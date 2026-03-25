Quiz

Salah in FPL: 15 quiz questions on the Egyptian

25 March 2026 15 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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A big chapter in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history will come to an end this season as Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) leaves Liverpool.

He’s been an ‘essential’ pick for large chunks of his time in FPL, racking up over 2,000 points and dominating the captaincy conversation for years on end.

Having already reflected on yesterday’s announcement, we thought we’d look back on Salah’s career a bit more.

First up: a Salah quiz!

We’ve put together 15 questions on the Egyptian, from starting prices and all-time points totals to players whose records he broke and favourite opponents.

There’s a (probably too generous) eight-minute timer on this quiz, which allows for over 30 seconds per question. It’s multiple choice, too.

Hopefully, you will see the embedded quiz below. Good luck!

WANT SOME MORE FANTASY QUIZZING?

Don’t forget that there’s endless instant FPL quizzing to be found on our FPL Quiz page.

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15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    27% something else ive failed

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    1. Black Knights
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      67% here.

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  2. z13
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      53% I'll take it

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    • The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      67%. Would've preferred a 69, but I'll take it.

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    • FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      40% few guesses went right.

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    • Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      53% Things that have happened before I played fpl failed all (I chose Kane over Rooney etc).

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    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      guessed wrong on the first 8 and invoked the mercy rule

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    • The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Question 16: Liverpool have four home fixtures left this season. What percentage of the £12m gate receipts will go towards Mr Salah's Golden Handshake?

      A: 0%. He loves the club far too much to take money for doing nothing?
      B: 0.1% just to cover the price of a First Class ticket from Heathrow to Riyadh?
      C: 0.2% The maximum compulsory redundancy payment for everyone else in the UK?
      D: The lot and them some?

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    • Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      for doing nothing?.....don't let hate cloud your judgement

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sorry, I thought he wasn't playing for Liverpool next season?

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    • Absolutely Muñozed
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        33% only

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      • Absolutely Muñozed
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          16. In the 2021/22 season, Salah had a famous DOUBLE Gameweek (DGW26) where he was massively captained.

          What was Salah’s total FPL score in that DGW?

          A) 10
          B) 18
          C) 28
          D) 35

          17. In his record-breaking 2017/18 season, Salah got:

          How many assists in FPL?

          A) 8
          B) 10
          C) 12
          D) 15

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        • Absolutely Muñozed
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Is it time to offload H. Wilson now?

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            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              He is a bit of a flat track bully but Im good with him first on the bench
              On a WC maybe

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          • Les Bleus
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            93% let's go

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