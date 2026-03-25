A big chapter in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) history will come to an end this season as Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) leaves Liverpool.

He’s been an ‘essential’ pick for large chunks of his time in FPL, racking up over 2,000 points and dominating the captaincy conversation for years on end.

Having already reflected on yesterday’s announcement, we thought we’d look back on Salah’s career a bit more.

First up: a Salah quiz!

We’ve put together 15 questions on the Egyptian, from starting prices and all-time points totals to players whose records he broke and favourite opponents.

There’s a (probably too generous) eight-minute timer on this quiz, which allows for over 30 seconds per question. It’s multiple choice, too.

Hopefully, you will see the embedded quiz below. Good luck!

WANT SOME MORE FANTASY QUIZZING?

Don’t forget that there’s endless instant FPL quizzing to be found on our FPL Quiz page.