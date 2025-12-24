Have some festive fun with FPL Quizmas!

As we prepare to briefly pause proceedings for Christmas Day, here’s a little stocking-filler courtesy of Reece from the tech team: FPL Quizmas!
It’s free, there’s no need to have Chief Scout membership, and no prizes are on the line…. it’s just a chance to boast about your score, while also learning some potentially useful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starts before Gameweek 18’s Boxing Day deadline!
- READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 18 tips – Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more
- READ MORE: Goals + assists imminent! Which players are ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 18?
Every time you play, 10 questions await you, each with four choices.
And the types of brainteasers can be customised, in case you’re sick of reading about defensive contribution (DefCon) points.
So gather your family around the log fire, sip some sherry, put on a Christmas classic like Die Hard in the background, and settle down with FPL Quizmas.
Or just play it yourself on the loo.