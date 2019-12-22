43
Dugout Discussion December 22

Pogba on the bench as United and Watford name unchanged starting XIs

The first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday kicks off at 14:00 GMT, with Manchester United the visitors to Watford.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nigel Pearson have named unchanged starting XIs from the sides that lined up in Gameweek 17.

There is a surprise returnee among the substitutes, however, as Paul Pogba (£8.4m) makes the United matchday squad for the first time since the end of September.

Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) is also on the bench for the visitors, as Anthony Martial (£7.7m) once again leads the line in front of an attacking midfield trio of Marcus Rashford (£9.1m), Daniel James (£6.2m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.3m).

Rashford was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League forward of Gameweek 18, with just under 290,000 managers drafting the United striker into their teams.

The England international was also the second-most-popular captaincy option this weekend, having been handed the armband by over 800,000 FPL bosses.

Rashford has only blanked twice since a ‘two-pointer’ in Gameweek 8.

Both he and Martial were on target when these two sides last met in March.

Adam Masina (£4.3m) and Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) are both fit to return for the Hornets but only make the bench.

Troy Deeney (£6.2m) gets his fourth straight start up front following his recent return from a long-term injury.

Interested is limited in Pearson’s troops from a Fantasy perspective: not one of Watford’s players is owned by more than 2% of FPL bosses.

The Hornets have only scored in one of their last five home fixtures, with that solitary strike coming from the penalty spot against Chelsea.

United are without a clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches, however.

Watford XI: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenía, Hughes, Capoue, Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.


