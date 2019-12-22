Pogba on the bench as United and Watford name unchanged starting XIs

The first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday kicks off at 14:00 GMT, with Manchester United the visitors to Watford.
Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nigel Pearson have named unchanged starting XIs from the sides that lined up in Gameweek 17.
There is a surprise returnee among the substitutes, however, as Paul Pogba (£8.4m) makes the United matchday squad for the first time since the end of September.
Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) is also on the bench for the visitors, as Anthony Martial (£7.7m) once again leads the line in front of an attacking midfield trio of Marcus Rashford (£9.1m), Daniel James (£6.2m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.3m).
Rashford was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League forward of Gameweek 18, with just under 290,000 managers drafting the United striker into their teams.
The England international was also the second-most-popular captaincy option this weekend, having been handed the armband by over 800,000 FPL bosses.
Rashford has only blanked twice since a ‘two-pointer’ in Gameweek 8.
Both he and Martial were on target when these two sides last met in March.
Adam Masina (£4.3m) and Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) are both fit to return for the Hornets but only make the bench.
Troy Deeney (£6.2m) gets his fourth straight start up front following his recent return from a long-term injury.
Interested is limited in Pearson’s troops from a Fantasy perspective: not one of Watford’s players is owned by more than 2% of FPL bosses.
The Hornets have only scored in one of their last five home fixtures, with that solitary strike coming from the penalty spot against Chelsea.
United are without a clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches, however.
Watford XI: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenía, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.
Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
Who you reckon wins this round
Me- Son(C) Alli Rashford + 1pts
Cup opponent- Kane(C) Martial Tammy