Assists: 3
  • Points per match: 4.3

Phil Foden was hot property in Gameweeks 13-16, when he racked up four consecutive double-digit hauls, thanks to six goals and one assist.

His price consequently skyrocketed, with multiple rises in quick succession.

However, outside of that December period, it’s been a really poor campaign for the England international.

For example, in Gameweeks 1-12, Foden produced just one goal and one assist in 10 matches. After the situation somehow worsened, with merely one assist in 12 Premier League games, during which he’s averaged only 2.5 points per start.

Recent reports even suggest he’s considering a summer exit from Manchester City, having grown frustrated by his limited playing time, with Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) preferred by Pep Guardiola.

Indeed, Foden has amassed only 95 minutes of football over the last four Gameweeks, failing to even get on the pitch at Elland Road.

YOANE WISSA/ANTHONY ELANGA

3pm team news: Thiago + Palmer start, Cherki recalled + Wissa a sub

  • Price (start/now): £7.5m/£7.3m, £7.0m/£6.5m
  • Starts (sub apps): 4 (9)/13 (14)
  • Goals: 1/0
  • Assists: 0/1
  • Points per match: 1.5/1.6

Yoane Wissa arrived at St James’ Park in September 2025 in a deal worth £55m, having netted 18 goals and provided six assists for Brentford in the previous campaign.

But the forward picked up a knee injury upon his arrival, and he’s failed to get going since.

His four Premier League starts and nine substitute appearances for Newcastle in 2025/26 have resulted in just one goal and no assists, with only 1.5 points per match.

Since January, Wissa hasn’t scored at all and remained an unused substitute for both legs of the recent UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat to Barcelona.  

He’s fallen down the pecking order, too, with winger Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) preferred up top.

“Yoane has had a big injury and I’ve said many times here I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet. Hopefully that will come.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

Another summer arrival, Anthony Elanga (£6.5m), has also underwhelmed on Tyneside, often reserving his best performances for Europe, with no goals and just one assist in 27 Premier League appearances.

It’s in stark contrast to his output under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, when he racked up 153 points.

OTHERS

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news: Xavi + Gallagher benched

In addition to Watkins, Aston Villa teammate Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) probably deserves a mention, too, as it’s all been a bit ‘feast or famine’ for the England international in 2025/26.

With an average of 4.5 points per match, he has blanked in 20 out of his 31 starts, with 56 of his 138 total points arriving in Gameweeks 12-17.

Evanilson (£6.8m) had a promising first season at Bournemouth, but he has only found the net six times this campaign. In contrast, Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) has three more goals than the Brazilian, despite playing over 1,000 fewer minutes.

With a conversion rate of 10.3% and a record of one goal every 366.3 minutes, Evanilson certainly hasn’t lived up to the levels he previously set.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) has struggled to find rhythm. Averaging 3.4 points per match, his arrival at Anfield has been hampered by fitness issues.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Pedro Porro (£5.1m) and Xavi Simons (£6.5m) have undoubtedly underperformed, too.

Porro has just three assists and a 3.1 points per match average, despite his recent appearances as a wing-back/right midfielder under Igor Tudor.

Simons, meanwhile, has only registered one goal and four assists, with his performances in the Premier League mostly anonymous.

price change predictions

19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    11 Arsenal injuries during internationals is mad, thought it was a windup at first

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      They will be miraculously fit again for the next gameweek dont you worry.

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Apparently it’s legit!

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gabriel is carrying an injury since that brutal push to his back he was victim off during Spurs game.

        Looked nasty, may never fully recover.

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Another excuse for rival fans to moan about tbh

      Look at the tackle Foden was on the end of in the England game (a pointless friendly)

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Arteta is so desperate…
      It’s not sexy.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        We'll get some insight before the GW more from the CL game than the FA Cup when you'd expect some rotation regardless of injuries

        Open Controls
  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Insane that Saka has been completely not mentioned in this list. He has less points than Rogers but is more than £2m more expensive. He should be on the main list.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Definitely. Owned him for most of the season and was continually disappointed.

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      I did have a good look at Saka, but felt 14 attacking returns from 22 starts was a bit high.

      5.5 points per start, too, which only six midfielders can beat.

      I think it's fair to say he has underwhelmed though, so there is an argument for it.

      Open Controls
    3. Raoul Nogues
        just now

        Still Saka has more PPM ... played much fewer minutes but they have the same total for goals and assists (14)... True that Saka is having anonymous season in a team who only wants to score on free kicks, but you can't put both players on the same level

        Open Controls
    4. Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Great article - quite good to look back at what we all thought in August, and see where the conventional wisdom was wrong.

      I would add; the Forest Defence - especially Sels, Gvardiol (for his price), and M'Beumo (except for a purple patch before AfCON).

      Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Opening the website to see your exciting wingback Munoz has been outscored by Lacroix because the latter tackles people!

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wouldnt mind if they gave it for tackles but the main bit of defcon for defenders is clearances which is a dubious quality to possess

        Open Controls
    6. freddiegriffin17
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      I think the 'template' wildcard is really poor and huge gains are to be made.

      There is seemingly no regard for teams "on the beach", which is especially vital given the WC is around the corner.

      Players like Welbeck (won't play twice in double), Gordon, Thiaw, Enzo ect seem huge traps to me.

      Players like DCL + Bowen - playing both for survival and a world cup place - are hugely undervalued imo.

      Open Controls
      1. freddiegriffin17
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        I also think Saka is great value - his form is poor but he's too good + needed not to step up imo

        Open Controls
      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Half the league get europe again probably and its tight so hardly any teams will be on the beach.

        Open Controls
    7. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Saka and Palmer should both be on this list given their pricetag

      Open Controls
    8. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bored - thoughts on this 26 man WC squad for England. What changes would you make?

      Pickford, Henderson, Ramsdale

      James, Livramento, TAA, Hall, O'Reilly, Guehi, Konsa, Stones, Maguire

      Bellingham, Rice, Anderson, Wharton, Mainoo, Rogers, Palmer

      Kane, Watkins, Welbeck, Saka, Bowen, Rashford, Gordon

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.