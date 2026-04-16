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FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

16 April 2026 39 comments
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So far as we’re aware, there are only two Gameweek 33 press conferences to bring you today – so it looks set to be a busy Friday of team news!

Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior and Leeds United’s Daniel Farke are the only managers facing the media on Thursday.

We’ve got the key team news from both pressers here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 33 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CHELSEA

Enzo Fernandez is back in the first-team fold after his two-match internal suspension for comments he made over the international break.

Liam Rosenior predictably wouldn’t, however, say whether the midfielder would return to the starting XI.

“I don’t ever tell you the starting XI. [It’s] crazy to say what the starting XI will be two days before a very big game.

“Enzo has been training with the group, he has been training very, very well. It’s business as usual in terms of the selection for the game.” – Liam Rosenior on Enzo Fernandez

Rosenior was keen to draw a line under the whole debacle, when asked if Fernandez’s “situation” affected his squad.

“Not that I’m aware of, no.

“No, Enzo’s come back to the group this week. The group’s been fantastic in terms of training, Enzo has as well, and his application to training, and our group’s application to training, so no.” – Liam Rosenior on whether the Enzo situation divided the squad

On the injury front, Trevoh Chalobah (ankle) is nearing a return but Reece James (hamstring) is a little further behind in his recovery timeline.

“Trevoh trained today, not quite fully – modified. We’ll make a decision on him but he’s very, very close. Reece is a little bit futher away.” – Liam Rosenior

Long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee/match fitness) will feature for the under-21s on Friday night.

“I’m hoping [he will return before end of season]. Obviously, Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room. I think Levi will play some minutes for the under-21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him.

“When you have a long-term injury, such as the extent of Levi’s injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure that he’s 100% right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for selection for our first team.” – Liam Rosenior on Levi Colwill

There was no update on Jamie Gittens (hamstring), who had yet another setback in the last fortnight, and Filip Jorgensen (groin), who had minor surgery in mid-March.

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds have no fresh concerns for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

“All the players who were available for the Man Utd game are also – at least, today – ready for this game.” – Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke didn’t quite rule out the currently injured trio of Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Daniel James (adductor), however.

Last week, Farke said he was “realistically” expecting Stach and Rodon to be out until May, with any return sooner than that a “bonus”.

But today, he was a bit more ambiguous.

“The first step is more or less that they would be back in team training. Then, if they have a bit of team training, they are also available for the games. As is stands, today, no one is back in team training yet, but we have two more days. Sometimes there could be a negative surprise, sometimes a positive surprise. Let’s see what happens, we assess them day by day.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon, Anton Stach and Daniel James

Noah Okafor, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol, all flagged ahead of Gameweek 32, came through the trip to Old Trafford unscathed.

“No, all good. No problem.” – Daniel Farke on whether Gabriel Gudmundsson came through his comeback game unscathed

Away from team news, a bit of (prompted) praise for Noah Okafor and Jaka Bijol, not that you’d expect Farke to say anything overly negative about the pair.

“He’s really good in taking players on but it’s one of his strengths, definitely, to finish [goals] in these moments. We encourage him and show him the triggers when to be there in these moments but we also want to see the other side of his game, and we are really happy with how he’s performing at the moment. Also, his work against the ball and his ability to score goals. I think this is, for the player in his position, quite remarkable. But he’s also invited to assist even more with this situation. So, to be a bit more effective and add a few more assists to his name.

“We want to see the whole package and there’s even more to come from Noah, and it’s important also for him to stay hungry and not like to think after such a game with two goals, ‘Okay, right now, I’ve reached the top level and everything is easy’. He needs to stay humble and get his head down and keep working because there’s still lots to improve also in his game.” – Daniel Farke on Noah Okafor

“He has this natural aura to be a leader of men, and also like in difficult moments, because yeah, when the sun is shining individually, then everyone can be a leader and everyone can be in a good mood, but the real character is always shown when the sun is perhaps not shining or it’s a bit more of a difficult situation individually. I think how he handles this situation is, for me, second to none, and this is why he’s a big leader for me and a very important player, a key player. He was always a key player, even in the situations when he sometimes had to wait or was injured.

“We are all happy that we have Jaka but also with him, first season in English football, still room for improvement, but he’s on a really good path.” – Daniel Farke on Jaka Bijol

39 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Do we think palmer will start both games?
    Also will u start neco williams over guehi or bogle??

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes
      No

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  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Who would you have have this GW and going forward?

    A) Gordon (BOU)
    B) Rogers (SUN)

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      C) neither

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        sell both then? Also have Wilson who was gonna sell but can sell Gordon and Rogers instead

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Imo yes, well Rogers is a player I wouldn't have in my team anymore. Gordon so and so, but if you need/want a diff, Gordon could be decent

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            100% Rogers never own again

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    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      I like Rogers fixtures but he's off form. Even still, I'd have him over Gordon and he's in my team.

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  3. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I’m in a cash league so need to win every week. Which one would you rather ?

    A) Henderson (DGW36) but I have to play him against Liverpool.

    B) Roefs , no double gameweek 36 but finishes the season with NFO, WOL, MUN, EVE, CHE

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      A

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    2. Hooky
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Definitely Roefs if he has 5 home games in a row.

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      1. Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        He doesn’t have 5 home games in a row sorry just the way I wrote it

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is Pepo speaking today? Need Crikey O’Reilly update asap, many thanks

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    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      it will be tomorrow

      and he will say, "we have another training sessions so we need to wait and see"

      We wont get any confirmation one way or another

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Will that being the likely scenario do we hold O’Reilly and hope for the best or sell to Guehi and guarantee a doubler?

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          *With

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      2. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers Funky…

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Pick one

    a) Guehi + Enzo (-4)

    b) Guehi + Bruno (FT)

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    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      b

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    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

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  6. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    If there's no info on NOR, would you guys be doing NOR > Guehi for free? Hmmm

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If on BB yes, if on FH no or just switch out for Cherki and another defender

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      1. Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Fair. Im on BB, i think ima do the move tomorrow

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He was training according to the rags

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  7. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Any feedback on my pretty template BB team? Thanks
    Darlow
    Senesi Hill Bijol
    Cherki Semenyo Palmer Tavernier
    Haaland JPedro DCL

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    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Including the BB iwould help.

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      1. hazza44
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Sorry meant FH

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        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Standard 3 City attack FH, Cherki and no Brighton D could help limit the losses to GW32 WC/GW33 BB'ers, and may give you the edge over GW33 WC'ers.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's basically the template, Bijol over Struijk the only difference imo.

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Zero point captaining Haaland unless you are protecting a high rank right?

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yes, might not even be any point having him in your team if you're not Cing him

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Too late, he is in there and bench boosting. Do you see value in captaining Semenyo/Palmer instead?

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  9. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best option for the remainder of the season

    A) Henderson
    B) Roefs

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    1. Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Somebody please answer

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Roefs

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Don’t know if already posted, but terrible news about Alex Menninger 🙁

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4g84l14e5eo

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      *Sorry, Manninger

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  11. DGW33 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    DGW33 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/wjem6__e5fOF
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW32 clean sheet results:
    ARS: 44% ❌
    MNU: 38% ❌
    BHA: 36% ✅
    LIV: 36% ✅
    WHU: 36% ✅
    BRE: 34% ❌
    AST: 29% ❌
    NFO: 29% ❌
    SUN: 29% ✅
    TOT: 29% ❌
    NEW: 27% ❌
    MCI: 26% ✅
    EVE: 25% ❌
    CRY: 24% ❌
    WOL: 20% ❌
    CHE: 19% ❌
    BUR: 18% ❌
    LEE: 15% ❌
    FUL: 14% ❌
    BOU: 13% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 44.4% (down from 45.7% on the previous GW)

    DGW33 clean sheet odds:
    AST: 42.5%
    LEE: 42.5% & 21%
    NFO: 42.5%
    MCI: 35.5% & 47.5%
    CRY: 31.5%
    BRE: 29%
    LIV: 29%
    NEW: 25%
    BHA: 25% & 24%
    CHE: 23.5% & 23.5%
    TOT: 23.5%
    WHU: 23.5%
    EVE: 21%
    FUL: 21%
    ARS: 19%
    MNU: 19%
    SUN: 17%
    WOL: 17%
    BUR: 16% & 9%
    BOU: 14.5% & 30%
    (Provided by checkthechance.com)

    DGW33 clean sheet % from market odds:
    NFO: 42%
    LEE: 41% & 19%
    AST: 40%
    MCI: 37% & 42%
    LIV: 30%
    CRY: 29%
    BRE: 28%
    BHA: 24% & 23%
    NEW: 24%
    CHE: 23% & 21%
    EVE: 23%
    WHU: 23%
    TOT: 21%
    ARS: 20%
    FUL: 20%
    MNU: 18%
    SUN: 18%
    WOL: 17%
    BOU: 15% & 28%
    BUR: 14% & 6%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 47.3% (down from 48.6% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 15
    Man City: 13*
    Crystal Palace: 11
    Everton: 11
    Liverpool: 10*
    Sunderland: 10*
    Aston Villa: 9
    Bournemouth: 9
    Chelsea: 9
    Brentford: 8
    Brighton: 8*
    Newcastle: 8
    Nottingham Forest: 8
    Spurs: 7
    Fulham: 6
    Leeds: 6
    Man Utd: 5
    West Ham: 5*
    Burnley: 4
    Wolves: 4

    *team kept a clean sheet in GW32

    Good luck and fingers crossed your arrows are of the green variety 😀

    G

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  12. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/16/fpl-notes-rice-fit-madueke-injury-still-no-saka-or-timber

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